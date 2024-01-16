Whole hog catering 365 Sockwell Ln
Sides
- Wedge salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes and our blue cheese vinaigrette or ranch
- Chef salad$6.99
Butter lettuce Cheddar cheese, farm egg, chicken, carrots, cucumber and tomatoes with choice of dressing
- Baked Beans$2.99+
Baked beans cooked with molasses and brown sugar
- Green beans$2.99+
Onions, roasted garlic, and chicken stock
- Mac & Cheese$2.99+
Creamy five cheese baked macaroni and cheese
- Collard greens$2.99+
The perfect mix of sweet and savory with just a hint of bacon
- Banana pudding$4.00
Homemade banana pudding
- Chocolate pudding$4.00
Homemade chocolate pudding
- Berry cobbler$4.00
Berry cobbler with scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Sweet potato casserole$2.99+
homemade sweet potato casserole with a pecan streusel
- Fried okra$2.99+
Fried okra
- Crinkle cut fries$2.99+
Crinkle cut fries
Sandwiches
Desserts
By The Lb
Whole hog catering Location and Hours
(256) 856-3230
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM