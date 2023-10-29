Wicked Wings Sports Bar- South Austin 615 W Slaughter Lane
BAR
16oz Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Liqueurs/Cordials
Beverages
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Wine by the Glass
Shots
Main Menu
Chicken/Wings
Price based on current market value
Breaded or naked. Extra crispy upon request. Price based on current market value
Served with fries or tots
Served with a side of honey
Starters
Chili, queso, salsa, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Served with queso, and marinara
Onion rings, mushrooms, cheese sticks, and jalapeno poppers
6 pieces. Served with a side of marinara
6 pieces
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple & cheese
Philly, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & cheeses
Onion, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, tomato & cheese
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & cheeses
Canadian bacon, pineapple & cheese
Philly, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & cheeses
Onion, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, tomato & cheese
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & cheeses
Canadian bacon, pineapple & cheese
Philly, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & cheeses
Onion, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, tomato & cheese
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage & cheeses
Seafood
Burgers
Sandwiches
Philly, grilled, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and queso
Philly, Swiss cheese, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Breaded chicken, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and ranch
Plain breaded chicken or tossed in any wing sauce, lettuce, pickles & tomato
Fish (plain or tossed in any wing sauce) tartar sauce, lettuce & pickles
Breaded chicken, marinara & cheese
Salads
Lettuce, tomato, croutons, and shredded cheese
Breaded chicken (plain or tossed in any wing sauce), lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and croutons
Lettuce, shrimp, tomato, shredded cheese, and croutons
Breaded chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons