Pre Christmas Dinner Sale Saturday December 16
- Oxtail Dinner + rice + mac n cheese + greens + candy yams$25.00
Succulent juicy fall off the bone oxtails w rice + mac n cheese + collard greens + candied yams
- Chicken wing dinner inc mac n cheese collard greens and candied yams$18.00
6 Lip smacking wings + mac n cheese + collard greens + candied yams
- Catfish nugget dinner inc mac n cheese collard greens and candied yams$18.00
Battered Catfish nuggets seasoned to perfection with mac n cheese collard greens candied yams
- Strawberry cheese cake jars$6.00
Delicious strawberry cheesecake topped with strawberries and whipped cream
- Can Sprite$1.99
- Can Pepsi$1.99
- Side of Mac$6.00
- Side of Greens$6.00
- Side of Candied yams$6.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.00
Freshly squeezed raspberry lemonade with sweet delicious raspberries
- Donate$25.00
A % of Donation Proceeds will go towards feeding the Homeless Christmas Day!
