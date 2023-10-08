Crave

Deli

The dolce

$14.99

the Italian

$14.99

the Roma cypress

$14.99

London broil

$14.99

Combo

$14.99

the picante

Turkey melt panini

Grilled Chicken panini

Blt panini

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Pumpkin Spice CB

$4.50

The Piccantte

(GF) Flat Bread

$12.00

Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven on a sperate pan, brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce. (Gluten Free)

Buffalo Wings (GF)

$18.00

with bleu cheese dressing on the side.

(GF) Sauteed Calamari

(GF) Sauteed Calamari

$18.00

Gluten free calamari tossed with tomatoes, banana peppers, and kalamata olives, simmered with marinara sauce

Flatbread

Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce

Steak Fries

$10.00
Maple Bourbon BBQ Wings (GF)

Maple Bourbon BBQ Wings (GF)

$18.00

1 Lbs With a Maple Bourbon (dry rub) and roasted garlic aoili (Gluten Free)

BBQ Wings (GF)

$18.00Out of stock

1 Lb With a BBQ Spice (dry rub) and roasted garlic aioli (Gluten Free)

Pancetta Arancini (GF)

Pancetta Arancini (GF)

$14.00

Risotto croquettes with pancetta, fontina cheese and natural Italian sausage fried and served with marinara sauce (Gluten Free)

Parmesan Truffle Fries (GF)

$10.00

Tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese

Plain Wings (GF)

Plain Wings (GF)

$18.00

1 Lb. Wings No Finish seasoning. (Gluten Free)

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Changes day to day. Please call to inquire. (GF)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

(Gluten Free)

Tuna Tartare (GF)

Tuna Tartare (GF)

$19.00Out of stock

Raw tuna, wakame salad, cucumbers edamame, crispy tortillas, spicy mayo

Whipped Feta Crudité (GF)

Whipped Feta Crudité (GF)

$11.00Out of stock

Carrots, Celery, cucumbers, grape tomatoes with a whipped feta dip Topped with fresh herbs, olive oil, and Aleppo pepper

Wicked Meatballs (GF)

Wicked Meatballs (GF)

$14.00

Made in house with hormone-free meat and fresh herbs in our marinara sauce, fresh ricotta. (Contains Dairy) (GF)

Salads (Crave)

Organic Greens Salad (Reg) GF

Organic Greens Salad (Reg) GF

$13.00

A blend of organically grown baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber Gluten Free

Mixed Greens Salad GF

$16.00

A blend of baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives Gluten free.

Caesar Salad (Regular)

$13.00

Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano, house croutons

Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)

Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)

$17.00

Roasted red and gold beets, feta cheese, quinoa, arugula and baby kale, candied almonds, cherry tomatoes, Balsamic glaze and olive oil

Caesar Salad (Reg) GF

$13.00

(GF) Caesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano Gluten Free

Salad Entrees (Crave)

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$25.00

Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, croutons and our house made flatbread

(Gluten Free) Chicken Caesar Salad

$25.00

Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, and our house made GF flatbread

Miso Chicken Noodle Salad (GF)

Miso Chicken Noodle Salad (GF)

$27.00

Naturally raised grilled chicken breast, served over organic baby greens, Asian vegetables gluten free glass noodles, spiced peanuts, sweet chili sauce, and Thai peanut vinaigrette.

Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)

Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)

$35.00

Salmon fillet served over mixed greens, with fresh oranges, Vermont goat cheese crispy potatoes, candied pecans, dried cherries, champagne vinaigrette Gluten Free

1 meat sub

North Country ham, Vermont cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, pickled red onions on a brioche roll
Pineland Farms Beef Burger (Crave)

Pineland Farms Beef Burger (Crave)

$15.00

Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, Fries do not come with this item at this price. On a brioche roll

(GF) Pineland Farms Beef Burger (Crave)

$16.50

Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, Fries do not come with this item at this price. On a gluten free roll

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich (Crave)

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich (Crave)

$15.00

Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce. Fries do not come with this item at this price.

(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Crave)

$16.50

Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)

$14.00

Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce Fries do not come with this item at this price.

(GF) Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)

$15.50

Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce Fries do not come with this item at this price.

Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich (Crave)

$14.00

House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on multigrain bread . Fries do not come with this item at this price.

(GF) Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich (Crave)

$15.50

House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on toasted gluten free bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price.

(GF) Meatball Pocket (Crave)

$14.00

Wicked meatballs, parmesan, marinara sauce in a house made pocket. Gluten Free...you won't be able to tell the difference.

Vermonster Sandwich (Crave)

Vermonster Sandwich (Crave)

$14.00

All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted multi-grain bread. Fries do not come with this item at this price.

