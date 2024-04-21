Whimsy Cookie Company
Merchandise/Kits
Merchandise
- Tee-Shirts$25.00
- Whimsy Signature Candle$20.00
- Happy Birthday Candle Set$6.00
- Spiral Candle Set$6.00
- Striped Candle Set$6.00
- Whimsy Sugar Cookie Mix$4.99
- Whimsy Icing Mix$4.99
- Whimsy Cookie/Icing Bundle$9.99
- Dinosaur Candle Set$8.00
- Unicorn Candle Set$8.00
- Colored Sparkler Candle Set$12.00
- Small Star Sparkler Candle Set$6.00
- Sparkler Number Candles$5.50
Decorating Kits
Sugar Cookies
- Detailed Sugar Cookie$4.00
Our signature thick, fluffy sugar cookie, with hand decorated detailing. Detailed sugar cookies include our smiley face, swirls, and signature stripe cookies.
- Extra Detailed Sugar Cookie$4.50
Our signature thick, fluffy sugar cookie, with hand decorated detailing. Extra Detailed sugar cookies have intricate detailing and designs, and include anything with silver or gold icing.
- Gluten Free Sugar Cookie$4.25
Just as thick and delicious as our signature sugar cookie, but gluten free! Please note - All of our cookies are made in a kitchen that handles dairy, egg, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, soy. We cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens because we share equipment and handle common allergens throughout our bakeries.
- Un-Iced Gluten Free Sugar Cookie$3.00
Love the taste of a plain sugar cookie without any icing? This is the cookie for you! AND BONUS - it's GLUTEN FREE! Please note - All of our cookies are made in a kitchen that handles dairy, egg, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, soy. We cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens because we share equipment and handle common allergens throughout our bakeries.
- Un-Iced Sugar Cookie$3.50
Love the taste of a plain sugar cookie without any icing? This is the cookie for you! Our signature sugar cookie without any icing. We call them "undressed" 😊.
Sammies
- Chocolate Chip Buttercream Sammie$3.75
Two of our melt in your mouth chocolate chip cookies, with a smooth creamy buttercream filling in between, with an outer layer of sugar sprinkles!
- Mini Chocolate Chip Buttercream Sammie$2.75
Just as good as the full sized sammie, but small enough to be the perfect bite! Two of our melt in your mouth chocolate chip cookies, with a smooth creamy buttercream filling in between, with an outer layer of sugar sprinkles!
- Pink Sugar Sammie$4.00
Bites
- Whimsy Bites - Plain (1, 2, or 3 colors)$9.75
- Whimsy Bites - 1/2 Metallic$10.75
- Whimsy Bites - All Metallic$11.75
- Whimsy Bites - Round with Simple Shape$11.75
- Whimsy Bites - Eddy Logo$11.75
- Whimsy Bites - Christmas Set$15.75
- Whimsy Bites - Baby Shower Set$15.75
- Whimsy Bites - Animal Cracker Set$12.75
- Whimsy Bites - Graduation Set$15.75
Gooey Cookies
- Birthday Cake Gooey$2.50
- Butter Chocolate Chip Gooey$2.75
- Butter Gooey$2.50
- Buttercream Gooey$4.00
- Chocolate Gooey$2.50
- Cinnamon Roll Gooey$2.75
- Lemon Gooey$2.50
- Red Velvet Gooey$2.50
- Strawberry Gooey$2.50
- Mini Gooey Variety #1$5.50
- Mini Gooey Variety #2$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice with Cream Cheese Gooey$4.00
- King Cake Gooey$3.50
- Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Gooey$4.00
- Pink Velvet with Cream Cheese Gooey$4.00
- Dozen Mini Gooeys (boxed)$15.00
- Heart Shaped Buttercream Gooey$5.00
- Cookies & Cream Gooey$2.75
Oatmeal
Specialty Cookies
Buttercream Rosettes & Bites
Chocolate Dipped
By the Dozen
- Assorted Dozen Mix$33.75
- 12 Sugar Cookie Care Package (detailed design)$48.00
- 6 Gooey & 6 Sugar (no chocolate chip)$39.00
- Assorted Gooey Mix$31.00
- Birthday Cake Gooey$30.00
- Butter Chocolate Chip Gooey$33.00
- Butter Gooey$30.00
- Buttercream Gooey$48.00
- Chocolate Gooey$30.00
- Cinnamon Roll Gooey$33.00
- Lemon Gooey$30.00
- Red Velvet Gooey$30.00
- Strawberry Gooey$30.00
- Pumpkin Spice with Cream Cheese Gooey$48.00
- King Cake Gooey$42.00
- Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Gooey$48.00
- Pink Velvet with Cream Cheese Gooey$48.00
- Dozen Chocolate Chip$30.00
- Dozen Oatmeal$30.00
- 6 Oatmeal & 6 Chocolate Chip$30.00