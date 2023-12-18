What The Food Truck Turbeville Children's Home
Sandwiches
- Patty Melt$13.99
Our seasoned and grilled hamburger patty topped with caramelized onions, cheese, and mayo. Served on a Texas toast and with seasoned French fries.
- WTF Shrimp Basket$14.99
Ten hand breaded fried shrimp served with seasoned French fries and homemade cocktail sauce.
- Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in a wet Nashville hot seasoning served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch. Served with a side of fries.
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.99
Philly Cheese Steak on a six inch hoagie roll. Grilled with green peppers and onions. Topped with mayo and melted cheese. Served with a side of seasoned French fries.
- WTF Wrap$13.99
Large tortilla shell stuffed with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, choice of sauce and grilled chicken. Served with a side of fries. Can add any WTF toppings for an upcharge.
- BBC Burger$13.99
A BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger topped with crispy fried onions, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of seasoned French Fries.
- WTF Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of fries. Can add any WTF toppings for an upcharge.
- WTF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of fries. Can add any WTF toppings for an upcharge.
- WTF Burger$13.99
8oz seasoned burger served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese. Served with a side of seasoned fries. Can add any WTF toppings for an upcharge.
Handcrafted Beverages
- Sweet Tea$2.00Out of stock
20 oz homemade sweet tea.
- Flavored Sweet Tea$3.00Out of stock
20 oz Flavored Sweet Tea with any flavor of choice.
- Lemonade$2.00Out of stock
20 oz homemade lemonade.
- Flavored Lemonade$3.00Out of stock
20 oz homemade flavored lemonade with flavor of choice.
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Mtn Dew$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Dr P$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
Appetizers
- WTF Fries$9.99
Large portion of seasoned cheese fries topped with any WTF toppings of choice.
- Bacon Chz Fries$12.00
Large portion of seasoned fries topped with bacon and melted shredded cheese.
- Philly Nachos$13.00Out of stock
Fried Tortilla chips topped with a homemade cheese sauce, Philly meat, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheese.
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$11.99Out of stock
A large flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, green peppers, and onions. Served with homestyle breakfast potatoes.
- Breakfast Toaster Sandwich$12.99Out of stock
Scrambled or fried eggs served on buttered Texas Toast with mayo, bacon, and cheese. Served with homestyle breakfast potatoes.
- Hot Honey Chicken French Toast Breakfast Sandwich$14.99Out of stock
Two fried chicken tenders served with hot honey on French Toast. Served with syrup and homestyle breakfast potatoes.