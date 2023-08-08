Food WKL

Arepas

Arepa Chicharrón Prensado

$5.99

Arepa Ribeye

$5.99

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$5.99

Arepa Hongos

$5.99

Entradas

Guacamole

$7.99

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Traditional Mexican Prepared Corn

$5.99

Tequeños

$7.99

Guava Cheese Tequeño

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Flauta

Flauta Papa Con Queso

$11.99

Flauta Tinga De Pollo

$11.99

Flauta Ropa Vieja

$11.99

Flauta Chicharron, papa y queso

$11.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Hongos

$11.99

Quesadilla Pollo Adobado

$11.99

WARM, GRILLED TORTILLA DE HARINA FILLED WITH QUESO MANCHEGO AND MARINATED CHICKEN

Quesadilla Chicharrón Prensado

$14.99

Quesadilla Gringa Al Pastor

$11.99

Quesadilla Ribeye

$18.99

Quesadilla Birria

$11.99

Sopes

Sopes Chicharron Prensado

$7.99

Sopes Camarón Al Pastor

$7.99

Sopes Cochinita

$7.99

Sopes Ribeye

$7.99

Tacos

Tacos Pastor

$7.99

Tacos Rib eye

$11.99

Tacos Pollo En Adobo

$7.99

Tacos Cochinita

$7.99

Tacos Pescado Estilo Baja

$11.99

Tacos Birria

$7.99

Tortas

Torta Cochinita

$11.99

Torta Milanesa

$11.99

Torta Pastor

$11.99

Torta Birria

$11.99

Tostada

Tostada Camarón

$7.99

Tostada Tuna

$7.99

Tostada Pescado

$7.99

Postres

Churros de chocolate con helado de vainilla

$6.99

Strawberry shortcake

$7.99

Beverage WKL

Champagne (WKL)

Moet Chandon Ice Imperial

$250.00

Moët Brut

$195.00

Dom Perignom Brut

$595.00

Liquor Shots (WKL)

Clase Azul Reposado Shot

$24.99

Maestro Dobel 50 Shot

$24.99

Maestro Dobel Diamante Shot

$8.99

1800 Cristalino Shot

$8.99

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$24.99

Don Julio 70 Shot

$14.99

Don Julio Añejo Shot

$11.99

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$8.99

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$8.99

Casamigos Reposado Shot

$11.99

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$11.99

Volcán XA Shot

$24.99

Volcán Reposado Shot

$14.99

Akul Cirial Shot

$11.99

Akul Tepeztate Shot

$11.99

Aku Madrecuishé Shot

$11.99

Morales Shot

$8.99

400 Conejos Shot

$8.99

Rompe Corazones Shot

$8.99

Hendricks Shot

$11.99

Tanqueray Shot

$8.99

Bombay Sapphire Shot

$8.99

Grey Goose Shot

$11.99

Kettle One Shot

$8.99

Titos Shot

$8.99

Buchanan´s 18 Shot

$19.99

Buchanan´s 12 Shot

$11.99

Macallan 12 Shot

$14.99

Chivas 12 Shot

$11.99

Glenlivet 12 Shot

$11.99

Reves Shot

$11.99

Jack Daniels Shot

$8.99

Jameson Shot

$8.99

Johnnie Walker Blue Shot

$39.99

Johnnie Walker Black Shot

$11.99

Zacapa 23 Shot

$11.99

Santa Teresa 1796 Shot

$11.99

Havana Club Añejo Shot

$8.99

Captain Morgan Shot

$8.99

Bacardi Superior Shot

$8.99

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar Shot

$8.99

Jagermeister Shot

$8.99

Hennessy Vs Shot

$11.99

Moët Brut Glass

$21.99

Liquor (WKL)

Clase Azul Reposado Bottle

$650.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Bottle

$600.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Bottle

$225.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$650.00

Don Julio 70 Bottle

$300.00

Don Julio Añejo Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$250.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle

