What the truck!? 300 N Hickory St
Food
Panini
- Smashtastic$10.00
SMASHBURGER patty, BACON, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and our special sauce. **Make it a Karen Burger - #whatthetruck you want on it!? $3 - make it a double!
- Karen Burger$10.00
- Pesto Pizzanini$10.00
Pesto, marinara, mozzarella, roma tomato, baby spinach, red onion, balsamic glaze a friggin' work of art! $3 - add grilled chicken!
- Italian Beef$10.00
That one italian beef, mozzarella cheesey goodness, pepperoncinis on the side $2 - make it supreme!
- Hot Chick$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Franks hot sauce, ranch ..so sexy! *Make it a Basic B#tch - chicky, lettuce, tomato, mayo*
- Basic Chick$10.00
- Grill PB&J$5.00
The best d#mn peanut butter and jelly you have EVER had...
- Toasted Chz$5.00
A nice, safe grilled cheese! American, White American, and Monterey jack Cheeses *ADD Bacon $3*
Sides
- Zapps Chips$2.00
Those one kettle chips - Regular or VOO DOO (New Orleans Cajun)
- Boardwalk Fries$5.00
Them thin fries with the skins still on, dusted in our garlic spice, the good stuff...
- Pickles Bombs$8.00
Pickle chips dropped in our special breading, fried up, and served with ranch or sriracha aioli
- Mac&Chz Bites$8.00
Someone cubed up some macaroni and bacon pieces and breaded that. Ranch or Sriracha?