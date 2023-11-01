White Rock Coffee Preston Hollow
Drinks
Fall Drink Menu
NEW! A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumble. It's a campfire treat in a cup!
NEW! This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
NEW! This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup and milk of choice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup, milk of choice and ice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
Our vanilla spice chai latte with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
This blended drink is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
Hot Coffee
Our House Blend, served all day every day in our cafes. It is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil with tasting notes of caramel and baking chocolate.
Roaster's Choice Coffee of the Day, brewed fresh daily.
A double shot of our signature espresso.
A double shot of our signature espresso with beautifully steamed milk. Disclaimer: Please don't let it sit at the cafe too long or the milk will loose its foam.
A double shot of our signature espresso with hot water.
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup and steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, white chocolate sauce, cinnamon powder and steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate and caramel sauces and steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
A double shot of our signature espresso with caramel and chocolate sauces and steamed milk.
Our House Blend or Roaster's Choice with steamed milk.
Our House Blend coffee with a double shot of our signature espresso.
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk (5oz).
A double shot of our signature espresso with whipped cream.
A double shot of our signature espresso with a dollup of steamed milk.
Hot Tea
A blend of black tea, honey, vanilla and exotic spices, this Chai has just the right amount of sweetness for the perfect sweet and spicy tea latte. Served with steamed milk of choice.
Our Chai Latte with a double shot of our signature espresso.
A top grade of organic matcha made from the first springtime harvest of tencha, savored for its umami sweetness, creamy taste and enlivening energy. Available in SMALL only.
Hot steeped tea and steamed milk of choice.
Choose from our variety of flavors, steeped to perfection.
Hot Non Coffee
Iced Coffee
A WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, milk of coice and ice.
Another WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, premium vanilla syrup, milk of choice and ice.
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, chocoalte sauce, milk of choice and ice.
Our cold brew concentrate is a high quality, dark roast Brazilian coffee that contains natural chocolate notes and very low acidity. We dilute to proper strength and top with ice.
Two shots of our signature espresso mixed with water and served over ice.
Our iced lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, milk of choice and ice.
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, caramel sauce, milk of choice and ice.
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, milk of choice and ice.
Iced Tea
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, milk of choice and ice.
Our Iced Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
The iced beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha, milk of choice and ice. Available in SMALL size only.
Choose from four flavors brewed fresh every day, served over ice.
Blended Coffee
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, coffee chips and ice.
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate and caramel sauces, and ice.
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with white chococlate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
Our cold blended lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with caramel sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate and caramel sauces, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
Blended Tea
This blended beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
Our Blended Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
The blended tea beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
Blended Non Coffee
This blended smoothie is crafted with premium vanilla syrup and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
This blended beverage is crafted with chocolate sauce and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
100% fruit concentrate of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. A super fruit antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
100% fruit and vegetable concentrate of spinach, kiwi, apples, cucumber, kale, banana, lemongrass and a detoxifying spirulina boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
100% fruit concentrate of mango and banana for an immunity building boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
100% fruit concentrate of strawberries for an antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
Food
Breakfast
Luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, pork breakfast sausage crumbles and cheddar cheese.
The vegetarian version of our Breakfast Strata...luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, asparagus, spinach, tomato and onion.
Soft brioche bun filled with cheesy eggs, sliced bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and a Basil Pesto spread.
Tender croissant dough stacked with Boar's Head Beechwood Smoked Ham and Swiss cheese. Rolled up and baked to perfection.
Three flavors available, with or without cream cheese.
Your flavor of choice MYLK Labs Oatmeal dry or prepared with steamed milk or water.
Pastries
A classic, fresh baked buttery croissant.
Tender, buttery croissant dough filled with semisweet chocolate and baked to perfection.
Tender, fluffy sweet dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, a touch of allspice and tons of real butter. Baked to perfection and covered with housemade decadent vanilla icing.
A Texas favorite! Soft, sweet dough stuffed with tart cherry filling and topped with a crunchy sugar streusel.
Flakey pie dough filled with a housemade warm and spicy pumpkin filling, topped with cinnamon icing.
A WRC favorite! Spiced scone base packed with real pumpkin, toasted pecan pieces and mini white chocolate chips. Drizzled with a housemade cinnamon glaze.
Fresh baked daily, packed with fresh blueberries.
Fresh baked daily, loaded with raspberries and white chocolate chunks.
Moist and tender housemade muffin base with fresh blueberries and a hint of lemon zest. Topped with a crunchy sugar streusel.
An old familiy recipe...classic coffeecake batter with a brown sugar cinnamon swirl, topped with a toasty Texas Pecan Streusel.
Wheat free brown butter muffin base filled with fresh pumpkin puree, our vanilla spice chai powder and spicy cinnamon chips. Topped with a housemade vanilla glaze.
Lunch
Fresh baked butter croissant filled with our homemade chicken salad, an old family recipe, and fresh romaine lettuce for crunch.
Soft Kaiser Roll packed with Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado mayo, spinach and tomato.
Wheat free lunch option with our housemade chicken salad, gluten free crackers for dipping, Autumn Quinoa Salad and fresh red grapes.
