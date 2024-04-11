Wetzel's Pretzels S-742 Walden Galleria, Inline Bakery
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$5.69
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$5.99
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$5.99
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pepperoni Twist$6.49
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$6.49
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt$6.49
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.
- Cheese Meltdown$6.49
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$7.49
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$7.99
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.
- Almond Crunch Bitz$7.99
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pizza Bitz$7.99
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Choco Churro Bitz$9.49
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche
- S'mores Bitz$8.92
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog$6.49
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog$6.99
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.
- Dog Bites$7.99
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking
- Cheesy Dog Bites$8.49
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog$7.09
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$4.99
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$5.49
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$4.99
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$5.49
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular$5.99
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$6.49
- Frz Lemonade$5.99
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade$5.99
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Frz Mango Boba$6.49
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00
Granita
- Blue Raspberry Granita$5.99
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita$5.99
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring
- Guava Mangonada$7.29
- Other Granita$5.49
- Orange Dream$7.29
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam
Soda - Pepsi - Fountain
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$3.19
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.69
- Regular Starry$3.19
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Large Starry$3.69
- Regular Dr. Pepper$3.19
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Large Dr. Pepper$3.69
- Regular Root Beer$3.19
- Large Root Beer$3.69
- Bottle Powerade
- Large Water Cup
- Soda Refill$3.19
- Gatorade$2.89
- Regular Pepsi$3.19
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Large Pepsi$3.69
- Regular Diet Pepsi$3.19
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Large Diet Pepsi$3.69
- Mall EMP Soda$5.00
- Regular Mt.Dew$3.19
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- Large Mt. Dew$3.69