Wetzel's Pretzels S-237 Santa Rosa Plaza, Inline Bakery
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$6.25
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$6.60
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$6.60
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pepperoni Twist$7.25
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$7.25
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt$7.25
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.
- Cheese Meltdown$7.25
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$8.00
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$8.50
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.
- Almond Crunch Bitz$8.50
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pizza Bitz$9.00
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Choco Churro Bitz$9.49
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche
- S'mores Bitz$8.92
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog$7.75
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog$8.25
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.
- Dog Bites$9.00
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking
- Cheesy Dog Bites$9.50
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog$7.09
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$5.00
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$6.00
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$5.00
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$4.89
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular$7.00
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$7.25
- Frz Lemonade$6.00
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Frz Mango Boba$6.99
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00
Granita
- Blue Raspberry Granita$5.50
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita$5.50
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring
- Guava Mangonada$7.00
- Other Granita$5.50
- Orange Dream$6.92
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam
Soda - Pepsi - Fountain
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$4.00
- Regular Starry$3.50
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Large Starry$4.00
- Regular Dr. Pepper$3.50
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Large Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Regular Root Beer$2.99
- Large Root Beer$4.00
- Bottle Powerade
- Large Water Cup
- Soda Refill$1.50
- Gatorade$2.89
- Regular Pepsi$3.50
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Large Pepsi$4.00
- Regular Diet Pepsi$3.50
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Large Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Mall EMP Soda
- Regular Mt.Dew$3.50
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- Large Mt. Dew$4.00