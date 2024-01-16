Wetzel's Pretzels S-681 Turlock, CA
Gourmet Dogz
- Wetz Coast Classic Dogz$7.49
A Wetz Coast favorite! All-beef hot dog topped with onion, crunchy slaw, tomato, dill relish and our signature Twisted sauce on our fresh-baked twisted pretzel bun.
- Baja Boardwalk Dogz$7.49
All-beef hot dog loaded with creamy cilantro baja sauce, jalapeño, green onion and crunchy slaw on our fresh-baked twisted pretzel bun.
- Everything Bacon Dogz$7.49
All-beef hot dog drizzled with our signature Wetz cheese sauce, topped with bacon bits, crunchy slaw, green onion and everything seasoning on our fresh-baked twisted pretzel bun.
- Sriracha Soul Dogz$7.49
Twistz
- Pizza Bomb Twistz$7.49
A childhood favorite reimagined. Twisted and braided pretzel dough baked with marinara sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella
- Triple Grilled Cheese Twistz$7.49
Extra cheesy braided pretzel dough, stuffed with mozzarella, parmesan and creamy garlic & herb spread. Talk about a cheese-pull!
- Bacon Ranch Twist$7.49
Topped Pretz
- Nashville Heat Topped Pretz$7.19
Our Original Pretzel topped with Twisted Sauce and Nashville Spice
- Maple Bacon Topped Pretz$7.19
Our Original Pretzel topped with warm Maple Glaze and Crispy Bacon Bits
- Chocolate Churro Topped Pretz$7.19
Our Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel topped with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate Fudge Sauces
- Cookies and Cream Topped Pretz$7.19
Our Original Pretzel topped with warm Vanilla Glaze and Oreo® Crumbles
Pretz
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$5.69
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$6.79
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$6.19
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$6.19
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
Loaded Bitz
- Bacon Ranch Loaded Bitz$7.49
Classic Bitz drizzled with house cheese sauce and ranch, topped with crispy bacon bits and green onions.
- Baja Elote Loaded Bitz$7.49
Classic Bitz loaded with zesty green sauce, sweet corn, and crumbly cheese, topped with jalapeño and cilantro. Wetzel’s take on a Mexican street corn classic!
- S'mores Loaded Bitz$7.49
Classic Bitz smothered in rich chocolate fudge, mini marshmallows, graham crunch and chocolate sprinkles.
Bitz & Bites
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$6.69
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$7.19
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.
- Pizza Bitz$7.99
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Dog Bites$7.59
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking
- Cheesy Dog Bites$8.19
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking
- Almond Crunch Bitz$7.19
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
Pretzel Chimney Cakes
- Cookies and Cream Chimney Cake$7.49
Pretzel chimney cake with a marshmallow glaze rim filled with soft serve topped with Oreo® Crumbles and one Oreo®
- Rainbow Crunch Chimney Cake$7.49
Pretzel chimney cake with a marshmallow glaze rim filled with soft serve topped with Fruity Pebbles and Strawberry Pocky Sticks
- Just a Cup of Soft Serve$5.29
- Just a Chimney Cake$4.79
- Chocolate Brownie Overload Chimney Cake$7.49
Pretzel chimney cake with a chocolate sauce rim coated in crushed Oreos® filled with soft serve topped with chocolate sauce, brownie chunks, and Chocolate Pocky Sticks
- Caramel Chocolate Crunch Chimney Cake$7.49
Pretzel chimney cake with a dulce de leche rim coated in crushed Oreos® filled with soft serve topped with caramel popcorn, dulce de leche, and chocolate sauce
- Unicorn Chimney Cake$7.49
Frozen
- Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve Float$5.99
Creamy vanilla soft serve layered with our frosty orange slushie
- Horchata Soft Serve Float$5.99
Our frosty horchata slushie layered with creamy vanilla soft serve and sprinkled with cinnamon
- Root Beer Soft Serve Float$5.99
Ice cold Root Beer soda with creamy vanilla soft serve
- Strawberry Creamsicle Soft Serve Float$5.99
- Lemonade Slushie$5.49
Wetzel's classic fresh frozen lemonade
- Horchata Slushie$5.49
Creamy, cinnamon horchata slushie
- Strawberry Lemonade Slushie$5.49
- Mangonada Slushie$6.49
A sweet & tangy twisted mango frozen lemonade with a sprinkle of Tajin and a tamarind straw
Granita (681 only)
- Blue Raspberry Granita$5.99
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita$5.69
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring
- Guava Mangonada$7.69
- Other Granita$5.99
- Orange Dream$7.49
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam
House Drinks
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular (681 Only)$5.49
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$6.49
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular (681 Only)$5.49
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$6.49
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold
- Strawberry Coco Dream$6.49
Our beloved strawberry lemonade swirled with dreamy coconut cream for a trip to the tropics, any day of the week.
- Peach Matcha Palmer$6.49
Premium matcha green tea layered with sweet peach and ice for an energizing boost. Cool down with this stunning, colorful refresher.
- Regular Pepsi$3.49
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Regular Diet Pepsi$3.49
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Regular Dr. Pepper$3.49
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Regular Starry$3.49
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$3.49
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Regular Mt.Dew$3.49
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- Root Beer$3.49