TRY OUR NEW JUMBO WINGS!!!
Whiskey Bear Craft Kitchen & Bar Beaumont
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 4 Cheese Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach, meaty artichoke hearts, our luscious garlic cream sauce and specialty blend of velvety cheeses, served with handmade herbed focaccia crisps
- Whiskey Bear Jalapeno Dip$9.00Out of stock
Cool, creamy, and addictive! This homemade jalapeño dip, served with our crispy kettle chips, will knock your socks off!
- Truffled Garlic Gouda & Mushroom Flatbread$11.00
Rich confit garlic, olive oil, sauteed tender mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, finished with imported black truffle salt
- BBQ Pork Flatbread$9.00
Succulent 12-hour pulled pork, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, smoked gouda cheese, finished with fresh cilantro
- Hot Honey Bacon & Blue Cheese Flatbread$10.00
Handcrafted garlic oil, shredded mozzarella and provolone, tender chargrilled steak, blue cheese crumbles, spicy arugula, and savory hot honey drizzle
- Jumbo Wings$12.00
Six meaty jumbo wings hand-breaded, seasoned, double-fried, and cooked to the perfect crunch. Served with scratch made ranch. Flavor Options: Buffalo, Whiskey Bear Bourbon Glaze, Mango Habanero, Dry Rub, BBQ
- Garlic Breadsticks$7.00
Handmade herbed focaccia bread brushed with our scrumptious confit garlic oil, cooked in our stone fired oven, then topped with parmesan. Served with our house specialty marinara sauce
- Stone-Fired Meatballs$14.00
Hand rolled beef & pork meatballs, seasoned with delicious herbs and spiced breadcrumbs, smothered with our house specialty marinara, generously sprinkled with shaved parmesan and served bubbly hot from our stone oven
- Oh My Garlic! Truffle Fries$10.00
Hot, crispy fries drizzled with housemade garlic oil, generously seasoned with imported black truffle salt, then finished with parmesan and fresh rosemary
- Addie's Cheesy Flatbread$11.00
Our signature cheesy flatbread made with our hand stretched dough brushed with garlic oil, topped with mozzarella and provolone blend of shredded cheese. Served with house made marinara
Sandwiches & Wagyu Smashburgers
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Our succulent 12-hour pulled pork, briny pickles, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, topped with crispy onions, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun
- Gilled Chicken Melt$14.00
Tender chicken, sauteed cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, with fresh arugula and divinely good garlic aioli, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Salmon BLT$19.00
Pan-seared Atlantic salmon, hickory smoked bacon, peppery arugula, fresh tomato, and our cool, creamy jalapeño sauce, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun
- Classic Burger$15.00
Rich, flavorful Wagyu Beef, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade garlic aioli, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun
- Bourbon BBQ Burger$15.00
Rich, flavorful Wagyu Beef, sharp cheddar cheese, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, topped with crispy onions, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Shroom Lovers Burger$16.00
Rich, flavorful Wagyu Beef, tender sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, homemade garlic aioli, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Salads
- Addie's House Salad$11.00
Butter lettuce, carrot ribbons, juicy cucumber, farm fresh tomato, tossed with your choice of dressing
- Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh kale massaged by hand & chopped, tossed in our scratch made caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan and handmade herbed focaccia crisps
- The Bear's Bacon & Blue Salad$15.00
Butter lettuce tossed with your choice of dressing and topped with rich blue cheese crumbles, tangy granny smith apples and crispy onions
- Kale & Quinoa Salad$15.00
Fresh kale hand massaged & chopped, nutrient dense quinoa, tangy granny smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted almond slices, and tossed with our delicious maple dijon dressing
Entrees
- Addie's Epic Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi noodles smothered in a rich, velvety, secret family recipe cheese sauce
- Dry-Aged Steak & Fries$29.00
Locally raised, 10-day dry-aged char grilled flatiron steak, finished with house made tarragon butter, served with scratch made creamy herbed dipping sauce and hot, crispy french fries
- Blackened Chicken Cavatappi$22.00
Hearty cavatappi noodles, zesty blackened chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and tender artichoke hearts tossed with our luscious garlic cream sauce
- Whiskey Glazed Salmon$27.00
Delicately pan-seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with our mouthwatering whiskey glaze, served with quinoa mushroom pilaf and our seasonal vegetable
- Pasta & Meatballs$18.00
Tender linguini smothered with our speciality marinara, served with stone-fired hand rolled meatballs, and generously sprinkled with grated parmesan
Addie's Stone-Fired Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$14.00
Our authentic Italian recipe pizza sauce, Pecorino Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and finished with EVOO
- The. O.G.$16.00
Scratch made pizza sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, housemade sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, red onion, and finished with our speciality Calabrian chili oil
- The Veggie One$15.00
House specialty garlic cream sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, topped with flavorful sun-dried tomatoes, tender sauteed mushrooms, spinach, and meaty artichoke hearts
- The Carnivore$16.00
Scratch made pizza sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, pepperoni, housemade sausage, hand rolled meatball slices, and hickory smoked bacon
- The Cheesy One$15.00
Scratch made pizza sauce, smothered with mozzarella, provolone, smoked gouda, and white cheddar
- Cheese Pizza$11.00
A classic cheese pizza made using our house made specialty dough
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
A classic pepperoni pizza stretched by hand and made with our family recipe dough
- Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
Make it your own!
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Mac&Cheese$7.99
Cavatappi noodles smothered in a rich, velvety, secret family recipe cheese sauce
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.99
- Kid's Pasta with Butter$7.99
- Kid's Pasta with Marinara$7.99
- Kid's Cheese Pizza$7.99
A kid's size 7" hand stretched pizza with scratch made pizza sauce, and topped with mozzarella and provolone blended cheeses
- Kid's Pepperoni Pizza$7.99
A kid's size 7" hand stretched pizza, with house made pizza sauce, mozzarella and provolone blended cheeses, and pepperoni
Desserts
- Cannoli$7.00
A traditional Italian cannoli filled with chocolate chip ricotta filling and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Fresh Doughnut Holes$9.00
Our pizza dough transformed into Italian beignets covered with powdered sugar & cinnamon, drizzled with our handcrafted Butterscotch Sauce
- Chocolate Bliss Cake$9.00
Layers of delicious, rich, chocolatey goodness
Sides
- Side House Salad$6.00
Butter lettuce, carrot ribbons, juicy cucumber, farm fresh tomato, tossed with your choice of dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Fresh kale massaged by hand & chopped, tossed in our scratch made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan and handmade herbed focaccia crisps
- Side of Fries$5.00
- Side of Truffle Fries$7.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Side of Seasonal Vegetable$6.00
- Side of Herbed Mushroom Quinoa$6.00
- Side of Kettle Chips$4.00Out of stock
Extra Dressings & Sauces
- Caesar Dressing$2.00
- Ranch Dressing$2.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing$2.00
- Maple Dijon Dressing$2.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$2.00
- Side of Ranch for Wings$3.00
- Side of Blue Cheese for Wings$3.00
- Side of Pizza Sauce$1.95
- Side of Marinara$1.95
- Side of Garlic Cream Sauce$2.95
- Side of BBQ Sauce$1.95
- Side of Chili Oil (1oz)$2.95
- Side of Garlic Oil (1oz)$2.95
- Side of Whiskey Glaze (1oz)$2.95
Cocktails (Take-Out & Delivery)
Whiskey Cocktails
- Black Manhattan$15.60
Bulleit Rye, Ramazzotti, Angostura Bitters
- Boulevardier$15.60
Old Bardstown Bottled-In-Bond, Aperol, Noilly Prat Vermouth
- Brown Derby$15.60
Old Forester 100 Bourbon, grapefruit juice, honey
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
Benchmark Bourbon, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
- Manhattan$15.60
Bulleit Rye, Noilly Prat Vermouth, Angostura Bitters
- Old Fashioned$15.60
Old Bardstown Bottled-In-Bond, Angostura Bitters, demerara
- Paper Plane$15.60
Old Forester 100 Bourbon, Aperol, Xalar Vermouth, fresh lemon juice
- Sazerac$15.60
Bulleit Rye, absinthe, Peychaud’s Bitters, demerara
Other Cocktails
- Aviation$15.60
Farmer’s Organic Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Crème de Violette, fresh lemon juice
- Cosmopolitan$15.60
Citrus vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice
- Fozzie Bear$13.00
Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, fresh lime juice, simple syrup
- Honeysuckle Humdinger$15.60
Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, triple sec, bubbles, fresh lemon juice, honey
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
Bourbon, Lime, Ginger Beer
- Lady Lavender$15.60
Empress Indigo Gin, fresh lemon juice, housemade lavender syrup
- Moscow Mule$13.00
Vodka, lime, ginger beer
- Negroni$15.60
Farmer’s Organic Gin, Cappelletti Aperitivo, Noilly Prat Vermouth
- Paloma$13.00
Corazon Reposado Tequila, grapefruit, fresh lime juice, simple syrup
- Pooh Bear$15.60
Hayman's Old Tom Gin, lemon, honey, mint
- Smokey The Bear$15.60
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Campari, Noilly Pratt Vermouth
- Tequila Mule$13.00
- The Bear Necessities$15.60
Reposado Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino, Aperol, fresh lime juice
- The C.B.D. - "Chill Bear's Delight"$15.60
Rum, amaretto, Batch CBD Oil, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, demerara - contains CBDs
- Whiskey Bear Margarita$13.00
Tequila, fresh-squeezed lime juice, triple sec, housemade sour mix