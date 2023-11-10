Wild Bear Tavern 120 Lake Avenue
Breakfast
Main Entrees
- Avocado Toast$8.95
1 large slice of toast with mashed avocado.
- The Traditional$13.95
Two eggs scrambled of fried, bacon, ham or sausage, home-fried potatoes, and 1 slice of toast
- Grand Lake Omelet$13.95
Cheese omelet served with potatoes and 1 slice of toast, choice of veggies, ham, bacon, or sausage.
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.95
2 biscuits, country sausage gravy with potatoes.
- 1/2 Order Biscuits and Gravy$6.95
1 biscuit, country sausage gravy with potatoes.
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
English muffin with scrambled egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage.
- Morning Quesadilla$12.95
Scrambled eggs, cheese, with your choice of ham, baon, sausage, or chicken, with homemade green chili on the side.
- Belgian Waffle and Eggs$12.95
Premium Belgian waffle with 2 eggs, fried or scrambled, potatoes, 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty.
- Eggs Benedict$14.95
Poached eggs on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce or sausage gravy, premium ham, and hearty bacon. Served with potatoes.
- Breakfast Pizza$21.95
12 inch cauliflower crust pizza with your choice of toppings.
- To go Burrito$7.95
Handheld in-house burrito, eggs, cheese, sausage, potato
- Oatmeal$8.95
- Acai Bowl$8.95
Sides
- Pastries$4.50
Danish, croissants, coffee cake, or specialty muffins
- Belgian Waffle a la Carte$5.95
- Meat Side a la Carte$4.95
- 2 Eggs a la Carte$4.95
- Potatoes a la Carte$3.95
- 2 Slices Toast/Biscuit a la Carte$2.95
- Yogurt Cup$6.95
Plain Greek yogurt with fruit
- Fruit Cup$4.95
- Avocado 2oz$2.95
- Artichoke Hearts$3.95
- Green Chili 1/2 Cup$3.95
- Roasted Tomato$2.95
- Feta Cheese$2.00