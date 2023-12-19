Wicked Craft Co.
APPETIZERS
- CHICKEN TACOS$21.00
Topped w/ sesame seeds, middle eastern spices, pomegranate, scallions, cilantro, lemon aioli
- COCONUT SHRIMP$26.00
Sautéed shrimp with spinach, lemon, garlic, capers, over pasta chips
- PEPPERCORN MEATBALLS$19.00
Oven roasted corn sliced in quarters in a bed of mashed potatoes with gravy
- EDAMAME$15.00
Breaded fresh mozzarella, with marinara sauce, basil puree + pecorino romano
- HUMMUS BOARD$25.00
Grilled home made fresh pasta sheets w/ side of marinara topped with grated + shaved parmesan + basil
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$26.00
- ASIAN FRIES$14.00
- EGG ROLLS$12.00
- CHICKEN WINGS BONE IN$19.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS$19.00
- CHARCUTERIE FOR 1$20.00
Chef's choice of mixed cheeses, cured meats, and fruit
- CHARCUTERIE FOR 2$25.00
Chef's choice of mixed cheeses, cured meats, and fruit
- CHARCUTERIE FOR 4$55.00
Chef's choice of mixed cheeses, cured meats, and fruit
- FRENCH FRIES$11.00
- EXOTIC PARTY BOARD$119.00
- ROASTED PORK DINNER$21.00
- PORK SANDWICH$18.00
FLATBREADS
MAIN COURSES
- LEMON CHICKEN$28.00
Roasted turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cranberry sauce
- VEGAN GNOCCHI$23.00
Sautéed chicken cutlet layered with prosciutto, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella then baked and topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, spinach, shallot’s and mushrooms all in a Marsala reduction served over pasta
- 8OZ SIRLOIN STEAK$39.00
8oz peppercorn crusted sirloin finished in a creamy porcini and brandy sauce with sautéed wild mushrooms and grilled asparagus Served with mashed potatoes
- ALLA VODKA$23.00
Sautéed mixed veggies topped with burrata and basil puree finished in a pink vodka sauce tossed with pasta
- CHICKEN PARM$28.00
Chicken cutlet layered with fresh mozzarella, basil puree, finished in a marinara sauce with a side of pasta
- SALMON TERIYAKI GLAZED$34.00
Served with wild mushrooms, cauliflower, tomatoes, bok choy and sautéed noodles, topped with teriyaki sauce
SANDWICHES
- TURKEY WRAP$21.00
A 6oz pan of Seared Blackened Salmon served with Sliced Beef Steak Tomato, Baby Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Red Onion and Lemon Aioli. All Served on a Pugliese Bread with a side of Potato Au Gratin **can also be a rice bowl**
- WICKED BURGER$24.00
Old School Burger... A 6oz Smashed Burger served in Toasted White Bread with White and Yellow American Cheese, thin sliced Tomato, finely chopped Onions, Sweet Pepper Relish and In House made Burger Sauces. Server with Fries topped with a Lemon Aioli, Pickle, and Grated Cheese
- CHICKEN CRAFT CO$24.00
Toasted Ciabatta Bread stuffed with 6oz Grilled Chicken Breast, Homemade Vinegar Peppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Long Hot Peppers. Topped with Chipotle Aioli and Fried Parsley. Served with French Fries, Topped with fried Leeks. **can be a bowl**
- VEGAN BEYOND BURGER$22.00
Two pieces of toasted Naan Bread stuffed with mini Grilled Lamb Skewers, Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, sliced Cucumbers, Red and Yellow Tomatoes, French Fries, and Micro Greens. Served with a side of Oven Roasted thick cut Steak Tomato, layered with Tapenade, and Feta Cheese. **can be a bowl**
- LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
Your choice of: Hot buttered, cold w/ mayo, vodka sauce, fra diavolo, marinara sauce or Asian Served with truffle fries
- CHEF SKINNY'S STEAK BOMB$25.00
A 6 0z. Grilled Rib Eye Steak with a Peppercorn Crust, sliced and topped with a Roquefort Cheese Sause and Baby Arugula. All Served on Ciabatta Bread, with a horseradish butter and a side of Blooming Onions, and Dipping Sauce