Wetzel's Pretzels S-600 The Shoppes at Carlsbad 2, Inline Bakery
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$5.79
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$6.29
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$6.29
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pepperoni Twist$6.79
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$6.79
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt$6.79
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.
- Cheese Meltdown$6.79
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$7.29
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$7.79
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.
- Almond Crunch Bitz$7.79
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pizza Bitz$8.29
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Choco Churro Bitz$9.49
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche
- S'mores Bitz$8.92
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog$7.29
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog$7.79
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.
- Dog Bites$8.29
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking
- Cheesy Dog Bites$8.79
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog$7.79
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$4.99
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$5.29
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$4.99
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$5.29
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular$7.29
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$7.59
- Frz Lemonade$6.29
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade$6.29
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Frz Mango Boba$7.99
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$4.99
Granita
Soda - MASTER LIST
- Bottled Water$1.99
Ice cold refreshing bottled water
- Regular Pepsi$3.29
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Regular Diet Pepsi$3.29
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$3.29
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Regular Starry$3.29
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Regular Dr. Pepper$3.29
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Regular Mt.Dew$3.29
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- *Bottle Coke$2.89
Refreshing ice cold Pepsi.
- *Bottle Diet Coke$2.89
Refreshing ice cold Diet Pepsi
- *Bottle Sprite$2.89
Refreshing ice cold Sierra Mist
- Bottle Powerade$5.00
- Regular Root Beer$3.29
- *Bottle Pepsi$2.89
- *Bottle Diet Pepsi$2.89
- Large Pepsi$3.59
- Large Diet Pepsi$3.59
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.59
- Large Starry$3.59
- Large Dr. Pepper$3.59
- Large Mt. Dew$3.59
- Large Root Beer$3.59
- *Regular Coke$5.75
- *Regular Sprite$5.75
- *Regular Fanta Orange$5.75
- *Regular Mr. Pibb$5.75
- *Regular Diet Coke$5.75
- Soda Refill$1.50
- Gatorade$2.89
- *Bottled Starry$2.89
- *Bottled Dr Pepper$2.89
- *Bottled Mt Dew$2.89
- *Monster Energy$5.00
