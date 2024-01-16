White Rock Coffee Historic Lakewood
Drinks
Seasonal Drink Menu
- Lemonade$3.50+
Our lemonade concentrate is made from scratch at our Bakeshop and contains no artificial ingredients.
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.25+
NEW! The taste of succulent strawberries mingles harmoniously with zesty lemon.
- Mango Lemonade$4.25+
NEW! A blend of delicious lemonade and mango smoothie concentrate.
- Lavender Lemonade$4.30+
Our lavender lemonade is a tangy masterpiece, paired with a flowery essence.
- Cayenne Lemonade$4.30+
NEW! Add some spice to your lemonade experience with this refreshing blend of lemons and cayenne syrup.
- Arnold Palmer$3.25+
A delightful fusion of iced tea and lemonade – a sip of sunshine with a touch of black tea.
- Premium Cold Brew$4.45+
Cool down with a cup of our premium cold brew, made with Colombia Nariño Honey Aponte beans. Perfect over ice.
- Premium Cold Brew Latte$4.45+
Cool down with a cup of our premium cold brew latte, made with Colombia Nariño Honey Aponte beans and your choice of milk. Perfect over ice!
- Bluebonnet Latte$6.25+
NEW! A double shot of our signature espresso, milk, lavender syrup and blue spirulina
- Iced Bluebonnet$6.25+
Our signature cold brew concentrate, milk, lavender syrup and blue spirulina
- Blended Bluebonnet$6.25+
Our signature cold brew concentrate, blended with milk, lavender syrup and blue spirulina, all topped with whipped cream.
- The Cowboy$5.75+
A double shot of our signature espresso, milk, premium white chocolate sauce and sweet and spicy cayenne syrup.
- Iced Cowboy$5.75+
Our signature cold brew concentrate, milk, premium white chocolate sauce and cayenne syrup for a spicy kick.
- Blended Cowboy$5.75+
Our signature cold brew concentrate, blended with milk, premium white chocolate sauce and cayenne syrup for a spicy kick, then topped with whipped cream.
- Monarch Latte$5.55+
NEW! A double shot of our signature espresso, milk, amaretto syrup, topped with a refreshing orange blossom spritz.
- Iced Monarch$5.55+
Our signature cold brew concentrate, milk, amaretto syrup, topped with a refreshing orange blossom spritz.
- Blended Monarch$5.55+
Our signature cold brew concentrate, blended with milk,amaretto syrup, topped with a refreshing orange blossom spritz and whipped cream.
Hot Coffee
- Brewed Coffee (House)$2.65+
Our House Blend, served all day every day in our cafes. It is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil with tasting notes of caramel and baking chocolate.
- Brewed Coffee (Roaster's Choice)$2.65+
Roaster's Choice Coffee of the Day, brewed fresh daily.
- Espresso$3.25
A double shot of our signature espresso.
- Cappuccino (6oz)$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with beautifully steamed milk. Disclaimer: Please don't let it sit at the cafe too long or the milk will loose its foam.
- Americano$3.35+
A double shot of our signature espresso with hot water.
- Latte$3.75+
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup and steamed milk.
- Caramel Latte$4.45+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.
- Adam Bomb$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, white chocolate sauce, cinnamon powder and steamed milk.
- White Rocker$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate and caramel sauces and steamed milk.
- Mocha$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- White Mocha Latte$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- Caramel Mocha Latte$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with caramel and chocolate sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe au Lait$3.35+
Our House Blend or Roaster's Choice with steamed milk.
- Jump Start$3.65+
Our House Blend coffee with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Espresso Cortado$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk (5oz).
- Espresso Con Panna$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with whipped cream.
- Espresso Macchiato$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with a dollup of steamed milk.
Hot Tea
- Chai Latte$4.75+
A blend of black tea, honey, vanilla and exotic spices, this Chai has just the right amount of sweetness for the perfect sweet and spicy tea latte. Served with steamed milk of choice.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.55+
Our Chai Latte with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Matcha Latte$4.25
A top grade of organic matcha made from the first springtime harvest of tencha, savored for its umami sweetness, creamy taste and enlivening energy. Available in SMALL only.
- Tea Latte$3.65+
Hot steeped tea and steamed milk of choice.
- Hot Tea$3.55+
Choose from our variety of flavors, steeped to perfection.
Hot Non Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Adam Bomb$4.95+
A WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, milk of coice and ice.
