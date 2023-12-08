Where's The Flour? 8251 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie MN 55344
Popular Items
- 6 pc Combo$14.99
6 crispy chicken tenders, fries or cole slaw and a drink.
- Crispy Chicken Bowl$10.99
Mashed potatoes topped with sweet corn, cheddar-jack cheese and diced crispy chicken. Then covered in home-style beef gravy.
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Lightly breaded dill pickle chips. Served with choice of sauce.
Food
WTF Specialities
- WTF Poutine$15.99
Crispy fries topped with melted cheese curds and diced crispy chicken. Then covered in home-style beef gravy.
- Cheese Curds$8.99
Lightly battered cheese curds. Served with choice of sauce.
- Bread Mushrooms$7.99
Lightly battered button mushrooms. Served with choice of sauce.
Tender Combos
Wings
Sandwiches
- Crispy Tender Sandwich$7.99
Crispy chicken fingers placed on a toasted bun with WTF sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Crispy Buffalo Sandwich$8.99
Crispy buffalo chicken fingers placed on a toasted bun with WTF sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Crispy Jerk Sandwich$8.99
Two crispy chicken fingers tossed in jerk sauce. Then placed on a toasted bun and topped with coleslaw and pickles.
- Crispy Hot Honey Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken tossed in hot honey sauce. Topped with green onion ranch coleslaw.
- Crispy Fish Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fish filet placed on a toasted bun with WTF sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Crispy Tender Sandwich Combo$11.99
- Buffalo Crispy Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Crispy Jerk Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Crispy Hot Honey Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Crispy Fish Sandwich Combo$13.99
Cheese Fries
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries$11.99
Crispy fries topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, cut up chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce. Garnished with ranch and green onions.
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries$12.99
Ranch seasoned fries topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese and diced crispy chicken. Garnished with ranch and green onion.
- Cheese Fries$6.99