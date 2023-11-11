White Rock Coffee Lake Highlands
Drinks
Fall Drink Menu
- S'mores Latte$5.55+
NEW! A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumble. It's a campfire treat in a cup!
- Iced S'mores Latte$4.95+
NEW! This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
- Blended S'mores Latte$5.45+
NEW! This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
- Turmeric Ginger Chai$5.55+
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup and milk of choice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
- Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai$5.55+
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup, milk of choice and ice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.25+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
Our vanilla spice chai latte with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
This blended drink is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Cinderella Latte$5.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Cinderella Latte$5.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Cinderella Latte$5.55+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
Hot Coffee
- Brewed Coffee (House)$2.65+
Our House Blend, served all day every day in our cafes. It is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil with tasting notes of caramel and baking chocolate.
- Brewed Coffee (Roaster's Choice)$2.65+
Roaster's Choice Coffee of the Day, brewed fresh daily.
- Espresso$3.25
A double shot of our signature espresso.
- Cappuccino$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with beautifully steamed milk. Disclaimer: Please don't let it sit at the cafe too long or the milk will loose its foam.
- Cafe Americano$3.35+
A double shot of our signature espresso with hot water.
- Cafe Latte$3.75+
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup and steamed milk.
- Caramel Latte$4.45+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.
- Adam Bomb$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, white chocolate sauce, cinnamon powder and steamed milk.
- White Rocker$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate and caramel sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe Mocha$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- White Mocha Latte$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- Caramel Mocha Latte$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with caramel and chocolate sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe au Lait$3.35+
Our House Blend or Roaster's Choice with steamed milk.
- Jump Start$3.65+
Our House Blend coffee with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Espresso Cortado$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk (5oz).
- Espresso Con Panna$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with whipped cream.
- Espresso Macchiato$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with a dollup of steamed milk.
Hot Tea
- Chai Latte$4.75+
A blend of black tea, honey, vanilla and exotic spices, this Chai has just the right amount of sweetness for the perfect sweet and spicy tea latte. Served with steamed milk of choice.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.55+
Our Chai Latte with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Matcha Latte$4.25
A top grade of organic matcha made from the first springtime harvest of tencha, savored for its umami sweetness, creamy taste and enlivening energy. Available in SMALL only.
- Tea Latte$3.65+
Hot steeped tea and steamed milk of choice.
- Hot Tea$3.65+
Choose from our variety of flavors, steeped to perfection.
Hot Non Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Adam Bomb$4.95+
A WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, milk of coice and ice.
- Iced White Rocker$4.95+
Another WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.45+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, premium vanilla syrup, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Mocha Latte$4.25+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, chocoalte sauce, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.95+
Our cold brew concentrate is a high quality, dark roast Brazilian coffee that contains natural chocolate notes and very low acidity. We dilute to proper strength and top with ice.
- Iced Americano$3.45+
Two shots of our signature espresso mixed with water and served over ice.
- Iced Cafe Latte$3.75+
Our iced lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Caramel Latte$4.45+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, caramel sauce, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Caramel Mocha Latte$4.95+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced White Mocha Latte$4.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, milk of choice and ice.
Iced Tea
- Iced Chai Latte$4.75+
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.75+
Our Iced Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.95
The iced beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha, milk of choice and ice. Available in SMALL size only.
- Iced Tea$2.95+
Choose from four flavors brewed fresh every day, served over ice.
Blended Coffee
- Blended Adam Bomb$5.45+
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, coffee chips and ice.
- Blended White Rocker$5.45+
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate and caramel sauces, and ice.
- Blended Mocha Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended White Mocha Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with white chococlate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended Latte$4.25+
Our cold blended lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Blended Caramel Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with caramel sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended Caramel Mocha Latte$5.45+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate and caramel sauces, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
Blended Tea
- Blended Chai Latte$4.75+
This blended beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Blended Dirty Chai Latte$5.75+
Our Blended Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
- Blended Matcha Latte$4.95
The blended tea beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
Blended Non Coffee
- Blended Vanilla Bean$4.65+
This blended smoothie is crafted with premium vanilla syrup and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.65+
This blended beverage is crafted with chocolate sauce and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Smoothie - Blooming Berry$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. A super fruit antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Harvest Green$4.95+
100% fruit and vegetable concentrate of spinach, kiwi, apples, cucumber, kale, banana, lemongrass and a detoxifying spirulina boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Mellow Mango$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of mango and banana for an immunity building boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Summer Strawberry$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of strawberries for an antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Strata$7.25
Luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, pork breakfast sausage crumbles and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Strata$7.25Out of stock
The vegetarian version of our Breakfast Strata...luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, asparagus, spinach, tomato and onion.
- Brioche Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Soft brioche bun filled with cheesy eggs, sliced bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and a Basil Pesto spread.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.45
Tender croissant dough stacked with Boar's Head Beechwood Smoked Ham and Swiss cheese. Rolled up and baked to perfection.
