Wild Thyme Cafe at Trees Ranch 2501 Zion Park Boulevard
MENU
Salads
- House Salad (VG)$8.00
Wild Thyme greens, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and garlic croutons.
- Bowl of soup$8.00
- Cup of soup$6.00
- Wild Thyme Salad (VG GF)$18.00
Gluten Free - Wild Thyme Greens, granny smith apples, cranberries, walnuts, creamy blue cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber and white balsamic vinaigrette
- Greek Salad (VG GF)$18.00
Vegetarian & Gluten free - Wild Thyme greens, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, carrots, cucumber, tomato, feta and Greek vinaigrette.
- Caesar$15.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons
Starters & Sandwiches
- Piggy Sliders$21.00
Three slow braised Jamaican pork sliders topped with lettuce, tomato, house made BBQ sauce and pineapple slaw.
- Black Bean Sliders (V)$18.00
Vegan - Three house-made black bean burgers, topped with greens, tomato, grilled pineapple, vegan garlic aioli and hearty greens.
- Big Sexy Burger$21.00
Flame grilled 1/3 lb. ground beef, topped with double smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house barbecue sauce, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes.
- Cliff Hanger$20.00
Flame grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast, topped with smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house ranch, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter potatoes.
- Elk Burger$23.00
Flame grilled 1/2lb ground elk topped with hatch chili cheese, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato. served with. Sage butter smashed potatoes.
- Impossible Burger$20.00
Fire grilled vegan Impossible burger seasoned with Jamaican jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, hearty greens, lettuce and tomato. Served with a small house salad. Impossible delicious!
- Special App$16.00Out of stock
Bowls
- Tropical Piggy (GF)$22.00
Slow braised Jamaican spiced pork, house jerk sauce, coconut rice, pineapple slaw and fresh spinach.
- Yellow Curry (V)$19.00
Vegan - House-made fenugreek curry cakes served over coconut rice with a savory yellow curry sauce, fresh spinach, hearty greens, chef's veg, sweet pepper pico and crispy won ton strips. *(omit won tons for GF)
- Bowl special$29.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Pistachio Chicken$29.00
Chicken breast encrusted with ground pistachios and southwest spices in a light poblano cream sauce. Accented with a sweet pepper pico. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
- Cowboy Ribs$35.00
Gluten Free - Slow braised, char-grilled, succulent fall-off- the- bone tender pork ribs. Glazed with house BBQ sauce and agave mustard vinaigrette. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
- Bison Tenderloin$52.00
Gluten Free - 10oz Bison tenderloin seasoned to perfection and flame grilled. Paired with a strawberry balsamic reduction. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
- Ribeye (GF)$49.00
Gluten Free - 14 oz marbled Ribeye steak, perfectly seasoned and grilled to order. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
- Salmon (GF)$32.00
Salmon dusted with lime pepper and flame grilled. Served with coconut rice, chef's veg and a sweet red pepper cream sauce. Garnished with a red pepper pico.
- Pork Chop (GF)$32.00
A delicious rosemary seasoned pork chop accompanied by a fresh apple chutney and served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chefs veg.
- Green Chili Penne$24.00
Sauteed baby tomato's, chef's veg tossed with penne pasta and house made chili cheese sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Add Chicken or Shrimp (5) $9
- Wild Thyme Pasta (VG)$24.00
Angel hair pasta, tomatoes, basil and garlic deglazed with white wine and butter. Topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Add Chicken or Shrimp (5) $9
- Special Entree$24.00Out of stock
Kids
- Kids Pasta$10.00
Pasta topped with butter and parmesan
- Crustless Grilled Cheese with chips$8.00
Two slices of white cheddar melted between crustless bread. served with potato chips.
- Cheeseburger with chips$16.00
Flame grilled 1/2lb. ground beef topped with white cheddar. served with potato chips.
- Uncrustable$8.00
Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable served with potato chips.
Sides
Desserts
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$11.00
- Carrot Cake$13.00
- Key Lime$11.00
Kanab's original key lime pie with a golden gram cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a slice of lime.
- Death By Chocolate (GF)$13.00
layered chocolate cake, mousse, butter cream and ganache served with vanilla ice cream.
- Apple Crisp (V GF)$11.00
Vegan - warm cinnamon-spiced apples with a crunchy oat topping. served with non-dairy whip cream.
- Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream$7.00
- Affogato$9.00
Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream topped with hot espresso and caramel.
- Single Scoop Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream$3.50
- Dessert Special$11.00
- Sorbet$7.00
BEVERAGES
Nonalcoholic
- Coke$3.50
12oz.
- Diet Coke$3.50
12oz.
- Sprite$3.50
12oz.
- Root Beer$3.50
12oz.
- Mountain Blast Powerade$3.50
12oz.
- Dr.Pepper$3.50
12oz.
- Diet Dr Pepper$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
12oz.
- Lemonade$5.00
12oz.
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
12 oz. Half lemonade half ice tea.
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
12oz.
- Hot Tea$3.50
12oz.
- Coffee$3.50
12oz.
- Espresso$3.50
- Latte$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Americano$3.50
- Milk$5.00
12oz.
- Almond Milk$5.00
12oz.
- Chocolate Milk$5.00
12oz.
- Orange Juice$6.00
12oz.
- Apple Juice$6.00
12 oz.
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
12 oz.
- San Pelligrino$5.00
16 oz. Bottle
- Tonic water$3.50
- Ginger Beer$6.00
12 oz. Bottle
- Root Beer Float$8.00
12 oz.
Mocktails
- Apple Jack$7.00
Lemon juice, apple juice, simple syrup, cinnamon sugar rim.
- Cascade Falls$8.00
Lemon juice, pina colada, mountain blast Powerade, sprite
- Handcrafted Lemonade$7.00
house-made lemonade combined with flavor of your choice
- Honey Sage Ginger Mock$8.00
Honey sage simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer.
- Springdale Punch$8.00
Pina colada, blackberry simple syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice, club soda.
- Lavender Haze$8.00
Lavender simple syrup, lemon juice, club soda.
- Canyon Cooler$8.00
peach puree, lemon juice, pina colada, pineapple juice, orange juice, sprite.
- Mocktail Mojito$8.00
Classic Mojito flavored just the way you like it.
- Shirly Temple$7.00
Maraschino cherry juice and sprite topped with whip cream
- Tame Bramble$7.00
Lemon juice, blackberry simple syrup and tonic
- The Wave$8.00
Lemon juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, sprite.
- Virgin Mary$7.00
Classic bloody Mary, minus the sin.