- Iced White Rocker$4.95+
Another WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.45+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, premium vanilla syrup, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Mocha Latte$4.25+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, chocoalte sauce, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.95+
Our cold brew concentrate is a high quality, dark roast Brazilian coffee that contains natural chocolate notes and very low acidity. We dilute to proper strength and top with ice.
- Iced Americano$3.45+
Two shots of our signature espresso mixed with water and served over ice.
- Iced Latte$3.75+
Our iced lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Caramel Latte$4.45+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, caramel sauce, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Caramel Mocha Latte$4.95+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced White Mocha Latte$4.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, milk of choice and ice.
Iced Tea
- Iced Chai Latte$4.75+
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.75+
Our Iced Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.95
The iced beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha, milk of choice and ice. Available in SMALL size only.
- Iced Tea$2.95+
Choose from four flavors brewed fresh every day, served over ice.
Blended Coffee
- Blended Adam Bomb$5.45+
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, coffee chips and ice.
- Blended White Rocker$5.45+
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate and caramel sauces, and ice.
- Blended Mocha Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended White Mocha Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with white chococlate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended Latte$4.25+
Our cold blended lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Blended Caramel Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with caramel sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended Caramel Mocha Latte$5.45+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate and caramel sauces, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
Blended Tea
- Blended Chai Latte$4.75+
This blended beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Blended Dirty Chai Latte$5.75+
Our Blended Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
- Blended Matcha Latte$4.95
The blended tea beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
Blended Non Coffee
- Blended Vanilla Bean$4.65+
This blended smoothie is crafted with premium vanilla syrup and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.65+
This blended beverage is crafted with chocolate sauce and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Smoothie - Blooming Berry$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. A super fruit antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Harvest Green$4.95+
100% fruit and vegetable concentrate of spinach, kiwi, apples, cucumber, kale, banana, lemongrass and a detoxifying spirulina boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Mellow Mango$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of mango and banana for an immunity building boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Summer Strawberry$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of strawberries for an antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Strata$7.25
Luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, pork breakfast sausage crumbles and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Strata$7.25
The vegetarian version of our Breakfast Strata...luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, and sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
- Chorizo Strata$7.25
NEW! Our breakfast sausage strata with a spicy kick...delicate danish dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese.
- Brioche Breakfast Sandwich$6.95Out of stock
Soft brioche bun filled with cheesy eggs, sliced bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and a Basil Pesto spread.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.45
Tender croissant dough stacked with Boar's Head Beechwood Smoked Ham and Swiss cheese. Rolled up and baked to perfection.
- Bagel$2.35
Three flavors available, with or without cream cheese.
- Cup of Oatmeal$4.95
Your flavor of choice MYLK Labs Oatmeal dry or prepared with steamed milk or water.
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$3.95Out of stock
A classic, fresh baked buttery croissant.
- Chocolate Croissant$3.95Out of stock
Tender, buttery croissant dough filled with semisweet chocolate and baked to perfection.
- Hand Rolled Cinnamon Roll$4.45Out of stock
Tender, fluffy sweet dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, a touch of allspice and tons of real butter. Baked to perfection and covered with housemade decadent vanilla icing.
- Strawberry Pop Tart$4.25Out of stock
It's back! A flaky pastry filled with strawberry preserves and topped with strawberry icing
- Strawberry Banana Muffin$3.35
The perfect breakfast or snack! A moist, wheat free muffin filled with fresh strawberries and bananas
- Cherry Almond Scone$3.75
Fresh baked every morning, with plump cherries and slivered almonds
- Blackberry Cream Cheese Kolache$2.95Out of stock
Tender, sweet homemade kolache dough filled with cream cheese and blackberry preserves
- Blueberry Scone$3.65Out of stock
Fresh baked daily, packed with fresh blueberries.
- Blueberry Muffin$3.35
Moist and tender housemade muffin base with fresh blueberries and a hint of lemon zest. Topped with a crunchy sugar streusel.
- Texas Pecan Coffeecake Muffin$3.35
An old familiy recipe...classic coffeecake batter with a brown sugar cinnamon swirl, topped with a toasty Texas Pecan Streusel.
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Scone$3.65
Back by popular demand...a new and improved version of an old White Rock Coffee favorite. Delicate brown sugar scone base spiked with cinnamon and topped with more cinnamon brown sugar. It's the perfect companion to your favorite WRC coffee beverage!
Lunch
- Chicken Salad on Croissant$7.55
Fresh baked butter croissant filled with our homemade chicken salad, an old family recipe, and fresh romaine lettuce for crunch.
