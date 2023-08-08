Whiskylucan 1225 SW 8TH STREET
Food WKL
Entradas
Flauta
Quesadilla
Sopes
Tacos
Beverage WKL
Liquor Shots (WKL)
Clase Azul Reposado Shot
Maestro Dobel 50 Shot
Maestro Dobel Diamante Shot
1800 Cristalino Shot
Don Julio 1942 Shot
Don Julio 70 Shot
Don Julio Añejo Shot
Don Julio Reposado Shot
Don Julio Blanco Shot
Casamigos Reposado Shot
Casamigos Blanco Shot
Volcán XA Shot
Volcán Reposado Shot
Akul Cirial Shot
Akul Tepeztate Shot
Aku Madrecuishé Shot
Morales Shot
400 Conejos Shot
Rompe Corazones Shot
Hendricks Shot
Tanqueray Shot
Bombay Sapphire Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Kettle One Shot
Titos Shot
Buchanan´s 18 Shot
Buchanan´s 12 Shot
Macallan 12 Shot
Chivas 12 Shot
Glenlivet 12 Shot
Reves Shot
Jack Daniels Shot
Jameson Shot
Johnnie Walker Blue Shot
Johnnie Walker Black Shot
Zacapa 23 Shot
Santa Teresa 1796 Shot
Havana Club Añejo Shot
Captain Morgan Shot
Bacardi Superior Shot
Antioqueño Sin Azúcar Shot
Jagermeister Shot
Hennessy Vs Shot
Moët Brut Glass
Liquor (WKL)
Clase Azul Reposado Bottle
Maestro Dobel 50 Bottle
Maestro Dobel Diamante Bottle
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
Don Julio 70 Bottle
Don Julio Añejo Bottle
Don Julio Reposado Bottle
Don Julio Blanco Bottle
Casamigos Reposado Bottle
Casamigos Blanco Bottle
1800 Cristalino Bottle
Volcan XA Bottle
Volcan Reposado Bottle
Akul Cirial Bottle
Akul Tepeztate Bottle
Akul Madrecuishe Bottle
Morales Bottle
400 Conejos Bottle
Rompe Corazones Bottle
Zacapa 23 Bottle
Santa Teresa 1796 Bottle
Havana Club Añejo Bottle
Captain Morgan Bottle
Bacardi Superior Bottle
Grey Goose Bottle
Kettle One Bottle
Titos Bottle
Hendricks Bottle
Tanqueray Bottle
Bombay Sapphire Bottle
Buchanan´s 18 Bottle
Buchanan´s 12 Bottle
Macallan 12 Bottle
Chivas 12 Bottle
Glenlivet 12 Bottle
Reves Bottle
Jack Daniels Bottle
Jameson Bottle
Johnnie Walker Blue Bottle
Johnnie Walker Black Bottle
Hennessy Vs Bottle
Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 750 Ml Bottle
Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 375ml Bottle
Jagermeister Bottle
Vino (WKL)
Craft Cocktails (WKL)
MEZCAL OLD FASHIONED
A classic, smoked para revivir la época dorada de los cocktails (Angostura, simple syrup, Mezcal and corn liquor)
EL TAMARINDO PERRÓN
Traditional recipe mezclado con sabores originarios de México (Tamarind pulp, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, and Mezcal)
LA MUÑEQUITA
Delicate and feminine bebida CHINGONA to refresh yourself (mezcal, strawberry and guava pulp and prosseco)
EL SMASH WARRIOR
Our sensational Mexican mule, le entras o no? (tequila, lime juice, strawberry powder, serrano syrup, chile de arbol, ginger beer).
SWEET AND SOUR PASSION
Pa los hombres valientes y pa las mujeres (tequila, passion fruit, pineapple, mint)
COLADITA LUCAN
Milky and creamy with Cafecito para despertar (rum, coconut cream horchata ,expresso shot)
MISS SANGRIA
Aguas aguas!! llego MISS sangría (red wine, tequila ,pineapple juice, hibiscus syrup)
MARTINI CON HUEVOS
Un martini with an energy shot and sabor a tequila (Orchata, Expresso, Coffee Liquor, Nixta and Tequila)
MERO MAYAMERO
Bombazo into a drink !! (tequila blanco, red bull ,lime juice ,blue curacao)
THIS VAQUERO PICOSO
If you like spicy this one esta PERRON!! (mezcal, serrano pepper, syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice)
MEXICAN OLD CUBAN
This is our Mexican mojito (tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, prosseco)
BLOODY LUCERITO
Que bonito lucerito!! (Mezcal, tequila ,OUR MEXICAN SECRET SANGRITA, lime juice)
Classics Cocktails (WKL)
RB Cocktails (WKL)
Shots (WKL)
LET´S FLY TOGETHER
Tequila, Red bull, blue curacao, lime drops
DON DEMBOW
jagermeister, coconut rum, pineapple juice, lime juice
JELLO POWER
Vodka, jellow, mezcal, jugo de naranja,
PANCHO PISTOLAS
Tequila, passion fruit pulp, Coconut Rum
EL GÜERITO
Licor de Café, Syrup, Rum
EL DIEGO RIVERA
Curacao azul, Tequila
ADELITA
Orange juice, Tequila
EL PETATE
Homemade mango mix, vodka
DE LA ROSA
Mazapán, Whisky Cream, Leche clavel, expresso
EL BENI
Pineapple juice, Vodka, Melon Licor
Guitarra Shots (WKL)
Jumbo Margaritas (WKL)
Specials "micheladas" (WKL)
Mexican Draft Beer (WKL)
Draft Beer
Mexican Craft Beer (WKL)
Cerveza (WKL)
Mexican Drinks (WKL)
Drinks (WKL)
Extras (WKL)
Beverage SHOTIMILCO
Liquor Bottles (SHOTIMILCO)
Volcan XA Bottle
Volcan Reposado Bottle
Clase Azul Reposado Bottle
Don Julio 1942 Magnum Bottle
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
Don Julio 70 Bottle
Don Julio Añejo Bottle
Don Julio Reposado Bottle
Don Julio Blanco Bottle
Maestro Dobel 50 Bottle
Maestro Dobel Diamante Bottle
1800 Cristalino Bottle
Casamigos Añejo Bottle
Casamigos Reposado Bottle
Casamigos Blanco Bottle
Morales Bottle
400 Conejos Bottle
Rompe Corazones Bottle
Akul Cirial Bottle
Akul Tepeztate Bottle
Aku Madrecuishé Bottle
Hendricks Bottle
Tanqueray Bottle
Bombay Sapphire Bottle
Hennessy Vsop Bottle
Hennessy Vs Bottle
Grey Goose Magnum Bottle
Grey Goose Bottle
Belvedere Magnum Bottle
Belvedere Bottle
Kettle One Bottle
Titos Bottle
Jw Blue Label Bottle
Jw Black Bottle
Buchanan´s 18 Bottle
Buchanan´s 12 Bottle
Macallan 12 Bottle
Glenlivet 12 Bottle
Jack Daniels Bottle
Chivas 12 Bottle
Jameson Bottle
Reves Bottle
Zacapa Xo Bottle
Zacapa 23 Bottle
Santa Teresa 1796 Bottle
Havana Club Añejo Bottle
Captain Morgan Bottle
Bacardi Superior Bottle
Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 750 Ml Bottle
Antioqueño Sin Azúcar 375ml Bottle
Jagermeister Bottle
Liquor Shots (SHOTIMILCO)
Clase Azul Reposado Shot
Don Julio 1942 Shot
Don Julio 70 Shot
Don Julio Añejo Shot
Don Julio Reposado Shot
Don Julio Blanco Shot
Maestro Dobel 50 Shot
Maestro Dobel Diamante Shot
1800 Cristalino Shot
Casamigos Añejo Shot
Casamigos Reposado Shot
Casamigos Blanco Shot
Centinela Eterno Shot
Volcán XA Shot
Volcán Reposado Shot
Morales Shot
400 Conejos Shot
Rompe Corazones Shot
Akul Cirial Shot
Akul Tepeztate Shot
Aku Madrecuishé Shot
Hendricks Shot
Tanqueray Shot
Bombay Sapphire Shot
Hennessy Vsop Shot
Hennessy Vs Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Belvedere Shot
Kettle One Shot
Titos Shot
Jw Blue Label Shot
Jw Black Shot
Buchanan´s 18 Shot
Buchanan´s 12 Shot
Macallan 12 Shot
Glenlivet 12 Shot
Jack Daniels Shot
Chivas 12 Shot
Jameson Shot
Reves Shot
Zacapa Xo Shot
Zacapa 23 Shot
Santa Teresa 1796 Shot
Havana Club Añejo Shot
Captain Morgan Shot
Bacardi Superior Shot
Antioqueño Sin Azúcar Shot
Jagermeister Shot
Champagne (SHOTIMILCO)
Vino (SHOTIMILCO)
House Cocktails
STRAWBERRY MEZCALITA
Strawberry syrup, granadine syrup, lime juice, 400 conejos Mezcal, Strawberry liqueur.
HIBISCUS CRANWBERRY MEZCALITA
Hibiscus syrup, cranberry juice, 400 conejos mezcal, granadine syrup, sprite
ELECTRIC LEMONADE
Blue curacao, 400 conejos mezcal, lime juice, sprite, lime slice, orange slice, cherries
EL JAIMITO
Whisky cream, coconut cream, orange juice, melon syrup
LA POPIS
Smirnoff Spicy tamarind, strawberry syrup, granadine, strawberry liqueur, lime juice, tajín
EL TRAGO DEL OCHO
(Mezcal 400 conejos , Ginger Beer, Nixta Liquor and Guava sweet)
LA CHILINDRINA
Vodka, Rum, lime juice, syrup, blue curacao, sprite.
EL PROFESOR GIRAFALES
Jw Black label, half lemon, raspberries, sugar, sprite.
EL CHARRITO
Tequila blanco, lime juice, slice lime, slice orange, salt.
DOÑA FLORINDA
Smirnoff Spicy tamarind, lime juice, syrup, melon syrup, cucumber, tajin