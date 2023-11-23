White Girl Tacos 6625 E Southern Avenue Mesa, AZ 85206
Entree
Main Dishes
- Street Steak Tacos$9.99
Simple double tortillas with steak, onions and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa
- Kids Meal$7.99
Single Taco with choice of Protine, Chips and Queso, Pineapple Sparkler
- Cheese Quesadilla and Chips$7.99
Jack Cheese on Flour Tortilla
- Meat Quesidilla and Chips$11.99
Jack Cheese with a choice Protein served with sour cream, avacado creama and pico.
- Chicken Queso Enchiladas with rice and blackbeans$15.99
Hatch Green Chilie Chicken enchiladas topped with green chilie sauce and our specialtiy queso blanco
- Chicken Enchilada Soupa$12.99
Enchlada soup base with served with chicken, black beans, jack cheese, pico, corn salsa topped with tortilla stips. Add a side of Queso or Avacado Creama for an extra special treat.
- Taco Salad$11.99
Fried Tortilla shell with lettuce, pico, mango salsa, avacado cream, choice of protein with cilantro lime dressing served on the side.
- Tacos for 2$30.00
Build your own tacos at home for 2. Comes with 2 proteins, pico, corn salsa, shredded jack cheese, assortment of sauces, 8 tortillas, chips and queso and churros for dessert.
- Nachos for 2$24.99
Nachos big enough for 2. Served to build at home! Comes with Chips, large queso blanco, pico and corn salsa, avacado slices, avacado creama, spread of all sauces, plus extra shredded cheese to top it all off with.
- 3 Taco Platter$17.99
Choice of meat on 3 tacos served with chips and choice salsa, All tacos are made with choice of protien, pico, corn, cabbage, cojita cheese.
- Edamame and black bean Green Enchiladas$11.99
Veggie Enchiladas- filled with edemame and green chili black beans topped with green enchilada sauce. Suggested to add queso. Comes with rice and chips and salsa.
Single Tacos
- Single Chicken Taco$5.99
served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese
- Single Pork Taco$5.99
served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese
- Single Steak Taco$5.99
served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese
- Single Veggie Taco$5.99
served on a corn tortilla, with pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese
- Single Vegan Taco$5.99
served on a corn tortilla, with Black Beans, pico, corn salsa, cabbage and cojita cheese