- Bagel$2.35
Three flavors available, with or without cream cheese.
- Cup of Oatmeal$4.95
Your flavor of choice MYLK Labs Oatmeal dry or prepared with steamed milk or water.
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$3.95
A classic, fresh baked buttery croissant.
- Chocolate Croissant$3.95
Tender, buttery croissant dough filled with semisweet chocolate and baked to perfection.
- Caramel Pecan Sticky Roll$4.95Out of stock
Our decadent housemade cinnamon roll baked with Texas pecan pieces and oozing with sticky caramel sauce. Drizzled with our housemade vanilla icing.
- Hand Rolled Cinnamon Roll$4.45Out of stock
Tender, fluffy sweet dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, a touch of allspice and tons of real butter. Baked to perfection and covered with housemade decadent vanilla icing.
- Apple Streusel Kolache$2.95
A Texas favorite! Tender, sweet homemade kolache dough stuffed with warm, spicy apple filling and topped with a crunchy walnut streusel.
- Caramel Apple Pop Tart$4.25
Flakey pie dough filled with a housemade apple pie filling, topped with caramel icing. Simple but delicious!
- Pumpkin Scone$3.65
A WRC favorite! Spiced scone base packed with real pumpkin, toasted pecan pieces and mini white chocolate chips. Drizzled with a housemade cinnamon glaze.
- Blueberry Scone$3.65
Fresh baked daily, packed with fresh blueberries.
- White Chocolate Raspberry Scone$3.65
Fresh baked daily, loaded with raspberries and white chocolate chunks.
- Blueberry Muffin$3.35
Moist and tender housemade muffin base with fresh blueberries and a hint of lemon zest. Topped with a crunchy sugar streusel.
- Texas Pecan Coffeecake Muffin$3.35
An old familiy recipe...classic coffeecake batter with a brown sugar cinnamon swirl, topped with a toasty Texas Pecan Streusel.
- Apple Spice Muffin (Wheat Free)$3.35
Wheat free brown butter muffin base filled with fresh chopped apples and warm spices. Topped with a crunchy wheat free oat streusel.
Lunch
- Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders$8.75
All the best flavors of Thanksgiving - Ham, Green Bean Casserole and Sweet Potato Mash - sandwiched between a fresh baked Dinner Roll.
- Chicken Salad on Croissant$7.55
Fresh baked butter croissant filled with our homemade chicken salad, an old family recipe, and fresh romaine lettuce for crunch.
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich$8.35
Soft Kaiser Roll packed with Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado mayo, spinach and tomato.
- Autumn Chicken Salad Lunch Box$7.55
Wheat free lunch option with our housemade chicken salad, gluten free crackers for dipping, Autumn Quinoa Salad and fresh red grapes.
- Harvest Chicken Wrap$7.55
Spinach tortilla loaded with fresh roasted chicken, Autumn Quinoa Salad, Maple Goat Cheese and Spring Mix lettuce.
- Fall Harvest Salad$7.95
Deliciously roasted Fall veggies atop a bed of Spring Mix lettuce, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, crunchy roasted pepitas and housemade Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
- Maple Chipotle Power Bowl$7.95
VEGAN! Sweet and smokey roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts a top fluffy brown rice and kale with housemade Dijon dressing.
- Protein Snack Pack$5.25
Keto friendly snack box to keep you going all afternoon: housemade Herb Greek Yogurt Dip, fresh celery and bell peppers for dipping and herb spiced almonds.
Treats
- Pumpkin Mini Loaf$3.35
Dairy free quick bread packed with real pumpkin and warm spices. The perfect taste of Fall!
- Pecan Pie Bar$4.25
Just like a piece of pecan pie! Tons of toasted Texas Pecan pieces tossed in bourbon spiked pecan pie batter, baked on top of a pecan scented shortbread crust.
- S'mores Cupcake$3.75
Decadent chocolate cake baked on top of a buttery graham crust, topped with marshmallow buttercream and graham cracker crumble.
- Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treat$3.25
Rice cereal tossed in buttery marshmallow and salted caramel with toffee candy pieces throughout.
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.15
Soft and spicy cookie full of warm spices and molasses, coated with crunchy turbinado sugar.
- Cookie Stuffed Cookie$3.15
Traditional homemade chocolate chip cookie with a twist....an Oreo Cookie baked inside!
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat Free)$3.25
Soft and chewy wheat free oatmeal raisin cookie packed with coconut, pecans, raisins and just a hint of cinnamon.
- M&M Cookie$3.15
Fresh baked daily. Classic cookie base loaded with M&M candy pieces.
- Bob's Big Brownie$4.25
Soft, fudgey triple chocolate brownie spiked with our very own cold brew concentrate.
- Decorated Sugar Cookie$3.25