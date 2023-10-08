Wicked Restaurant
Crave
Deli
The Piccantte
(GF) Flat Bread
Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven on a sperate pan, brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce. (Gluten Free)
Buffalo Wings (GF)
with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
(GF) Sauteed Calamari
Gluten free calamari tossed with tomatoes, banana peppers, and kalamata olives, simmered with marinara sauce
Flatbread
Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce
Steak Fries
Maple Bourbon BBQ Wings (GF)
1 Lbs With a Maple Bourbon (dry rub) and roasted garlic aoili (Gluten Free)
BBQ Wings (GF)
1 Lb With a BBQ Spice (dry rub) and roasted garlic aioli (Gluten Free)
Pancetta Arancini (GF)
Risotto croquettes with pancetta, fontina cheese and natural Italian sausage fried and served with marinara sauce (Gluten Free)
Parmesan Truffle Fries (GF)
Tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese
Plain Wings (GF)
1 Lb. Wings No Finish seasoning. (Gluten Free)
Italian Wedding Soup
Changes day to day. Please call to inquire. (GF)
Sweet Potato Fries
(Gluten Free)
Tuna Tartare (GF)
Raw tuna, wakame salad, cucumbers edamame, crispy tortillas, spicy mayo
Whipped Feta Crudité (GF)
Carrots, Celery, cucumbers, grape tomatoes with a whipped feta dip Topped with fresh herbs, olive oil, and Aleppo pepper
Wicked Meatballs (GF)
Made in house with hormone-free meat and fresh herbs in our marinara sauce, fresh ricotta. (Contains Dairy) (GF)
Salads (Crave)
Organic Greens Salad (Reg) GF
A blend of organically grown baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber Gluten Free
Mixed Greens Salad GF
A blend of baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives Gluten free.
Caesar Salad (Regular)
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano, house croutons
Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)
Roasted red and gold beets, feta cheese, quinoa, arugula and baby kale, candied almonds, cherry tomatoes, Balsamic glaze and olive oil
Caesar Salad (Reg) GF
(GF) Caesar Salad
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano Gluten Free
Salad Entrees (Crave)
Chicken Caesar Salad
Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, croutons and our house made flatbread
(Gluten Free) Chicken Caesar Salad
Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, and our house made GF flatbread
Miso Chicken Noodle Salad (GF)
Naturally raised grilled chicken breast, served over organic baby greens, Asian vegetables gluten free glass noodles, spiced peanuts, sweet chili sauce, and Thai peanut vinaigrette.
Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)
Salmon fillet served over mixed greens, with fresh oranges, Vermont goat cheese crispy potatoes, candied pecans, dried cherries, champagne vinaigrette Gluten Free
1 meat sub
Pineland Farms Beef Burger (Crave)
Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, Fries do not come with this item at this price. On a brioche roll
(GF) Pineland Farms Beef Burger (Crave)
Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, Fries do not come with this item at this price. On a gluten free roll
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce. Fries do not come with this item at this price.
(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce Fries do not come with this item at this price.
(GF) Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Crave)
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce Fries do not come with this item at this price.
Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich (Crave)
House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on multigrain bread . Fries do not come with this item at this price.
(GF) Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich (Crave)
House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on toasted gluten free bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price.
(GF) Meatball Pocket (Crave)
Wicked meatballs, parmesan, marinara sauce in a house made pocket. Gluten Free...you won't be able to tell the difference.
Vermonster Sandwich (Crave)
All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted multi-grain bread. Fries do not come with this item at this price.
(GF) Vermonster Sandwich (Crave)
All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted gluten free bun. Fries do not come with this item at this price. Gluten Free
Whipped Feta Pocket (GF) Crave
Roasted pepper hummus, spinach, red onions, vine-ripe tomatoes, grated carrots Feta, sliced cucumbers on a house made pocket
2 meat sub
Cheese Slice
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Specialty Slice
Wicked Fire kissed pizza, toppings change daily.
Cheese Slice (GF)
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Specialty Slice (GF)
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen Toppings change daily.
3 meat sub
Cheese Pizza
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations
(Gluten Free) Cheese Pizza
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Wicked Margherita
Our version of the Margherita, garlic cream, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese
(Gluten Free) Wicked Margherita
Our version of the Margherita, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese... 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives
(Gluten Free) Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Pizza
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Smokehouse Pizza
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce
(Gluten Free) Smokehouse Pizza
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
(Gluten Free) Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Old School Sicilian Comfort
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.
(Gluten Free) Old School Sicilian Comfort
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.
Fig and Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
(Gluten Free) Fig and Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
The Chubby Sicilian
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella over baked penne pasta Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one
(Gluten Free) Chubby Sicilian
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one
Scallop BLT Pizza
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula
(Gluten Free) Scallop BLT
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula Gluten free
Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese Pizza
Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage
(Gluten Free) Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground Pineland Farms beef with pancetta, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and pickles with a side of fries
(Gluten Free) Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground Pineland Farms beef with pancetta, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and pickles with a side of fries 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Sweets
Bag of cookie dough (GF)
1 lb of cookie dough with baking instructions
Brownie (GF) Crave
Cheesecake (GF)
Flavors change regularly.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
chocolate chip (contains nuts)
Ice Cream Sandwich (GF) Crave
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies Hand filled with rich vanilla ice-cream
Vegan Key Lime Pie (GF)
Creamy cashew key lime filling with a coconut and nut based crust. Topped with vegan whipped cream or traditional whipped cream
Heavenly Angel Pie (GF)
Meringue crust, lemon curd, whipped cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie (GF)
Oreo Crust, creamy peanut-butter filling, chocolate and caramel drizzle, dry roasted p-nuts