- Thai Peanut Noodle Bowl$8.25
NEW! Indulge in a harmonious fusion of vibrant flavors.Tender rice noodles, sweet red peppers, shredded carrots, protein-rich edemame, and purple cabbage. Topped with fresh cilantro, crunchy peanuts, and peanut dressing.
- Spicy Turkey BLT$8.25
NEW! This simple classic gets an upgrade. Boar's Head spicy turkey slices, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo between two slices of traditional bread.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$7.95
Traditional Caesar salad, romaine lettuce tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing, fresh tomatoes, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons for extra crunch
- Spring Chicken Salad Lunch Box$8.25
Wheat Free lunch option with our housemade chicken salad, gluten-free crackers for dipping, tomato basil quinoa salad and fresh red grapes
- Roasted Veggie Wrap$7.55
Tomato basil tortilla filled with our housemade everything bagel hummus, spinach, feta cheese and an Italian roasted vegetable medley
- Protein Snack Pack$5.25
Keto friendly snack box to keep you going all day: protein-packed boiled egg, colby jack cheese cubes, and BBQ spiced almonds.
Treats
- Zucchini Pecan Mini Loaf$3.50
Super moist, spiced zucchini bread topped with fresh Texas pecans
- Peanut Butter Cup Rice Krispie Treat$3.75
A satisfying sweet treat. Krispy rice, marshmallows combined with rich peanut butter.
- Banana Puddin' Cheesecake$5.25Out of stock
NEW! A twist on a Southern favorite...Rich banana pudding-infused cheesecake atop a vanilla wafer crust and drizzled with cream.
- Bob's Big Brownie$4.25
Soft, fudgey triple chocolate brownie spiked with our very own cold brew concentrate.
- Cookie Stuffed Cookie$3.15Out of stock
Traditional homemade chocolate chip cookie with a twist....an Oreo Cookie baked inside!
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat Free)$3.25Out of stock
Soft and chewy wheat free oatmeal raisin cookie packed with coconut, pecans, raisins and just a hint of cinnamon.
- M&M Cookie$3.15Out of stock
Fresh baked daily. Classic cookie base loaded with M&M candy pieces.
- Decorated Sugar Cookie$3.25
Prepacked
Prepacked Bottled
- Cold Brew Half Gallon$17.95
Half gallon of your favorite ready-to-drink cold brew - just pour over ice and enjoy!
- Topo Chico$3.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Boxed Milk$2.95
- Boxed Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Mexican Coca Cola$3.25
- Fanta Orange Soda$3.25Out of stock
- Sprite$3.25Out of stock
- Locally Bottled Water$1.95
- Honey jar$16.00
Prepacked Snacks
Prepacked Beans
- House Blend (Medium Roast)$11.95
Caramel | Baking Chocolate | Juicy. Served all day, every day in our cafes, this coffee is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil.
- Northern Italian Espresso (Dark Roast)$14.50
Milk Chocolate | Praline | Buttery. An unforgettable espresso blend roasted in the Northern Italian style, full-bodied with a lingering chocolatey finish.
- Lady of the Lake (Dark Roast)$12.95
Bittersweet Chocolate | Black Strap Molasses | Smoky. A neighborhood favorite since 2005, our darkest roast with beans from South and Central America and Indonesia.
- Breakfast Blend (Medium Roast)$13.50
Smooth | Sweet | Tea-Like. An easy to drink blend of beans from Mexico and Guatemala, perfect for starting the day.
- Guatemala Joyabaj Natural (Light Roast)$17.50Out of stock
Kiwi | Plum | Berry Preserves. A natural processed coffee from the town of Joyabaj in the department of El Quiche. This coffee has the complexity of a fruit salad with tropical notes, stone fruit, and berry all coming to the front. The finish is clean and a syrupy sweetness lingers.
- Cold Brew Roast (Dark Roast)$12.95Out of stock
Dark Chocolate | Toasted Almond | Velvety. A pulped natural micro-lot coffee from Brazil. Grind coarse, steep in cold water for 12-18 hours, filter and enjoy!
- Brazil Sweet Blue (Dark Roast)$15.50
Toasted Almond | Smoky | Sweet Dark Chocolate. From the Daterra Farms, a pulped natural dark roast with heavy body.
- Brazil Sweet Yellow (Light Roast)$14.50Out of stock
Caramel | Blood Orange | Brown Sugar. A yellow bourbon varietal from the Cerrado region in Brazil, this coffee is sweet from beginning to end with a balanced and refreshing acidity.
