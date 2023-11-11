Blended Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25 +

This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!