Spinach tortilla loaded with fresh roasted chicken, Autumn Quinoa Salad, Maple Goat Cheese and Spring Mix lettuce.
Deliciously roasted Fall veggies atop a bed of Spring Mix lettuce, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, crunchy roasted pepitas and housemade Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
VEGAN! Sweet and smokey roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts a top fluffy brown rice and kale with housemade Dijon dressing.
Keto friendly snack box to keep you going all afternoon: housemade Herb Greek Yogurt Dip, fresh celery and bell peppers for dipping and herb spiced almonds.
Treats
Traditional homemade chocolate chip cookie with a twist....an Oreo Cookie baked inside!
Soft and chewy wheat free oatmeal raisin cookie packed with coconut, pecans, raisins and just a hint of cinnamon.
Soft and spicy cookie full of warm spices and molasses, coated with crunchy turbinado sugar.
Fresh baked daily. Classic cookie base loaded with M&M candy pieces.
Dairy free quick bread packed with real pumpkin and warm spices. The perfect taste of Fall!
Soft, fudgey triple chocolate brownie spiked with our very own cold brew concentrate.
Decadent chocolate cake baked on top of a buttery graham crust, topped with marshmallow buttercream and graham cracker crumble.
Rice cereal tossed in buttery marshmallow and salted caramel with toffee candy pieces throughout.
Prepacked
Prepacked Beans
Chocolate | Orange Zest | Dark Caramel From San Vincente in Huila, Colombia and produced by smallholders who are members of the OCCICAFE Cooperative.
Caramel | Baking Chocolate | Juicy. Served all day, every day in our cafes, this coffee is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil.
Milk Chocolate | Praline | Buttery. An unforgettable espresso blend roasted in the Northern Italian style, full-bodied with a lingering chocolatey finish.
Bittersweet Chocolate | Black Strap Molasses | Smoky. A neighborhood favorite since 2005, our darkest roast with beans from South and Central America and Indonesia.
Smooth | Sweet | Tea-Like. An easy to drink blend of beans from Mexico and Guatemala, perfect for starting the day.
Kiwi | Plum | Berry Preserves. A natural processed coffee from the town of Joyabaj in the department of El Quiche. This coffee has the complexity of a fruit salad with tropical notes, stone fruit, and berry all coming to the front. The finish is clean and a syrupy sweetness lingers.
Dark Chocolate | Toasted Almond | Velvety. A pulped natural micro-lot coffee from Brazil. Grind coarse, steep in cold water for 12-18 hours, filter and enjoy!
Toasted Almond | Smoky | Sweet Dark Chocolate. From the Daterra Farms, a pulped natural dark roast with heavy body.
Dark Chocolate | Tobacco | Rich. A blend for the coffee lover that needs bold flavor and intense aromatics.
Candied Cherry | Pineapple | Honey | Chocolate. Using the typica varietal and a natural process method, Nectario Zuniga offers up a unique coffee from this farm in the Tolima region of Colombia. The sweetness is reminiscent of a cherry candy, while jammy pineapple, floral honey, and chocolate provide complexity as it cools.
Tangerine | Wild Honey | Creme Brulee. From La Cooperativa de Cafes Especiales de Narino in the village of Aponte. This coffee is pulped from the cherries when ripe and then dried with the sweet, sticky mucilage still intact. Beginning with mild citrus, the cup reveals a honey laden body and a sweet cream finish.
Grape Candy | Lemonade | Chocolate Taffy | Mandarin. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this Castillo varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with mashed grapes and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more mashed grapes. Unmistakable notes of grape candy bring to mind grape popsicles, gum and soda. A refreshing sweet lemon acidity and soft chocolate notes add complexity to the finish.
Strawberry Shortcake | Passion Fruit | Lemon Lime Candy | Pomegranate. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this pink bourbon varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with strawberries and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more fresh strawberries. Incredible notes of strawberry pastries and candies dominate while a soft sweetness and citrus balance the cup.
Agave | Milk Chocolate | Hazelnut | Citrus. From Hacienda la Minita in the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, balanced and complex.
Bittersweet Chocolate | Dark Caramel | Velvety. From Hacienda la Minita in the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, deep flavor and smooth body.
Concord Grape | Butterscotch | Cinnamon. A natural processed coffee from the Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm in the Guji zone of the Shakiso district, incredibly complex with a sweetness similar to grape juice and a cinnamon-like finish.
Stone Fruit | Melon | Lemon Lime. A washed processed coffee from the Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm in the Guji zone of the Shakiso district with a sweet citrus acidity, notes of melon and stone fruit, and a refreshing finish.
Dark Chocolate | Smoky | Herbal. From a cooperative near the extinct volcano Huitepec in southern Chiapas, clean dark chocolate notes with heavy body and a lingering herbal finish.
Caramel | Sweet Chocolate | Juicy. All of the flavor and balance of our House Blend, but with half the caffeine. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.
Caramel | Sweet Malt | Cocoa. Balanced and sweet, this coffee is the decaffeinated version of our most popular House Blend. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.
Dark Chocolate | Raw Sugar | Heavy Body. The dark chocolate flavor and big body of espresso, but without the caffeine. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.