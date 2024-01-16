The Wicked Oyster 50 Main St
Dinner Menu
SNACKS
STARTERS
- LITTLE GEM SALAD
Parmesan | Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette | Walnuts$15.00
- SCALLOP CRUDO
Cucumbers | Pistachios | Strawberry Ginger Vinaigrette$19.00
- CHARRED ASPARAGUS CEASAR
Toasted Sunflower Seeds | Spicy Greens$16.00
- JONAH CRAB SALAD
Poached Leeks | Hazelnuts$19.00
- SEARED SCALLOPS
Hakurei Turnips | Braised Greens | XO Sauce$24.00
- SALTED COD CROQUETTES
Golden Raisin Honey | Toasted Almonds$13.00
- STEAMED MUSSELS
Sherry | Toasted Sourdough$22.00
SECONDS
- SMOKED HALF CHICKEN
Fennel and Radishes | Salsa Verde | Butter Jus$39.00
- PAN FRIED SOLE
Carolina Rice | Asparagus | Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc$37.00
- SEARED LOCAL MUSHROOMS
Farro | Furikake | Pickled Beech Mushrooms$29.00
- ROASTED SKATE
Peas | Carrots | Shallot Soubise$36.00
- CHEESEBURGER and "FRIES"
Garlic Aioli | Cheddar Cheese | Roasted Tomato$25.00
- LOBSTER GNOCCHI
Sherry Cream Sauce | Crispy Shallots | Pimenton$38.00OUT OF STOCK
DESSERTS
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- TIDAL
Corvus Vodka | Monkey 47 | Cucumber | Saline$16.00
- THE WICKED ESPRESSO MARTINI
Mr Black | Mi Campo Tequila | Liquor 43$16.00
- OH SNAP!
209 Gin | Chartreuse | Sugar Snap Pea$16.00
- OLD CUBAN
Diplomatico | Mint | Lime | Bubbles$16.00
- PICK SIX
Corvus Vodka | Strawberry | Lemon | Basil$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- SMOKE N' MIRRORS
Pineapple Tajin | Mezcal | Jalapeno Tequila$16.00
- HOUSE OLD FASHIONED
Bourbon | Spiced Syrup | Bitters$16.00
Wine
Red Wine
- PINOT NOIR 6OZ
Macedon | Macedonia$13.00
- PINOT NOIR 9OZ
Macedon | Macedonia$18.00
- CABERNET SAUVIGNON 6OZ$15.00
- CABERNET SAUVIGNON 9OZ$20.00
- BORDEAUX BLEND CH. BLAIGNAN 6OZ$14.00
- BORDEAUX BLEND CH. BLAIGNAN 9OZ$19.00
- BLAUFRANKISH WENINGER 6OZ$14.00
- BLAUFRANKISH WENINGER 9OZ$19.00
- Bedrock Cabernet Sav 2022$95.00
- Blaufrankisch, Burgenland 2020$52.00
- Bourgogne, Pinot Noir 2017$50.00
- Cantina Colterenzio, Pinot Nero 2022$56.00
- Chateau Blaignan, Bordeaux 2018$56.00
- Chateaunef du Pape, Alchimie 2021$87.00
- Chinon Rouge 'Pensee de Pallus'$75.00
- Cote De Nuits Village, Burgundy 2021$95.00
- Crozes Hermitage, Chave Selection 2022$65.00OUT OF STOCK
- Evening Land, Pinot Noir 2021$95.00
- Faugeres, Vielles Vignes 2021$52.00
- Gigondas, Domaine de Piaugier 2019$85.00
- Grillo Schioppettino Di Prepotto 2020$55.00
- Macedon, Pinot Noir 2021$44.00
- Morgon "Cote de Py"$55.00
- Pinot Noir, Tyler 2022$68.00
- Post & Beam, Cabernet Sav 2022$85.00
- RR Corison, Cabernet Sav 2020$185.00
- RR Cote de Beaune, Burgundy 2022$105.00
- RR Cote Rotie, Clusel Roch 2020$150.00
- RR Domaine Economou Sitia Antigone$275.00
- RR Einfield Wine Co, Cabernet Sav 2021$125.00
- Sancere Rouge, Loire 2022$84.00
- Seghesio, Zinfandel 2021$85.00
- Stafford Hill Pinot Noir$55.00
- Two Mountains Cabernet Sav 2021$60.00
- Crozes Hermitage Vincent Paris$65.00
White Wine
- BOURGOGNE ALIGOT 6OZ$14.00
- BOURGOGNE ALIGOT 9OZ$19.00
- CHARDONNAY PAYSAN 6OZ$14.00
- CHARDONNAY PAYSAN 9OZ$19.00
- GARNACHA BLANCA 6OZ$12.00
- GARNACHA BLANCA 9OZ$17.00
- SAUVIGNON BLANC 6OZ$13.00
- SAUVIGNON BLANC 9OZ$18.00
- PICPOUL DE PINET JADIX 6OZ$12.00
- PICPOUL DE PINET JADIX 9OZ$17.00
- GRUNER VELTLINER 6OZ$13.00
- GRUNER VELTLINER 9OZ$18.00
- SONOMA CUTRER 6 OZ$14.00
- SONOMA CUTRER 9 OZ$19.00
- Alexakis, Assyrtiko, 2020$48.00
- Apremont, Savoy 2022$48.00
- Bourgogne Aligote, Goisot 2022$55.00
- Cakebread Cellars 2019$70.00
- Cote Du Rhone, Sablet 2022$55.00
- Gruner Veltliner, Loss & Lehm 2022$52.00
- Haarmeyer, Chenin Blanc 2022$63.00
- Julien Pilon, Viognier$62.00
- La Chapiniere, Sauvignon Blanc 2022$38.00
- Matisco Vire-Clesse 2022$60.00
- Merry Edwards, Sauvignon blanc 2019$85.00
- Pascal Jolivet, Sancerre 2020$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- Paysan, Chardonnay 20222$56.00
- Picpoul De Pinet, Preambule 2022$40.00
- Pinot Blanc, Hugel 2018$34.00
- Quincy, Henri Bourgeois 2022$60.00
- RW Chassagne-Montrachet, 'La Maltroie' 2022$230.00
- RW JB Becker, Riesling 2021$95.00
- RW Meursault, Domaine Du Chateau de Massee 2022$145.00
- RW Saint-Veran, 'La Bonnode' 2020$95.00
- RW Sancerre. Harmonie 2022$125.00
- RW Santenay Blanc, Armand Heitz$95.00
- Sancerre, Francois Crochet 2023$65.00
- Sonoma Cutrer$55.00
- Tyler, Chardonnay 2022$62.00
- Vina Zorzal, Garnacha Blanca 2021$38.00
- Vouvray, Les Grives Soules 2021$60.00
- Weingut Cantzheim, Mosel 2022$58.00
Rosé
Champagne/Sparkling/Pet Nat
- CREMENT DE LOIRE 6OZ$17.00
- CREMENT DE LOIRE 9OZ$22.00
- SPARKLING ROSÉ 6OZ$14.00
- SPARKLING ROSÉ 9OZ$19.00
- PET-NAT ROSE 6OZ$15.00
- PET-NAT ROSE 9OZ$20.00
- Cremant de Loire, Arnaud Lambert NV$55.00
- Cremant de Bordeaux Rose, JC Calvet NV$55.00
- Prosecco Brut, Veneto NV$40.00
- Lassalle, Brut Preference NV$120.00
- Pol Roger Reserve Brut, Epernay NV$96.00
- Pierre Gerbais, Extra Brut NV$120.00
- Emilio Vada Moscato d'Asti 2022$45.00
- Pet-Nat Rose, Ercole$55.00
- Vin Mousseux de Qualite 2021$80.00
- Chateau de La Liquiere NV$56.00
- Zestos, Les Equilibristes NV$60.00