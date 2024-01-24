What's Zaap 5018 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30341
ESSENTIAL
Steamed sticky rice
APPS
MEATS
- MOK PA (FISH POUCH)$13.00
Fish, lemongrass, sticky rice, eggplant, shallots, kaffir lime leaves, dill, chilis, wrapped in banana leaves The default spice is medium and cannot be modified
- PIENG PI KAI (GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS)$7.00+
- SAIKOK MU (GRILLED PORK SAUSAGE) 2pcs$14.00
Pork, lemongrass, shallots, kaffir lime leaves, dill, spices
- PIENG KADUK MU (GRILLED PORK RIBS)$16.00+
Soy garlic glaze
SALADS
JEOW (SAUCES)
What's Zaap 5018 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30341 Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 808-2489
Open now • Closes at 9PM