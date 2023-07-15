Wicked Warren's 330 Pennsylvania Ave. W
Reisling – Flickerwood Wine Cellars
$6.00+
Pinot Grigio -Flickerwood Wine Cellars
$6.00+
Wedding White – Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Chardonnay – Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Tramanette – Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Cool as a Cucumber- Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Candy Cane- Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Elk Country Blush- Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Rose’– Flickerwood Wine Cellars
$6.00+
Ruby Z- Flickerwood Wine Cellars
$6.00+
RoseBud Red - Flickerwood Wine Cellars
$6.00+
Cabernet Franc – Flickerwood Wine Cellars
$6.00+
Elk Country Red- Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Sunset Sangria – Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon- Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Blueberry Rain – Winery at Wilcox
$6.00+
Beer
Maple Barrel Aged Porter
$9.00
Maple Barrel Aged Porter 4 PK
$32.00
Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged
$8.00
Blackberry Brandy Barrel Aged 4 PK
$28.00
Port Barrel Aged Imperial Stout
$10.00
Port Barrel Aged Imperial Stout 4 PK
$36.00
Brood X
$2.50+
Natalie's Dilema
$2.50+
Mango Unstrained
$2.50+
Sumpin' Smokey
$2.50+
Sour Cherry Choc. Fairy
$2.50+
Seltzer
$2.00+
Root Beer
$1.00+
Ginger Ale
$1.00+
Waves of Grain
$2.50+
Bone Daddy
$2.50+
Bone Daddy Nitro
$2.50+
Muddy Mocha
$2.50+
Caramel Apple Delight
$2.50+
Pop
Alcohol
Cherry
$6.00
Chocolate
$6.00
Grape
$6.00
Mandarin
$6.00
Pomegranate
$6.00
Peach
$6.00
Raspberry
$6.00
Strawberry
$6.00
vanilla
$6.00
Blue Curacau
$6.00
1/2 OZ American Whiskey
$4.50
1/2 OZ Straight Corn Whiskey
$4.50
1/2 OZ Straight Wheat Whiskey
$4.50
1/2 OZ Straight Rye Whiskey
$4.50
1/2 OZ Firebird Cinnamon Whisky
$4.00
1/2 OZ Peach Whiskey
$4.50
1/2 OZ Bourban Cream
$4.00
1/2 OZ 6 yr Rye from Port Barrel
$4.50
1 OZ American Whiskey
$8.00
1 OZ Straight Corn Whiskey
$8.00
1 OZ Straight Wheat Whiskey
$8.00
1 OZ Straight Rye Whiskey
$8.00
1 OZ Firebird Cinnamon Whisky
$7.00
1 OZ Peach Whiskey
$8.00
1 OZ Bourban Cream
$7.00
1 OZ 6 yr Rye from Port Barrel
$8.00
Gin
$5.00
Rum
$5.00
Vodka
$5.00
7 Govenors Barrel Aged Gin
$8.00
Apple Pie Moonshine
$6.50
Bourbon Cream
$8.00
Coconut Rum
$6.00
Firebird Cinnamon Whisky
$8.00
Melon Liquor
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Peach Whiskey
$8.00
Spiced Rum
$6.50
Wicked Ball Cinnamon Shot
$5.00
Revitalist Tropical Gin
$7.00
6yr Rye finished Port Barrel
$8.50
Resurgent Bourbon
$7.00
Resurgent Rye Whiskey
$6.00
Res. Cheery Bark Whiskey
$6.00
Resurgent Coffee Bean
$6.00
Dark & Stormy
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$10.50
Martini
$12.00
Manhattan
$10.50
Moscow Mule
$9.50
Merchandise
Short Sleeve T-Shirts
Long Sleeve Grey T-shirts
Pint Glass
Drink Chip
Brews With Drew
Stainless Steel Growler 70 OZ
Empty Growler
Stainless Crowlers
Wicked Warren's 330 Pennsylvania Ave. W Location and Ordering Hours
(814) 433-2739
Open now • Closes at 10PM