(GF) Vermonster Sandwich (Crave)

(GF) Vermonster Sandwich (Crave)

$15.50

All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted gluten free bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price. Gluten Free

Whipped Feta Pocket (GF) Crave

Whipped Feta Pocket (GF) Crave

$13.00

Roasted pepper hummus, spinach, red onions, vine-ripe tomatoes, grated carrots Feta, sliced cucumbers on a house made pocket

2 meat sub

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.50

House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

Specialty Slice

Specialty Slice

$6.00

Wicked Fire kissed pizza, toppings change daily.

Cheese Slice (GF)

Cheese Slice (GF)

$4.00

Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Specialty Slice (GF)

Specialty Slice (GF)

$5.50

Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen Toppings change daily.

3 meat sub

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations

(Gluten Free) Cheese Pizza

$19.00

House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Wicked Margherita

Wicked Margherita

$25.00

Our version of the Margherita, garlic cream, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese

(Gluten Free) Wicked Margherita

$24.00

Our version of the Margherita, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese... 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza

Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives

(Gluten Free) Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Smokehouse Pizza

Smokehouse Pizza

$25.00

Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce

(Gluten Free) Smokehouse Pizza

$24.00

Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce

(Gluten Free) Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Old School Sicilian Comfort

$25.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.

(Gluten Free) Old School Sicilian Comfort

$24.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.

Fig and Prosciutto

Fig and Prosciutto

$27.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze

(Gluten Free) Fig and Prosciutto

$26.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

The Chubby Sicilian

The Chubby Sicilian

$27.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella over baked penne pasta Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one

(Gluten Free) Chubby Sicilian

$26.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one

Scallop BLT Pizza

Scallop BLT Pizza

$32.00

Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula

(Gluten Free) Scallop BLT

$31.00

Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula Gluten free

Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese Pizza

Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage

(Gluten Free) Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese

$23.00

Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Cheeseburger Pizza

$26.00

Ground Pineland Farms beef with pancetta, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and pickles with a side of fries

(Gluten Free) Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.00

Ground Pineland Farms beef with pancetta, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and pickles with a side of fries 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Sweets

Bag of cookie dough (GF)

$14.00

1 lb of cookie dough with baking instructions

Brownie (GF) Crave

Brownie (GF) Crave

$4.50

Cheesecake (GF)

$8.50

Flavors change regularly.

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$2.50

chocolate chip (contains nuts)

Ice Cream Sandwich (GF) Crave

Ice Cream Sandwich (GF) Crave

$10.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies Hand filled with rich vanilla ice-cream

Vegan Key Lime Pie (GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy cashew key lime filling with a coconut and nut based crust. Topped with vegan whipped cream or traditional whipped cream

Heavenly Angel Pie (GF)

Heavenly Angel Pie (GF)

$9.50Out of stock

Meringue crust, lemon curd, whipped cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie (GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Crust, creamy peanut-butter filling, chocolate and caramel drizzle, dry roasted p-nuts

Beer & Wine

Bottles/Cans

Athletic Golden Ale (non alcoholic)

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Ghostfish Kickstart IPA (GF)

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Btl.

$5.50Out of stock

NUTRL Black Cherry

$9.00

NUTRL Cranberry

$9.00

NUTRL Lemonade

$9.00

Red Bridge Lager (GF)

$7.50

Sam Boston Lager Btl.

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$7.50

Zelus Pale Ale (GF)

$8.50Out of stock

White Bottle

BTL A To Z Pinot Gris

$35.00

BTL Chandon Sparkling Brut

$65.00

BTL De L'Aumonier Sav Blanc

$39.00

BTL Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Juggernaut Chardonnay

$43.00

BTL Lunetta Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Momo Sav Blanc

$43.00

BTL Risata Moscato

$32.00

BTL Saracina Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Cantina Puiatti Pinot Grigio

$47.00

BTL St. Michelle Riesling

$43.00

BTL The Beach Rose

$43.00

Red Bottle

BTL Black Op Shiraz

$47.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Gabbiano Chianti

$35.00

BTL If You See Kay Cabernet

$43.00

BTL Masciarelli Montepulciano

$39.00

BTL Sasyr Super Tuscan

$43.00

BTL Slam Dunk Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Sterling Merlot

$43.00

BTL The Stag Cabernet

$47.00

Glass White

GL A To Z Pinot Gris

$10.00

GL Chandon Sparkling Brut

$15.00

GL De L'Aumonier Sav Blanc

$11.00

GL Josh Cellers Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Juggernaut Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

GL Momo Sav Blanc

$12.00

GL Risata Moscato

$10.00

GL Saracina Chardonnay

$14.00

GL S Cantina Puiatti Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GL St. Michelle Riesling

$12.00

GL The Beach Rose

$12.00

Glass Red

GL Black Ops Shiraz

$13.00

GL Boen Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Gabbiano Chianti

$10.00

GL If You See Kay Cabernet

$12.00

GL Masciarelli Montepulciano

$11.00

GL Sasyr Super Tuscan

$12.00

GL Slam Dunk Red Blend

$10.00

GL Sterling Merlot

$12.00

GL The Stag Cabernet

$13.00