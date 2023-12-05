White Horse Tavern Harpers Ferry
REG. MENU
Apps
- Warm Crab Dip with Crispy Pita Bread$14.99
Creamy crab dip topped with fresh mozzarella served with crispy pita chips.
- Fried Crab Cake Bites$14.99
Our signature crab cake recipe deep fried and served in bite size portions atop our house remoulade.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.99
Seasoned French fries loaded with melty cheddar jack, crispy bacon, served with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Crabby Fries$14.99
Seasoned crispy French fries topped with creamy crab dip and baked cheddar cheese.
- Mozzarella Moons$8.99
6 crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce.
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$6.99
Three oven baked soft pretzel sticks served with housemade cheddar cheese sauce.
- Housemade Kettle Chips Basket with Southwest Sauce$3.99
Thick hand-cut kettle chips fried crispy and golden brown served with our famous Southwest Ranch.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Rueben Bites$9.99
BURGERS
- BUILD YOUR OWN$15.49
Half pound of Angus beef topped with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a buttery brioche bun.
- BBQ BACON BURGER$16.49Out of stock
1/2 pound of Angus beef. 4 crisp strips of bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese.
- DRAGON FIRE BURGER$16.49
1/2 lb of Angus beef topped with house made fire sauce, jalapeno peppers and cheddar jack cheese.
- HANGOVER BURGER$16.49
1/2 pound of Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and a sunny side up egg.
- SOUTHERN BURGER$16.49
Drinks
- Water
- Coke$3.49
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Sprite$3.49
- Mr. Pibb$3.49
- Ginger Ale$3.49
- Rootbeer$3.49
- Mellow Yellow$3.49
- Lemonade$3.49
- Sweet Tea$3.49
- Iced Tea$3.49
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
- Signature Milkshakes$8.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Cranberry$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Milk$1.99
- Coffee$3.49
- Decaf Coffee$3.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Virgin DAQ$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.99
Kids
Salads
- Lrg Caesar Salad$8.99
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
Tender chicken breast atop crisp romaine, tomato, corn and black bean salsa cheddar cheese and house made South West Ranch.
- Cobb Salad$13.99
- Dinner Salad$8.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
Fresh Seasonal greens topped with tomato, garlic croutons, red onion, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese.
Sandwiches
- Signature Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Our Signature crab cake baked to perfection served on a toasted brioche bun with house made remoulade.
- Tavern Steak & Cheese$15.99
Thinly shaved steak seasoned and grilled with fresh onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese served on a buttered sub roll.
- Loaded Chix Sand$15.99
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- Fried Green Blt$13.49
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Steak Quesadilla$15.99
A La Carte
- Basket Of Fries$3.99
- Side Of Chips$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Baked Pot$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Country Green Beans$3.99
- Stewed Tomatoes$3.99
- Loaded Mash$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
- Side Mac and Cheese$4.99
- Onion Rings Side$5.99
- Extra Croustades$2.00
- Add Crab Cake$9.00
- Add Chicken$4.99
- Onions, Pep, Mush$3.99
- Garlic Mushroom Side$2.99
- Add Burger Patty$4.00
Signature Entrées
- 10 Oz NY Strip$28.99
- Bourbon New York Strip$28.99
- CrabTopped Sirloin$29.99
- Chicken Harpers Ferry$18.99
- Signature White Horse Crab Cakes$27.99
Two of our Signature crab cakes baked golden brown served with our house made remoulade.
- Fish & Chips$16.99
Fresh cod coated in our house made beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chef's secret slaw and seasoned French fries.
- Rainbow Trout$18.99
- Bacon Wrapped Filet$29.99
- Salmon$20.99
- Pork Chop$16.99
- Chicken Alfredo$18.99
- Shrimp ALFREDO$21.99