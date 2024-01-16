54 Craft & Co. Wichita
Dinner Menu
Shareables
- Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Jalapenos, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Salsa$13.00
- Beef Sliders
Beef Sliders, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, horseradish cream$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Curds
Sweet Thai chili,ranch$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Garlic cream cheese,bacon,parmesan cheese. Pita chips.$11.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar Jack cheese, green chili, chicken, sour cream, salsa$14.00
- Chef's Choice Charcuterie Board
Chef's choice of artisan cured meats and cheeses, crostini,mustard,and accompaniments$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Traditional Wings
Eight wings; buffalo, bbq or dry rub; blue cheese or ranch. Celery sticks$14.00
Soup & Salad
- House Greens-Half
Mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta, citrus vinaigrette$5.00
- 54 Caesar-Half
Romaine, spanish citrus caesar dressing, croutons, roasted cherry tomatoes, crispy curry chickpeas$6.00
- Chicken Burrito Bowl
Grilled chicken, black beans, tomatoes, red onion, corn, roasted jalapenos, cilantro dressing, romaine, cabbage, brown rice quinoa, pepper jack, green onions, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, avocado$17.00
- Chicken,Shrimp,Bacon,and Corn Chowder
Grilled Chicken and shrimp in a sweet cream corn chowder with bacon. Served with garlic toast$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- 54 Caesar-Full$9.00
- House Green-Full$8.00
Handhelds
- Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled chicken, Jack cheese, avocado, tomato,and lemon pepper mayo on Rotella's Brioche Bun. Served with fries$14.00
- Cheeseburger
Grilled beef patty,cheddar, tomato,lettuce on a Rotella's Brioche Bun. Served with fries$13.00
- The Kicker Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, jalapeno, onions, pico de gallo, and freshly made chipotle mayo. Served with fries$16.00
- BLT Avocado Egg Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, fried egg on whole wheat bread with chipotle mayo. Served with fries$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Knife & Fork
- Fettucine Alfredo
Classic garlic cream served with garlic bread and house salad$15.00
- Fish & Chips
Samuel Adams Boston Lager battered cod, fries, coleslaw$19.00
- Boned-In Chop
Cider-Brined, grilled French pork chop, whiskey peppercorn cream sauce. Served with your choice of two sides$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Center Cut Sirloin
Garlic and herb grilled Sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan Roasted Salmon
Salmon filet served wiith blend of sauteed tomatoes, arugula, kale, mustard vinaigrette. Served with your choice of two sides$29.00OUT OF STOCK
- New York Strip
12oz Iowa New York Strip, served with your choice of two sides$38.00OUT OF STOCK
Flatbreads
Pizza
- Allota Meat Pizza- Medium
Canadian bacon, ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, herbs, parmesan$22.00
- Supreme- Medium
Sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives$22.00
- Margherita-Medium
Olive oil, fresh basil, garlic, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, montamore cheese$20.00
- One Topping/Build Your Own- Medium
One Topping Pizza$18.00
- Allota Meat Pizza-Large$26.00
- Supreme-Large$26.00
- Margherita-Large$23.00
- One Topping/Build Your Own- Large$20.00
- Pepperoni-Medium$20.00
- Pepperoni-Large
- Cheese-Medium
- Cheese-Large
- Pepperoni&Sausage-Medium
- Pepperoni&Sausage-Large
Kids Menu
Dessert
W.I.P.
