Wicked pizza - NEW
FOOD
Red Pizza
White Pizza
- White Garlic and Oil Pizza$13.80
- White Broccoli Pizza$16.75
- White Broccoli and Tomatoes Pizza$18.20
- White Broccoli and Ricotta Pizza$18.20
- White Spinach Pizza$16.75
- White Fresh Tomatoes and Basil$18.20
- White Fresh Tomatoes Pizza$16.75
- White Vegetarian Pizza$18.90
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.55
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.55
- White Hawaiian Pizza$18.55
- White and Red$15.50
- calamari$16.50
Appetizers
- Mozzeralla sticks$7.50
- French fries$5.50
- Cheese fries$7.00
- Curly fries$5.99
- Chicken fingers$8.25
- Onion rings$6.50
- Jalapeno poppers$8.35
- Peppe's Wings - 6pc$8.50
- Large Chips$5.00
- Small Chips$2.75
- Peanut Chews each$0.75
- Cookies$2.00
- Lg Dough Ball$4.50
- AC Hard Roll$2.00
- Homemade Roll$2.00
- Garlic Knots$7.00
- Garlic bread$3.99
- Garlic Bread (Mozz)$4.75
- Bowl & Roll$6.95
- Soup To Go$5.95
- Zeppeli$7.00
- Cannoli$4.25
- York Patties$0.25
- Pound Cake$2.50
- Calamari Fritti$16.50
Salads
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Our crispy chicken fingers with buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to add cheese, lettuce, and/or tomatoes to make it your own.
- Cheesesteak$10.00
- Pizza Steak$10.50
- Vegetarian with cheese$9.50
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.50
- Chicken Breast$10.00
- Chicken Breast Parm$11.00
- Meatball$9.00
- Meatball Parm$10.00
- Sausage$10.00
- Sausage Parm$11.00
- Eggplant Parm$9.00
- Peppers and Eggs$8.50
- Peppers, Eggs, and Sausage$10.00
- Cheese burger$11.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Gourmet Sandwiches "On Homemade Bread"
- Chicken Fresco$12.65
Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, garlic oil, and a touch of oregano
- Chicken Fresco Caesar$12.95
Fresh grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and caesar dressing.
- Chicken Florentine$12.95
Fresh grilled chicken with grilled ham, spinach, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a touch of white wine.
- Chicken Breast Vegetarian$12.95
Fresh grilled chicken breast with green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, garlic oil, and a touch of white wine.
- Italian Tuna$12.85
Italian tuna mixed with diced tomatoes, basil oil, garlic oil, and balsamic vinegar served on a bed of romaine lettuce.
- Homemade Sausage, Peppers, and Onions$13.25
Sweet italian sausage cooked with green peppers, onions, and a touch of white wine.
- Chicken Sorrento$13.25
Fresh chicken breast dredged in flour grilled with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic oil, basil oil, and a touch of white wine.
- Parma Prosciutto$14.75
Prosciutto de Parma thinly sliced with Parmesan Reggiano, basil oil and roasted red peppers.