Whitey's Jolly Kone
FOOD MENU
BURGERS
- Whitey's Special
two 1/8lb beef patties, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayonnaise$6.25
- 1/3lb Cheeseburger
1/3lb beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Whitey's dressing$7.00
- Regular Burger
1/8lb beef patty with onions, pickles, and Whitey's Dressing$3.50
- Deluxe Burger
1/8lb beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Whitey's dressing$3.75
- Grilled Onion & Pepper Burger
1/8lb beef patty with grilled onions & peppers, lettuce, ketchup and mayonnaise$4.25
- Chili Burger
1/8lb beef patty with chili and onions$4.50
- Garden Burger
brown rice veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Whitey's dressing$5.75
HOT DOGS
- Chili Cheese Dog
beef hot dog served in bun with house chili, cheddar cheese, and onions$5.75
- Chili Dog
beef hot dog served in bun with house chili and onions$5.25
- Corn Dog
beef dog fried in cornmeal batter$3.25
- Hot Chihuahua
beef hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheese, onion, and hot sauce$4.50
- Hot Dog
beef hot dog served in bun with onions and Whitey's dressing$4.25
SANDWICHES AND OTHER ITEMS
- B.L.T.
your choice of wheat or white bread, toasted, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$5.25
- Chicken Sandwich
breaded chicken served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$5.25
- Chicken Strips
(5) breaded chicken strips$6.00
- Chip & Dip
house-made corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheddar cheese, and hot sauce$3.50
- Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted on your choice of toasted wheat or white bread$3.25
MEXICAN
- Burrito
flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and your choice of protein: bean, chicken (+$1.00), beef (+$1.00)$3.25
- Taco
crispy corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa, and your choice of protein: (bean, chicken, beef)$2.50
- Tostada
crispy corn tortilla, bean, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa, your choice of protein: chicken (+$1.00), beef (+$1.00)$3.50
- Cheese Quesadilla
two grilled flour tortillas, filled with freshly shredded and melted cheddar cheese$2.00
- Deep Fried Burrito
deep fried flour tortilla filled with refried beans and ground beef *ask us to serve it open face with traditional toppings of your choice!*$3.25
SIDES
DRINKS & ICE CREAM
DRINKS
ICE CREAM
- Soft Serve - Cone
vanilla, chocolate, or swirl soft serve ice cream served in cake cone$3.50
- Soft Serve - Quart$5.75
- Ice Cream Sundae
vanilla soft serve ice cream with your choice of chocolate syrup, strawberry, blackberry, pineapple, or butterscotch topped with peanuts and cherries$4.50
- Banana Split
fresh sliced banana with vanilla soft serve ice cream and strawberry, pineapple, chocolate syrup, topped with peanuts and cherries$5.75
SHAKES
- chocolate shake$5.00
- vanilla shake$5.00
- cherry shake$5.00
- coffee shake$5.00
- mocha shake$5.00
- rootbeer shake$5.00
- orange shake$5.00
- strawberry shake$5.00
- blackberry shake$5.00
- pineapple shake$5.00
- banana shake$5.00
- peanut butter shake$5.00
- butterscotch shake$5.00
- oreo shake$5.00
- butterfinger shake$5.00
- lemon freeze$5.00
- chocolate chip shake$5.00
FREEZES
- chocolate freeze$5.00
- vanilla freeze$5.00
- cherry freeze$5.00
- coffee freeze$5.00
- mocha freeze$5.00
- rootbeer freeze$5.00
- orange freeze$5.00
- strawberry freeze$5.00
- blackberry freeze$5.00
- pineapple freeze$5.00
- banana freeze$5.00
- peanut butter freeze$5.00
- butterscotch freeze$5.00
- oreo freeze$5.00
- butterfinger freeze$5.00
- lemon freeze$5.00