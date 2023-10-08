(Gluten Free) Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.00

Ground Pineland Farms beef with pancetta, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and pickles with a side of fries 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen