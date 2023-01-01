Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
WhiskyWoods 101 NE Vine St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Bottled/Canned Beer
Red by Glass
White by Glass
Red by the Bottle
White by the Bottle
Rose/Sparkling by the Glass
Rose/Sparkling by the Bottle
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Dallas Blonde
$6.00
Shiner
$6.00
Sierra Nevada
$6.00
Stella
$7.00
Red by Glass
Caricature
$8.00
Catena Vista
$15.00
Chateau Ste Michelle
$11.00
Diseño
$7.00
Erath Pinot Noir
$14.00
J Lohr
$16.00
Joel Gott
$13.00
Josh
$11.00
Meiomi
$13.00
Seghesio
$15.00
Twenty Acres
$8.00
White by Glass
Eroica
$10.00
Ruffino
$7.00
Santa Margarita
$15.00
Crossings
$7.00
Kim Crawford
$11.00
Noble Vines 446
$7.00
Simi
$11.00
Sonoma Cutrer
$15.00
Red by the Bottle
BTL Caricature Zin
$24.00
BTL Catena Vista MB
$45.00
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Mer
$33.00
BTL Diseño MB
$21.00
BTL Erath Resplendent PN
$42.00
BTL J Lohr Cab
$48.00
BTL Joel Gott PN
$39.00
BTL Josh Cab
$33.00
BTL Meiomi Red Blend
$39.00
BTL Seghesio Zin
$45.00
BTL Twenty Acres Cab
$24.00
White by the Bottle
Crossings SB
$21.00
Eroica Reisling
$30.00
Kim Crawford SB
$33.00
Noble Vines 446 CH
$21.00
Ruffino PG
$21.00
Santa Margarita PG
$51.00
Simi CH
$33.00
Sonoma Cutrer CH
$45.00
Rose/Sparkling by the Glass
La Marca
$10.00
Domaine St. Michelle
$9.00
Fleurs de Prairie
$10.00
Rose/Sparkling by the Bottle
BTL Domaine
$26.00
BTL Fleurs de Prairie
$30.00
BTL La Marca
$28.00
BTL Nicholas Feuillatte
$83.00
WhiskyWoods 101 NE Vine St Location and Ordering Hours
(254) 269-0036
101 NE Vine St, Glen Rose, TX 76043
Closed
All hours
