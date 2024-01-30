Whiskey Wind Tavern 30 Front Street
Food
Grub
- French Fries$6.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- 6 Piece Jumbo Wings$14.00
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
- Chicken Tender Sando$13.00
Griddled potato bun, Windy sauce, and pickles
- Single Windy Smash Burger$7.00
Griddled potato bun, lettuce, tomato, Windy sauce, and red onion
- Double Windy Smash Burger$13.00
Griddled potato bun, lettuce, tomato, Windy sauce, and red onion
- Pimento cheese$8.00
Whiskey Wind Chicken Dinner
Liquor
RUM
SCOTCH
LIQUEUR/CORDAILS
Beer & Wine
Packaged Cold
- Budweiser$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Corona$7.00
- 12 Oz Modelo$5.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Peroni$7.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Guinness Can$8.00
- White Claw$8.00
- High Noon$9.00
- 12 Oz Can Farm Day Cider$7.00
- Small Craft Beer$1.00
- Medium Craft Beer$2.00
- Large Craft Beer$3.00
- Extra Large Craft Beer$4.00
- CRAFT IPA 16oz$9.00
Draft Beer
House Wine
Shot + Beer
Whiskey Wind Tavern 30 Front Street Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 763-0365
Closed