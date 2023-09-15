Whiskey Taco 507 Court St
Food Menu
Starters
Bourbon Sriracha Wings
8 chicken wings in a sweet and spicy sauce
Chili-Lime Wings
8 chicken wings coated with a spicy chili lime dry rub
Guac & Chips
mashed avocados, lime juice, jalapenos, onions, and cilantro
Pulled Pork Nachos
smoked pork over chips covered in chorizo queso, street corn, pico, cilantro, bourbon sriracha, green onions, lime crema
Queso & Chips
creamy, gooey cheesy delight with chorizo
Salsa & Chips
Street Corn
off the cob street corn in a tangy cream sauce with cotija cheese and cilantro, served with chips
Tamale Corn Cakes
tamale cakes, verde sauce, cilantro, green onions, tomatoes, lime crema
Trifecta
sampler of salsa, quac, queso and chips
Salads & Soups
Tacos
Baja Fish
Blackened Chicken
chicken, pico, grilled corn, cilantro, verde sauce, cotija cheese
Carne Asada
marinated steak, red onion, salsa verde, cotija cheese, cilantro
Mango Shrimp
blackened shrimp, mango, green onion, cotija cheese, slaw, cilantro lime sauce
Smash Burger
ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, chipotle crema
Classic
Dragon
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
Veggie
roasted corn, black beans, pico, avacado, cotija cheese, lime crema
Whiskey BBQ
smoked pork, crispy onions, slaw, bourbon sriracha
Grain Bowls
Blackened Chicken
rice, chicken, black beans, grilled corn, pico, guac, cilantro, jalapeno ranch dressing
Carne Asada
rice, marinated steak, grilled corn, red onion, avocado, lime crema, pico, cilantro
Pulled Pork
rice, pulled pork, shredded cheese, slaw, tomatoes, green onions, mango, bourbon sriracha, crispy onions
Seared Shrimp
rice, blackened shrimp, black beans, tomatoes, green onions, chipotle sauce, cotija cheese