- Coffee Lovers (Dark Roast)$14.50Out of stock
Dark Chocolate | Tobacco | Rich. A blend for the coffee lover that needs bold flavor and intense aromatics.
- Colombia Jardin (Medium Roast)$13.50Out of stock
Floral Nectar | Dark Cherry | Cocoa. Sourced from a cooperative of the best farms in the Antioquia region.
- Colombia Tolima Typica Natural (Light Roast)$18.95Out of stock
Candied Cherry | Pineapple | Honey | Chocolate. Using the typica varietal and a natural process method, Nectario Zuniga offers up a unique coffee from this farm in the Tolima region of Colombia. The sweetness is reminiscent of a cherry candy, while jammy pineapple, floral honey, and chocolate provide complexity as it cools.
- Colombia Narino Aponte Honey (Light Roast)$18.50
Tangerine | Wild Honey | Creme Brulee. From La Cooperativa de Cafes Especiales de Narino in the village of Aponte. This coffee is pulped from the cherries when ripe and then dried with the sweet, sticky mucilage still intact. Beginning with mild citrus, the cup reveals a honey laden body and a sweet cream finish.
- Colombia Quindio Grape Castillo (Light Roast)$18.95Out of stock
Grape Candy | Lemonade | Chocolate Taffy | Mandarin. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this Castillo varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with mashed grapes and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more mashed grapes. Unmistakable notes of grape candy bring to mind grape popsicles, gum and soda. A refreshing sweet lemon acidity and soft chocolate notes add complexity to the finish.
- Colombia Quindio Strawberry Pink Bourbon (Light Roast)$18.95Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake | Passion Fruit | Lemon Lime Candy | Pomegranate. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this pink bourbon varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with strawberries and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more fresh strawberries. Incredible notes of strawberry pastries and candies dominate while a soft sweetness and citrus balance the cup.
- Colombia Huila Yellow Pacamara (Light Roast)$18.95Out of stock
Citra Hops | Grapefruit | Kiwi | Raisin. From Luis Anibal Calderon's farm, Villa Betulia in Huila. Ripening at a golden yellow, the cherries are picked and fermented in the open air for 24 hours, then placed inside temperature controlled bags for 50 hours with added CO2. They are then dried on raised beds before being processed.
- Costa Rica La Pastora Anaerobic (Light Roast)$16.95
Bing Cherry | Cocoa | Kiwi. By using anaerobic fermentation in small quantities, Minor Esquivel has produced an exceptional coffee from his farm, La Pastora. With notes reminiscent of a natural processed coffee, the complexity unfolds as it cools revealing fruit, lively acidity, and a refreshing juiciness.
- Costa Rica El Indio (Medium Roast)$13.95
Agave | Milk Chocolate | Hazelnut | Citrus. From Hacienda la Minita in the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, balanced and complex.
- Costa Rica Honey (Light Roast)$16.50Out of stock
White Grape | Cocoa | Citrus. From Finca la Pastora in Tarrazu, black honey processed for a sweet cup with juicy acidity. Sourced by the Hacienda la Minita family of farms, this unique Costa Rican coffee comes from Finca la Pastora, which is owned by Minor Esquival Picado.
- Costa Rica Tarrazu (Dark Roast)$13.95
Bittersweet Chocolate | Dark Caramel | Velvety. From Hacienda la Minita in the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, deep flavor and smooth body.
- Ethiopia Shakiso Natural (Light Roast)$17.95
Concord Grape | Butterscotch | Cinnamon. A natural processed coffee from the Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm in the Guji zone of the Shakiso district, incredibly complex with a sweetness similar to grape juice and a cinnamon-like finish.
- Ethiopia Shakiso Washed (Light Roast)$17.95Out of stock
Stone Fruit | Melon | Lemon Lime. A washed processed coffee from the Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm in the Guji zone of the Shakiso district with a sweet citrus acidity, notes of melon and stone fruit, and a refreshing finish.
- Guatemala La Flor (Medium Roast)$13.50Out of stock
Chamomile | Honey | Caramel. Sourced from the Antigua region of Guatemala, a floral fragrance and refreshing acidity.
- Mexico Chiapas (Dark Roast)$13.95
Dark Chocolate | Smoky | Herbal. From a cooperative near the extinct volcano Huitepec in southern Chiapas, clean dark chocolate notes with heavy body and a lingering herbal finish.
