Food Menu

Starters

Bourbon Sriracha Wings

$12.00

8 chicken wings in a sweet and spicy sauce

Chili-Lime Wings

$12.00

8 chicken wings coated with a spicy chili lime dry rub

Guac & Chips

$5.00+

mashed avocados, lime juice, jalapenos, onions, and cilantro

Pulled Pork Nachos

$7.00+

smoked pork over chips covered in chorizo queso, street corn, pico, cilantro, bourbon sriracha, green onions, lime crema

Queso & Chips

$6.00

creamy, gooey cheesy delight with chorizo

Salsa & Chips

$3.00+

Street Corn

$6.50

off the cob street corn in a tangy cream sauce with cotija cheese and cilantro, served with chips

Tamale Corn Cakes

Out of stock

tamale cakes, verde sauce, cilantro, green onions, tomatoes, lime crema

Trifecta

$9.00

sampler of salsa, quac, queso and chips

Salads & Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Out of stock

Chopped Salad

$8.00

iceberg, black beans, corn, pico, avocado, cotija cheese, crumbled tortilla chips, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Whiskey Taco Wedge

$10.00

baby romaine, mango, bacon, egg, candied walnuts, jalapeno-ranch dressing

Tacos

Baja Fish

$4.50

Blackened Chicken

$4.50Out of stock

chicken, pico, grilled corn, cilantro, verde sauce, cotija cheese

Carne Asada

$4.50

marinated steak, red onion, salsa verde, cotija cheese, cilantro

Mango Shrimp

$4.50Out of stock

blackened shrimp, mango, green onion, cotija cheese, slaw, cilantro lime sauce

Smash Burger

$4.00

ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, chipotle crema

Classic

$3.50

Dragon

$4.50

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

Veggie

$3.50

roasted corn, black beans, pico, avacado, cotija cheese, lime crema

Whiskey BBQ

$4.50

smoked pork, crispy onions, slaw, bourbon sriracha

Grain Bowls

Blackened Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

rice, chicken, black beans, grilled corn, pico, guac, cilantro, jalapeno ranch dressing

Carne Asada

$12.00

rice, marinated steak, grilled corn, red onion, avocado, lime crema, pico, cilantro

Pulled Pork

$12.00

rice, pulled pork, shredded cheese, slaw, tomatoes, green onions, mango, bourbon sriracha, crispy onions

Seared Shrimp

$9.99Out of stock

rice, blackened shrimp, black beans, tomatoes, green onions, chipotle sauce, cotija cheese

Dessert

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Key Lime Cup

$4.00

Whiskey Taco Chimis

$7.00

with bourbon, banana, caramel sauce

Kids Korner

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

served with chips or fruit

KIDS ICE CREAM

Nachos

$6.50

Choice of beef or chicken

Quasadillas

$6.50

Choice of beef or chicken

Tacos

$6.50

(2) Choice of Beef or Chicken

12+

$2.00

Side of

Bacon

$2.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caramel

$1.00

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Chocolate

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Guac

$2.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Lettuce

Pickle

Queso

$2.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Street Corn

$3.00

Tomato

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water