$250.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$250.00

1800 Cristalino Bottle

$250.00

Volcan XA Bottle

$600.00

Volcan Reposado Bottle

$250.00

Akul Cirial Bottle

$250.00

Akul Tepeztate Bottle

$250.00

Akul Madrecuishe Bottle

$250.00

Morales Bottle

$165.00

400 Conejos Bottle

$165.00

Rompe Corazones Bottle

$165.00

Zacapa 23 Bottle

$225.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Bottle

$200.00

Havana Club Añejo Bottle

$150.00

Captain Morgan Bottle

$150.00

Bacardi Superior Bottle

$150.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$195.00

Kettle One Bottle

$150.00

Titos Bottle

$150.00

Hendricks Bottle

$195.00

Tanqueray Bottle

$165.00

Bombay Sapphire Bottle

$165.00

Buchanan´s 18 Bottle

$335.00

Buchanan´s 12 Bottle

$225.00

Macallan 12 Bottle

$325.00

Chivas 12 Bottle

$225.00

Glenlivet 12 Bottle

$225.00

Reves Bottle

$225.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$180.00

Jameson Bottle

$180.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Bottle

$650.00

Johnnie Walker Black Bottle

$225.00

Hennessy Vs Bottle

$225.00

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 750 Ml Bottle

$125.00

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 375ml Bottle

$75.00

Jagermeister Bottle

$150.00

Vino (WKL)

RED WINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS

$8.99

WHITE WINE CHARDONNAY GLS

$8.99

ROSE WINE GLS

$11.99

RED WINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$45.00

WHITE WINE CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$45.00

ROSE WHINE BOTTLE

$65.00

Craft Cocktails (WKL)

MEZCAL OLD FASHIONED

$15.99

A classic, smoked para revivir la época dorada de los cocktails (Angostura, simple syrup, Mezcal and corn liquor)

EL TAMARINDO PERRÓN

$14.99

Traditional recipe mezclado con sabores originarios de México (Tamarind pulp, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, and Mezcal)

LA MUÑEQUITA

$14.99

Delicate and feminine bebida CHINGONA to refresh yourself (mezcal, strawberry and guava pulp and prosseco)

EL SMASH WARRIOR

$14.99

Our sensational Mexican mule, le entras o no? (tequila, lime juice, strawberry powder, serrano syrup, chile de arbol, ginger beer).

SWEET AND SOUR PASSION

$14.99

Pa los hombres valientes y pa las mujeres (tequila, passion fruit, pineapple, mint)

COLADITA LUCAN

$14.99

Milky and creamy with Cafecito para despertar (rum, coconut cream horchata ,expresso shot)

MISS SANGRIA

$14.99

Aguas aguas!! llego MISS sangría (red wine, tequila ,pineapple juice, hibiscus syrup)

MARTINI CON HUEVOS

$11.99

Un martini with an energy shot and sabor a tequila (Orchata, Expresso, Coffee Liquor, Nixta and Tequila)

MERO MAYAMERO

$11.99

Bombazo into a drink !! (tequila blanco, red bull ,lime juice ,blue curacao)

THIS VAQUERO PICOSO

$11.99

If you like spicy this one esta PERRON!! (mezcal, serrano pepper, syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice)

MEXICAN OLD CUBAN

$11.99

This is our Mexican mojito (tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, prosseco)

BLOODY LUCERITO

$11.99

Que bonito lucerito!! (Mezcal, tequila ,OUR MEXICAN SECRET SANGRITA, lime juice)

Classics Cocktails (WKL)

Margarita

$11.99

Mojito

$11.99

Moscow Mule

$11.99

Cantarito

$11.99

Carajillo

$11.99

Sangria

$11.99

Daiquiri

$11.99

Mezcalita

$11.99

Red Fruit Mojito

$11.99

Mango Guerrero

$11.99

RB Cocktails (WKL)

El CHENTE

$11.99

Red Bull gives you wings, y Mexico también! (Watermelon, lime juice, tequila, Sweet, Red Bull Red Edition)

DOÑA CUQUITA

$11.99

Flavorful mix in between Maracuya y Vodka (Passion Fruit, Orange Juice, Vodka, Red Bull Yellow Edition)

Shots (WKL)