- Sumatra Lintong Triple Picked (Dark Roast)$14.50Out of stock
Cedar | Pipe Tobacco | Herbaceous. Triple picked for quality and screen size, this clean, low-acid coffee comes from the Lintong region of Sumatra.
- Sunset Blend (Medium Roast)$15.50Out of stock
Caramel | Sweet Chocolate | Juicy. All of the flavor and balance of our House Blend, but with half the caffeine. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.
- Decaf House Blend (Medium Roast)$15.50
Caramel | Sweet Malt | Cocoa. Balanced and sweet, this coffee is the decaffeinated version of our most popular House Blend. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.
- Decaf Northern Italian Espresso (Dark Roast)$15.50Out of stock
Dark Chocolate | Raw Sugar | Heavy Body. The dark chocolate flavor and big body of espresso, but without the caffeine. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.
- Decaf Lady of the Lake (Dark Roast)$15.50Out of stock
Bittersweet Chocolate | Molasses | Smoky. The decaffeinated version of one of White Rock Coffee's most popular blends. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.
Prepacked Tea
- Vanilla Spice Chai$12.95Out of stock
The prefect blend of fine black tea, honey, vanilla and aromatic warm spices. So creamy, sweet and delicious.
- No Sugar Added Vanilla Spice Chai$12.95Out of stock
A blend of black tea, vanilla and exotic spices with a touch of Splenda instead of added sugar.
- Green ReVive$7.95Out of stock
Revive with this invigorating citrus sencha green tea with notes of cooling mint.
- Earl Grey$7.65Out of stock
Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.
- Chamomile Medley$7.95Out of stock
This medley highlights golden Croatian chamomile blossoms that are masterfully paired with soothing herbal counterpoints of lemon verbena, lemongrass and spearmint. Striking the perfect balance of savory and floral. *not caffeinated
- Blueberry Rooibos$7.95Out of stock
This neighborhood favorite highlights the robust flavor of rooibos with fruity notes of elderberries, blueberries and hibiscus to create a tart yet sweet herbal blend. Schisandra berries add a layer of aromatic complexity with wild floral notes and cranberry-like tartness. *not caffeinated
- Tangerine Ginger$7.95Out of stock
Combines roots, fruits and herbs to create an uplifting, bold-flavored vitality tonic. Ginger and licorice invigorate, while rosehips and tangerine refresh with their bright succulence. Wild-harvested Schisandra berries bestow an exotic layer of aromatic complexity. This rejuvenating, adaptogenic berry is harvested at its peak ripeness to lend tart and citrus accents to this vibrant juicy blend. *not caffeinated
- Jasmine Pearl$16.95
Exquisite green tea leaves hand rolled and infused with sweet jasmine flowers. Unfurl this tea's fabulous flavor.
Prepacked Green Beans
Retail
Merch
- Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XS$24.95
- Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt - S$24.95
- Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt - M$24.95
- Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt - L$24.95
- Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL$24.95
- Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XXL$24.95
- White Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XS$24.95
- White Short Sleeve T-Shirt - S$24.95
- White Short Sleeve T-Shirt - M$24.95
- White Short Sleeve T-Shirt - L$24.95
- White Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL$24.95
- White Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XXL$24.95
- Athletic Racing Jersey - XS$29.95
- Athletic Racing Jersey - S$29.95
- Athletic Racing Jersey - M$29.95
- Athletic Racing Jersey - L$29.95
