Alcohol

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Budweiser 55

$3.75

Busch

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Guinness

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Keystone

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Modelo

$4.75

Pabst

$3.25

Summer Shandy

$5.25

Sun King

$5.25

Stella

$4.75

Strohs

$3.25

Yuengling

$4.75

Yuengling Light

$4.75

Miller 64

$3.75

Luagunita

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Premium Bucket

$20.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$17.00

Domestic Draft

$3.25

Premium Draft

$5.25

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Premium Pitcher

$20.00

6PACK DOMESTIC

$16.50

6PACK PREMIUM

$21.50

Bombs/Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Motherfucker

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Electric Lizard

$6.00

Fuzzy Naval

$5.25

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummi Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashion Premium

$11.00

Panty Dropper

$6.00

Premium Margarita

$9.50

Red Headed Slut Bomb

$6.00

Royal Flush

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Watermelon Crawl

$5.00

Wet Pussy

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.25

Henny Island

$7.00

Gin & Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

HARDTRUTH Bourbon Cream

$6.50

HARDTRUTH Coconut

$6.50

Hendricks

$6.75

Malibu

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Liqueur

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Martinis

Cosmo Martini

$8.50

Dirty Martini

$8.50

Espresso Martini

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Original Martini

$8.50

Seltzer

Long Drink

$5.50

Seagrams Cooler

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

White claw

$5.50

High Noon

$5.50

Shots

Blue Gatorade

$5.00

Blow Job Shot

$4.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$4.50

Carmel Grind Shot

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Grind Shot

$5.00

Gummi Bear Shot

$4.50

Jello Shot

$1.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.50

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$5.00

Mini Beer Shot

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$4.50

Washington Apple Shot

$4.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$4.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Tequila & Vodka

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Patron

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$5.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hard Truth

$6.50

Pinnacle

$6.00

Svedka

$5.75

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.25

Pink Whitney

$5.25

Kinky

$5.00

Whiskey

4 Roses

$5.00

Angels Envy

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$6.75

Birddog

$5.75

Canadian Club

$4.50

Canadian Mist

$4.25

Chivas

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.50

Fireball

$3.50

Gentleman Jack

$5.50

Glenlivet

$5.50

Hennessy

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jack Daniel Apple

$5.25

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Jim Beam Fire

$4.25

Jim Beam Honey

$4.25

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.25

Johnnie Walker

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$5.50

Michter's Bourbon

$8.00

Michter's Rye Whiskey

$7.50

Michter's Whiskey

$7.50

Old Smoky

$5.00

Screwball PB

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams VO

$3.75

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Templeton Rye

$6.50

TinCup

$6.50

Toki

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

WT Longbranch

$5.75

Yukon Jack

$4.50

Devils Cut

$4.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Drink Specials & TABLE TOPPERS

SANTO MULE

$7.50

THE JOHNFATHER

$9.00

SHELBY RUNNER

$7.50

MARGARITA WITH WINGS

$9.00

Sour Or Marg

$6.00

Jim Beam

$3.00

$1 Beer

$1.00

Corona

$3.50

Marg

$6.00

Frozen Marg

$7.00

KTG Premium Draft

$4.00

Busch Cans

$2.00

Cherry Limeade Mule

$6.50

Pina Colada

$7.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Frozen Vodka

$6.50

Frozen Rum

$6.50

Frozen Tequila

$6.50

Food

Burgers

Brunch Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hamburger

$8.59

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

PBJ Burger

$9.99

Triple Cheeseburger

$12.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$9.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Bacon Melt

$8.99

Westside Club

$8.99

Seafood

3 Pc Fish Basket With Fries And Slaw

$11.99

Fish Per Piece

$2.99

Shrimp Basket w/Fries & Slaw

$11.99

JUMBO BREADED SHRIMP With Fries & Slaw

$14.99

Sides

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Celery & Dressing

$1.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$3.59

Cottage Cheese

$3.29

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.79

Fries

$3.49

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Ranch

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.29

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

Specials

$.60 Boneless Wings

$3.00+

$1.00 Bone-in Wings

$5.00+Out of stock

1 Taco

$2.00

2 Cheeseburger Baskets \ 6pack Bud

$28.00

BOGO 50% Burger

$13.50

Chicken Fajitas For 2 W\ 6pack Modelo

$25.00Out of stock

Fajita

$13.99

FISH SANDWICH SPECIAL

$7.99

Hummis Platter

$7.99Out of stock

Loaded Bacon And Chicken Fries

$9.99

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak With Fries

$9.99

PUB STYLE FAJITAS

$13.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Taco Salad

$7.99

Starters

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.99

Breaded Banana Peppers

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

GREEK FRIES

$7.99

Hand Breaded Pickles

$6.59

HUMMUS W/PITA

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Pretzels W/ Cheese

$6.99

Spicy Cheeseballs

$6.99

Tater Kegs

$7.99

TOUR OF GREECE (6,6,6)

$16.99

TZATZIKI & HUMMUS PLATTER W/PITA

$14.99

TZATZIKI W/PITA

$7.99

LOADED FRIES W/CHEESE ONLY

$5.99

Cheese Quesedilla

$6.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

Bone In Wings

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Celery & Dressing

$1.99

Desserts

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

OREO CAKE

$4.99

CHEESECAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE GLUTEN FREE

$5.99

Beverages

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Alani

$5.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

Lemonade

$2.79

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Tomato Juice

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

BAND NITE

COVER CHARGE

COVER CHARGE SPANKY'S

$10.00

BINGO CARD

$5.00