LET´S FLY TOGETHER

$7.99

Tequila, Red bull, blue curacao, lime drops

DON DEMBOW

$7.99

jagermeister, coconut rum, pineapple juice, lime juice

JELLO POWER

$7.99

Vodka, jellow, mezcal, jugo de naranja,

PANCHO PISTOLAS

$7.99

Tequila, passion fruit pulp, Coconut Rum

EL GÜERITO

$7.99

Licor de Café, Syrup, Rum

EL DIEGO RIVERA

$7.99

Curacao azul, Tequila

ADELITA

$7.99

Orange juice, Tequila

EL PETATE

$7.99

Homemade mango mix, vodka

DE LA ROSA

$7.99

Mazapán, Whisky Cream, Leche clavel, expresso

EL BENI

$7.99

Pineapple juice, Vodka, Melon Licor

Guitarra Shots (WKL)

Guitarra Shots

$39.99

Jumbo Margaritas (WKL)

MR. OAXACA

$49.99

WHAT A MELON MARGARITA

$49.99

Specials "micheladas" (WKL)

LICUACHELA

$39.99

KITTYCHELA

$39.99

ROTOCHELA

$39.99

Mexican Draft Beer (WKL)

Modelo Especial Draft

$6.99

XX Ambar Draft

$6.99

Draft Beer

Mahou 5 Estrellas Draft

$6.99

Stella Artois Draft

$6.99

Samuel Adams Draft

$6.99

La Rubia Draft

$6.99

Mexican Craft Beer (WKL)

Cielito Lindo Ipa

$11.99

Cielito Lindo Vienna

$11.99

Cielito Lindo Stout

$11.99

Cerveza (WKL)

Corona

$7.99

Negra Modelo

$7.99

Dos Xx Lagger

$7.99

Victoria

$7.99

Modelo Especial

$7.99

Pacifico

$7.99

Stella Artois

$7.99

Michelob Ultra

$7.99

Heineken Zero

$7.99

Mexican Drinks (WKL)

Coca Cola Bottle

$6.99

Fanta Bottle

$6.99

Sprite Bottle

$6.99

Squirt Bottle

$6.99

Jarritos Bottle

$4.99

Topochico

$4.99

Drinks (WKL)

Coke Can

$4.99

Diet Coke Can

$4.99

Coke Zero Can

$4.99

Sprite Can

$4.99

Fiji Water

$6.99

Limonada

$4.99

Horchata

$4.99

Naranjada

$4.99

Extras (WKL)

Red Bull

$7.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$7.99

Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical)

$7.99

Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon)

$7.99

Menu To Go WKL

Drinks

Coca Cola Bottle

$6.99

Coca Zero

$7.99

Diet coke

$7.99

Sprite

$7.99

Fanta Bottle

$6.99

Fiji Water

$6.99

Beverage SHOTIMILCO

Liquor Bottles (SHOTIMILCO)

Volcan XA Bottle

$800.00

Volcan Reposado Bottle

$375.00

Clase Azul Reposado Bottle

$800.00

Don Julio 1942 Magnum Bottle

$1,650.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$800.00

Don Julio 70 Bottle

$450.00

Don Julio Añejo Bottle

$375.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$350.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$325.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Bottle

$700.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Bottle

$325.00

1800 Cristalino Bottle

$325.00

Casamigos Añejo Bottle

$400.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle

$400.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$350.00

Morales Bottle

$275.00

400 Conejos Bottle

$275.00

Rompe Corazones Bottle

$275.00

Akul Cirial Bottle

$325.00

Akul Tepeztate Bottle

$325.00

Aku Madrecuishé Bottle

$325.00

Hendricks Bottle

$300.00

Tanqueray Bottle

$275.00

Bombay Sapphire Bottle

$275.00

Hennessy Vsop Bottle

$550.00

Hennessy Vs Bottle

$350.00

Grey Goose Magnum Bottle

$600.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$300.00

Belvedere Magnum Bottle

$600.00

Belvedere Bottle

$300.00

Kettle One Bottle

$300.00

Titos Bottle

$300.00

Jw Blue Label Bottle

$800.00

Jw Black Bottle

$325.00

Buchanan´s 18 Bottle

$450.00

Buchanan´s 12 Bottle

$325.00

Macallan 12 Bottle

$450.00

Glenlivet 12 Bottle

$350.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$300.00

Chivas 12 Bottle

$325.00

Jameson Bottle

$300.00

Reves Bottle

$350.00

Zacapa Xo Bottle

$450.00

Zacapa 23 Bottle

$325.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Bottle

$300.00

Havana Club Añejo Bottle

$275.00

Captain Morgan Bottle

$250.00

Bacardi Superior Bottle

$250.00

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 750 Ml Bottle

$150.00

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 375ml Bottle

$85.00

Jagermeister Bottle

$250.00

Liquor Shots (SHOTIMILCO)

Clase Azul Reposado Shot

$39.99

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$39.99

Don Julio 70 Shot

$19.99

Don Julio Añejo Shot

$14.99

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$14.99

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$14.99

Maestro Dobel 50 Shot

$39.99

Maestro Dobel Diamante Shot

$14.99

1800 Cristalino Shot

$14.99

Casamigos Añejo Shot

$14.99

Casamigos Reposado Shot

$14.99

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$14.99

Centinela Eterno Shot

$19.99

Volcán XA Shot

$39.99

Volcán Reposado Shot

$14.99

Morales Shot

$14.99

400 Conejos Shot

$14.99

Rompe Corazones Shot

$14.99

Akul Cirial Shot

$17.99

Akul Tepeztate Shot

$17.99

Aku Madrecuishé Shot

$17.99

Hendricks Shot

$14.99

Tanqueray Shot

$14.99

Bombay Sapphire Shot

$14.99

Hennessy Vsop Shot

$19.99

Hennessy Vs Shot

$14.99

Grey Goose Shot

$14.99

Belvedere Shot

$14.99

Kettle One Shot

$14.99

Titos Shot

$14.99

Jw Blue Label Shot

$59.99

Jw Black Shot

$14.99

Buchanan´s 18 Shot

$24.99

Buchanan´s 12 Shot

$14.99

Macallan 12 Shot

$24.99

Glenlivet 12 Shot

$14.99

Jack Daniels Shot

$14.99

Chivas 12 Shot

$14.99

Jameson Shot

$14.99

Reves Shot

$14.99

Zacapa Xo Shot

$19.99

Zacapa 23 Shot

$17.99

Santa Teresa 1796 Shot

$14.99

Havana Club Añejo Shot

$14.99

Captain Morgan Shot

$12.99

Bacardi Superior Shot

$12.99

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar Shot

$12.99

Jagermeister Shot

$12.99

Champagne (SHOTIMILCO)

Dom Perignom Brut

$850.00

Dom Perignom Rose

$1,350.00

Dom Perignom Magnum

$1,850.00

Dom Perignom Louminous

$1,250.00

Moët Brut

$250.00

Moët Brut Magnum

$475.00

Moët Brut Rose

$275.00

Moët Ice

$300.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$275.00

Moët Ice Magnum

$550.00

Prosecco Bottle

$175.00

Prosecco glass

$9.99

Vino (SHOTIMILCO)

RED WINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLS

$9.99

WHITE WINE CHARDONNAY GLS

$9.99

ROSE WINE GLS

$9.99

RED WINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$60.00

WHITE WINE CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$60.00

ROSE WHINE BOTTLE

$65.00

House Cocktails

STRAWBERRY MEZCALITA

$16.99

Strawberry syrup, granadine syrup, lime juice, 400 conejos Mezcal, Strawberry liqueur.

HIBISCUS CRANWBERRY MEZCALITA

$16.99

Hibiscus syrup, cranberry juice, 400 conejos mezcal, granadine syrup, sprite

ELECTRIC LEMONADE

$16.99

Blue curacao, 400 conejos mezcal, lime juice, sprite, lime slice, orange slice, cherries

EL JAIMITO

$13.99

Whisky cream, coconut cream, orange juice, melon syrup

LA POPIS

$13.99

Smirnoff Spicy tamarind, strawberry syrup, granadine, strawberry liqueur, lime juice, tajín

EL TRAGO DEL OCHO

$13.99

(Mezcal 400 conejos , Ginger Beer, Nixta Liquor and Guava sweet)

LA CHILINDRINA

$13.99

Vodka, Rum, lime juice, syrup, blue curacao, sprite.

