Whiskey John's Restobar 900 Miller Avenue
Alcohol
Beer
Angry Orchard
$4.75
Blue Moon
$4.75
Bud Light
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Budweiser 55
$3.75
Busch
$3.25
Busch Light
$3.25
Coors Banquet
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Corona
$4.75
Guinness
$4.75
Heineken
$4.75
Keystone
$3.25
Mich Ultra
$4.25
Miller Light
$3.75
Miller High Life
$3.75
Modelo
$4.75
Pabst
$3.25
Summer Shandy
$5.25
Sun King
$5.25
Stella
$4.75
Strohs
$3.25
Yuengling
$4.75
Yuengling Light
$4.75
Miller 64
$3.75
Luagunita
$5.00
Domestic Bucket
$15.00
Premium Bucket
$20.00
Mich Ultra Bucket
$17.00
Domestic Draft
$3.25
Premium Draft
$5.25
Domestic Pitcher
$12.00
Premium Pitcher
$20.00
6PACK DOMESTIC
$16.50
6PACK PREMIUM
$21.50
Bombs/Cocktails
Bahama Mama
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blue Motherfucker
$8.00
Cherry Bomb
$6.00
Electric Lizard
$6.00
Fuzzy Naval
$5.25
Green Tea
$6.00
Gummi Bear
$6.00
Irish Car Bomb
$7.00
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Jolly Rancher
$6.50
Liquid Marijuana
$7.00
Long Island
$8.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Margarita
$6.00
Mojito
$8.50
Moscow Mule
$8.50
Old Fashion Premium
$11.00
Panty Dropper
$6.00
Premium Margarita
$9.50
Red Headed Slut Bomb
$6.00
Royal Flush
$5.50
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$6.00
Washington Apple
$6.00
Watermelon Crawl
$5.00
Wet Pussy
$6.00
White Russian
$7.00
Screwdriver
$5.25
Henny Island
$7.00
Gin & Rum
Liqueur
Martinis
Shots
Blue Gatorade
$5.00
Blow Job Shot
$4.50
Chocolate Cake Shot
$4.50
Carmel Grind Shot
$5.00
Green Tea Shot
$4.50
Grind Shot
$5.00
Gummi Bear Shot
$4.50
Jello Shot
$1.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$4.50
Liquid Marijuana Shot
$5.00
Mini Beer Shot
$4.50
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
$4.50
Washington Apple Shot
$4.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
$4.50
Buttery Nipple
$6.00
Tequila & Vodka
Whiskey
4 Roses
$5.00
Angels Envy
$7.50
Basil Hayden
$6.75
Birddog
$5.75
Canadian Club
$4.50
Canadian Mist
$4.25
Chivas
$5.00
Crown Apple
$5.50
Crown Royal
$5.50
Fireball
$3.50
Gentleman Jack
$5.50
Glenlivet
$5.50
Hennessy
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$5.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Jack Daniel Apple
$5.25
Jim Beam Black
$5.00
Jim Beam Fire
$4.25
Jim Beam Honey
$4.25
Jim Beam Red Stag
$4.25
Johnnie Walker
$5.50
Knob Creek
$7.50
Makers Mark
$5.50
Michter's Bourbon
$8.00
Michter's Rye Whiskey
$7.50
Michter's Whiskey
$7.50
Old Smoky
$5.00
Screwball PB
$4.50
Seagrams 7
$4.50
Seagrams VO
$3.75
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Templeton Rye
$6.50
TinCup
$6.50
Toki
$5.50
Woodford Reserve
$6.50
WT Longbranch
$5.75
Yukon Jack
$4.50
Devils Cut
$4.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Drink Specials & TABLE TOPPERS
FROZEN DRINKS
Food
Burgers
Sandwiches
Seafood
Sides
Specials
$.60 Boneless Wings
$3.00+
$1.00 Bone-in Wings
$5.00+Out of stock
1 Taco
$2.00
2 Cheeseburger Baskets \ 6pack Bud
$28.00
BOGO 50% Burger
$13.50
Chicken Fajitas For 2 W\ 6pack Modelo
$25.00Out of stock
Fajita
$13.99
FISH SANDWICH SPECIAL
$7.99
Hummis Platter
$7.99Out of stock
Loaded Bacon And Chicken Fries
$9.99
Nachos Supreme
$9.99
Philly Cheese Steak With Fries
$9.99
PUB STYLE FAJITAS
$13.99
Ribeye Steak Sandwich w/Fries
$9.99
Shrimp Tacos
$9.00
Taco Salad
$7.99
Starters
Bacon Cheddar Fries
$6.99
Breaded Banana Peppers
$5.99
Breaded Mushrooms
$6.99
GREEK FRIES
$7.99
Hand Breaded Pickles
$6.59
HUMMUS W/PITA
$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Pretzels W/ Cheese
$6.99
Spicy Cheeseballs
$6.99
Tater Kegs
$7.99
TOUR OF GREECE (6,6,6)
$16.99
TZATZIKI & HUMMUS PLATTER W/PITA
$14.99
TZATZIKI W/PITA
$7.99
LOADED FRIES W/CHEESE ONLY
$5.99
Cheese Quesedilla
$6.99
BAND NITE
COVER CHARGE
Whiskey John's Restobar 900 Miller Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(219) 801-9366
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM