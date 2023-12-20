Wild Honey Coffee Ozark
Drinks
Coffees
- The Holiday$5.06
- Peppermint Mocha$5.06
- Gingerbread Chai$5.06
- White Christmas Cake$5.06
- Mocha$5.06
- Raspberry Mocha$5.06
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.06
- White Mocha$5.06
- Wild Honey Mocha$5.06
- White Macadamia Nut Mocha$5.06
- Turtle Mocha$5.06
- Latte$5.06
- Caramel Latte$5.06
- Honey Oatmilk Latte$5.50
- Salted Caramel Latte$5.06
- Tina Latte$6.45
- Toasted Caramel Marshmallow Latte$5.06
- Vanilla Latte$5.06
- Whipped Honey Latte$5.50
- Cold Brew$5.67
- Chocolate Cream Cold Brew$6.10
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$6.10
- Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew$6.10
- Iced Coffee$4.63
- Caramel Macchiato$5.75
- Keto Macchiato$5.90
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Flat White$5.67
- Honey Almondmilk Flat White$5.98
- Shaken Espresso$5.98
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso$5.98
- Chocolate Shaken Espresso$5.98
- Signature Blend$2.50
- Decaf Signature Blend$2.50
- Featured Dark Roast$2.50
- Americano$3.50
- Espresso Shot$1.78
- Coffee Flight$14.99
Energy & Lemonade Infusions
- Energy Infusion Your Way$6.75
- Aloha Infusion$6.75
- Bahama Breeze Infusion$6.75
- Blue Hawaiian Infusion$6.75
- Clover Infusion$6.75
- Donnie Infusion$6.75
- Dreamland Infusion$6.75
- Flamingo Infusion$6.75
- Key West Infusion$6.75
- Maui Infusion$6.75
- Orange Creamsicle Infusion$6.75
- Sun Flower Infusion$6.75
- Sunset Infusion$6.75
- Wild Bear Infusion$6.75
- Yoda Infusion$6.75
- Galactic Punch Infusion$6.75
- Guava Lime Infusion$6.75
- Lemonade Your Way$4.00
- Aloha - Lemonade$4.85
- Key West - Lemonade$4.85
- Wild Bear - Lemonade$4.85
- Bahama Breeze - Lemonade$4.85
- Flamingo - Lemonade$4.85
- Clover - Lemonade$4.85
- Sunset - Lemonade$4.85
- Maui - Lemonade$4.85
- Donnie - Lemonade$4.85
- Dreamland - Lemonade$4.85
- Orange Creamsicle - Lemonade$4.85
- Blue Hawaiian - Lemonade$4.85
- Sun Flower - Lemonade$4.85
- Yoda - Lemonade$4.85
- Galactic Punch - Lemonade$4.85
- Guava Lime - Lemonade$4.85
Blended Crèmes & Smoothies
- Matcha Crème Blended$5.85
- Birthday Cake Crème Blended$5.85
- Banana Pudding Crème Blended$5.85
Cremè based frozen beverage with real bananas finished with whipped topping. It tastes just like your grandma's famous puddin'
- Butter Beer Crème Blended$5.85
- Cookies & Crème Blended$5.85
- Vanilla Bean Crème Blended$5.85
- Keto-Riffic Crème Blended$5.85
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.99
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.99
- Wildberry Smoothie$5.99
- Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie$5.99
- Peach Smoothie$5.99
- Mango Smoothie$5.99
Tea, Chai, & Matchas
More Drinks
Food
- Bacon, Cheese, & Egg Burrito$8.50
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$8.50
- Bacon, Cheese, & Egg Sandwich$6.75
- Sausage, Cheese, & Egg Sandwich$6.75
- Overnight Oats$7.85
- Plain Croissant$2.50
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Marshmallow Bar$2.25
- Brownie$3.50
- Chunky Chocolate Chip$2.50
- Double Chocolate Muffin$3.85
- Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$3.85
- Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin$3.85
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$3.85
- Plain Bagel$3.00
- Asiago Bagel$3.00
- Everything Bagel$3.00
- Blueberry Bagel$3.00
- Mixed Dozen$20.00
Barista picked mixed dozen
- Mixed Half-Dozen$13.00
Barista picks a mixed half-dozen.
- Acaì Smoothie Bowl$9.50
- Mango Smoothie Bowl$9.25
- Peach Smoothie Bowl$9.25
- Strawberry Smoothie Bowl$9.25