EL PROFESOR GIRAFALES

$13.99

Jw Black label, half lemon, raspberries, sugar, sprite.

EL CHARRITO

$14.99

Tequila blanco, lime juice, slice lime, slice orange, salt.

DOÑA FLORINDA

$13.99

Smirnoff Spicy tamarind, lime juice, syrup, melon syrup, cucumber, tajin

Classics Cocktails

Margarita

$13.99

Mojito

$13.99

Moscow Mule

$13.99

Cantarito

$13.99

Carajillo

$13.99

Sangria

$13.99

Daiquiri

$13.99

Drinks (SHOTIMILCO)

Coca Cola

$7.99

Coca Zero

$7.99

Diet coke

$7.99

Sprite

$7.99

Perrier

$7.99

Fiji Water

$7.99

Cerveza (SHOTIMILCO)

Corona

$7.99

Negra Modelo

$7.99

Dos Xx Lagger

$7.99

Victoria

$7.99

Modelo Especial

$7.99

Pacifico

$7.99

Stella Artois

$7.99

Michelob Ultra

$7.99

Heineken Zero

$7.99

Mexican Craft Beer (SHOTIMILCO)

Cielito Lindo Ipa

$11.99

Cielito Lindo Vienna

$11.99

Cielito Lindo Stout

$11.99

Shots (SHOTIMILCO)

La Carmelita

$10.00

La Loba

$10.00

La Mano

$10.00

El Bob

$10.00

El Melón

$10.00

El Zorro

$10.00

El Doble P

$10.00

El Diablito

$10.00

La Chalupa

$10.00

El Alacrán

$10.00

El Payaso

$10.00

La Bandera

$10.00

La Pistola

$10.00

El Ratón

$10.00

El Conejo Malo

$10.00

La Frida

$10.00

El Camaronazo

$10.00

El Canelo

$10.00

El Borracho

$10.00

La Sirena

$10.00

El Besito

$10.00

La Araña

$10.00

El Ajolote

$10.00

El Valiente

$10.00

La Adelita

$10.00

El Pretty Boy

$10.00

La Pulga

$10.00

Azúcar

$10.00

El Pandita

$10.00

La Bichota

$10.00

La Catrina

$10.00

El Santo

$10.00

La Parca

$10.00

La Doña

$10.00

La Dama

$10.00

El Barril

$10.00

El Sol

$10.00

El Corazón

$10.00

El Suggar Daddy

$10.00

El Gordo Y La Flaca

$10.00

El Nopal

$10.00

El Elvis

$10.00

El Catrín

$10.00

El Rey

$10.00

El Mexican Thor

$10.00

Trajineras

TRAJINERAS

$50.00

Shotipomo

LA CARMELITA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA LOBA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA MANO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL BOB SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL MELÓN SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL ZORRO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL DOBLE P SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL DIABLITO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA CHALUPA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL ALACRÁN SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL PAYASO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA BANDERA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA PISTOLA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL RATÓN SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL CONEJO MALO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA FRIDA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL CAMARONAZO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL CANELO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL BORRACHO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA SIRENA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL BESITO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA ARAÑA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL AJOLOTE SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL VALIENTE SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA ADELITA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL PRETTY BOY SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA PULGA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

AZÚCAR SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL PANDITA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA BICHOTA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA CATRINA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL SANTO SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA PARCA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA DOÑA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

LA DAMA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL BARRIL SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL SOL SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL CORAZÓN SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL SUGGAR DADDY SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL GORDO Y LA FLACA SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL NOPAL SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL ELVIS SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL CATRÍN SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL REY SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

EL MEXICAN THOR SHOTIPOMO

$75.00

Extras

Red Bull

$7.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$7.99

Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical)

$7.99

Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon)

$7.99

Lamborghini

$50.00

Paredes SHOTIMILCO

MEXICAN THOR

$1,800.00

MARIACHI TIME

$2,000.00

MÁS TEQUILA POR FAVOR

$2,000.00

EL TODAS MÍAS

$1,300.00

MEXICAN REVOLUTION

$5,000.00

Promos WKL

Free Margarita

$11.99