Colombia Quindio Grape Castillo (Light Roast)

$18.95

Grape Candy | Lemonade | Chocolate Taffy | Mandarin. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this Castillo varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with mashed grapes and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more mashed grapes. Unmistakable notes of grape candy bring to mind grape popsicles, gum and soda. A refreshing sweet lemon acidity and soft chocolate notes add complexity to the finish.