- Athletic Racing Jersey - XL$29.95
- Athletic Racing Jersey - XXL$29.95
- Navy Champion Hoodie - S$59.95
- Navy Champion Hoodie - M$59.95
- Navy Champion Hoodie - L$59.95
- Navy Champion Hoodie - XL$59.95
- Navy Champion Hoodie - XXL$59.95
- Grey Long Sleeve Shirt - S$29.95
- Grey Long Sleeve Shirt - M$29.95
- Grey Long Sleeve Shirt - L$29.95
- Grey Long Sleeve Shirt - XL$29.95
- Grey Long Sleeve Shirt - XXL$29.95
- WRC Hat - Grey$29.95
- WRC Hat - Navy$29.95
- WRC Beanie$29.95
- WRC Camping Mug$15.95
- Gift Mug$16.95
- Engraved 10oz Tumbler$24.95
- Engraved 12oz Wine Cup$24.95
- Engraved 14oz Mug$24.95
- Engraved 17oz Water Bottle$26.95
- Engraved 20oz Tumbler$26.95
- Engraved 20oz Skinny Tumbler$26.95
- Engraved 30oz Tumbler$28.95
- Engraved 32oz Water Bottle$29.95
- notNeutral 8oz Cup & Saucer$24.95
- notNeutral 12oz Cup & Saucer$26.95
- notNeutral 12oz Latte Mug$24.95
- notNeutral 16oz Latte Mug$26.95
- Leather Coaster (Single)$9.95
- Leather Coaster (4-pack)$29.95
- Leather Cup Sleeve$14.95
- WRC Canvas Tote Bag$5.95
- WRC Sticker$2.00
- WRC Throwback Sticker Pack$9.95
- WRC Pin$2.00
- WRC Magnet$3.00
Equipment
- OXO 8 Cup Brewer$169.00
- Moccamaster 8 Cup$299.00
- Moccamaster 1 Cup$219.00
- Toddy Cold Brew System$44.95
- WRC Airscape Canister - Large (Silver)$29.95
- WRC Airscape Canister - Small (Charcoal)$27.95
- Cleancaf Machine Cleaner (3-pack)$5.95
- HuiSmart Coffee Scale$27.95
- Escali Timer Scale$54.95
- Chemex 3 Cup$39.95
- Chemex 6 Cup$44.95
- Chemex 8 Cup$46.95
- Chemex 10 Cup$47.50
- Clever Coffee Dripper$34.95
- Kalita Wave Stainless$39.95
- Yama Glass Cone$22.95
- Hario V60 Ceramic$29.95
- Saint Anthony C70$26.95
- Aeropress Coffee Press$44.95
- Aeropress GO Coffee Press$39.95
- OXO Venture French Press$29.95
- OXO GroundsLifter French Press$41.95
- Bodum Chambord Shatterproof (1L)$44.95
- Bodum Chambord Shatterproof (12oz)$29.95
- Baratza Encore Grinder$169.95
- Baratza Virtuoso Grinder$249.00
- Saint Anthony Millwright Hand Grinder$159.95
- Timemore Slim Plus Grinder$139.95
- Fellow Stag Kettle Copper$195.00
- Fellow Stag Kettle Polished Steel$195.00
- Fellow Stag Kettle Black$165.00
- Fellow Small Glass Carafe$27.95
- Hario V60 Range Server$26.95
- Yama Glass Decanter$19.95
- Yama Sitka Teapot (24oz)$39.95
- Aeropress Filters$5.95
- Chemex Filters FP-2 (Half Circle)$12.95
- Chemex Filters FS-100 (Square)$12.95
- Fellow Stag XF Filters$12.95
- Finum Tea Filters$7.95
- Forlife Brew-In-Mug Tea Infuser$22.95
- Hario V60 #1 Filters$9.95
- Hario V60 #2 Filters$9.95
- Kalita Basket Filters$12.95
- Melitta #2 Filters$7.95
- Melitta #4 Filters$7.95
- Melitta 8-12 Cup Basket Filters$7.95
- Moccamaster #1 Filters$7.95
- Saint Anthony C70 Filters$13.95
- Airscape Container (32oz black)$37.95
- Airscape Container (64oz brushed steel)$39.95
- Airscape Container (64oz matte black)$39.95
- Airscape Container (1k matte black)$44.95
Catering
Catering Beverage
- Coffee - Joe to Go 96oz$22.00
- Coffee - Joe to Go 160oz$39.00
- Coffee - Half Cambro 250oz$75.00
- Coffee - Full Cambro 500oz$130.00
- Hot Chocolate - Joe to Go 96oz$35.00
- Hot Chocolate - Joe to Go 160oz$42.00
- Hot Chocolate - Half Cambro 250oz$85.00
- Hot Chocolate - Full Cambro 500oz$145.00
- Apple Cider - Joe to Go 96oz$22.00
- Apple Cider - Joe to Go 160oz$39.00
- Apple Cider - Half Cambro 250oz$75.00
- Apple Cider - Full Cambro 500oz$135.00
- Hot Water - Full Cambro 500oz$45.00
- NP Coffee - Joe to Go 96oz$20.00
- NP Coffee - Joe to Go 160oz$35.00
- NP Coffee - Half Cambro 250oz$65.50
- NP Coffee - Full Cambro 500oz$120.00
- Iced Tea - Half Gallon (serves 8)$9.95
- Iced Tea - Gallon (serves 16)$17.95
- Cold Brew - Half Gallon (serves 8)$17.95
- Cold Brew - Gallon (serves 16)$35.95