Wilke's Pizzeria and Grille 15 Riverside Drive
Pizza
Calzones
- 8" Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.99
Buffalo Chicken, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Buffalo Chicken Calzone$22.99
Buffalo Chicken, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone$26.99
Buffalo Chicken, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and sauce on the Side
- 8" Small Cheesesteak Calzone$13.99
Steak, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Cheesesteak Calzone$22.99
Steak, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Cheesesteak Calzone$26.99
Steak, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 8" Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$13.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$22.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$26.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 8" Small Chicken Cheesteak Calzone$13.99
Chicken, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone$22.99
Chicken, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone$26.99
Chicken, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 8" Small Grilled Chicken Fajita Calzone$12.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers,onions, ricotta, mozzarella and sauce on the side
- 12" Med Grilled Chicken Fajita Calzone$18.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers,onions, ricotta, mozzarella and sauce on the side
- 16" Large Grilled Chicken Fajita Calzone$22.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers,onions, ricotta, mozzarella and sauce on the side
- 8" Small Ham Calzone$11.99
Ham, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Ham Calzone$17.99
Ham, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Ham Calzone$20.99
Ham, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 8" Small Italian Calzone$12.99
Ham, Salami, Ricotta, Mozzarella and sauce on the side
- 12" Med Italian Calzone$18.99
Ham, Salami, Ricotta, Mozzarella and sauce on the side
- 16" Large Italian Calzone$22.99
Ham, Salami, Ricotta, Mozzarella and sauce on the side
- 8" Small Italian Sausage Calzone$12.99
Italian Sausage , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Italian Sausage Calzone$18.99
Italian Sausage , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Italian Sausage Calzone$22.99
Italian Sausage , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 8" Small Meatlovers Calzone$13.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Meatlovers Calzone$22.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Meatlovers Calzone$26.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 8" Small Meatball Calzone$13.99
Italian Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Meatball Calzone$22.99
Italian Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Meatball Calzone$26.99
Italian Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 8" Small Plain Calzone$11.99
Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella with sauce on the side
- 12" Med Plain Calzone$17.99
Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella with sauce on the side
- 16" Large Plain Calzone$20.99
Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella with sauce on the side
- 8" Small Veggie Italian Calzone$12.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Veggie Italian Calzone$18.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Veggie Italian Calzone$22.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
Flat Bread Pizza
- 14" Bacon Chicken Ranch Flat Bread$14.99
Chicken Steak, Bacon, Ranch with Chedder and Mozzarella
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread$14.99
Chicken Steak, Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce with Chedder & Mozzarella
- 14" Chicken Florentine Flat Bread$14.99
Chicken Steak, Spinich, Garlic & Mushrooms with Chedder and Mozzarella
- 14" Hawaiian Flat Bread$13.99
Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Square Flat Bread (regular)$12.99
Light Sauce with Chedder and Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Square Italian Flat Bread$14.99
Pepperoni, garlic, roasted red Peppers Extra Sharp Provolone & Chedder Cheese
- 14" Taco Style Flat Bread$14.99
Steak, tomato, Lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & Hot Sauce, w /sour cream, salsa on top
- 14" Veggie Flat Bread$13.99
Tomatoes, onions, Green Pepper, Broccoli , Mushrooms & Spinich with Chedder and Mozzarella
NY Style Pizza
- 14" Cheese Pizza$13.99
14 " Cheese pizza w/ red sauce
- 16" Cheese Pizza$16.99
16" Cheese pizza w red sauce
- 18" Cheese Pizza$18.99
18" Cheese pizza w/red sauce
- 20" Cheese Pizza$20.99
20" Cheese pizza w/ red sauce
- 14" Stuffed Crust Pizza$18.99
14" Stuffed Crust Pizza
- 16" Stuffed Crust Pizza$21.99
16" Stuffed Crust Pizza
- 18" Stuffed Crust Pizza$24.99
18" Stuffed Crust Pizza
- 20" Stuffed Crust Pizza$26.99
20" Stuffed Crust Pizza
- 14" White Garlic Pizza$13.99
14" White Pizza w Garlic and Parmigiano Cheese
- 16" White Garlic Pizza$16.99
16" White Pizza w Garlic and Parmigiano Cheese
- 18" White Garlic Pizza$18.99
18" White Pizza w Garlic and Parmigiano Cheese
- 20" White Garlic Pizza$20.99
20" White Pizza w Garlic and Parmigiano Cheese
Sicilian Pizza
Speciality Pizza
- 14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- 16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- 18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- 20" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- 14" BBQ Steak Pizza$23.99
Ribeye steak, BBQ Sauce, & mozzarella Cheese
- 16" BBQ Steak Pizza$26.99
Ribeye steak, BBQ Sauce, & mozzarella Cheese
- 18" BBQ Steak Pizza$29.99
Ribeye steak, BBQ Sauce, & mozzarella Cheese
- 20" BBQ Steak Pizza$33.99
Ribeye steak, BBQ Sauce, & mozzarella Cheese
- 14" BLT Pizza$23.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo
- 16" BLT Pizza$26.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo
- 18" BLT Pizza$29.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo
- 20" BLT Pizza$33.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and Mayo
- 14" Boardwalk Style Pizza$20.99
Cheddar, shredded Mozzarella cheese & Sweet Sauce on top
- 16" Boardwalk Style Pizza$23.99
Cheddar, shredded Mozzarella cheese & Sweet Sauce on top
- 18" Boardwalk Style Pizza$27.99
Cheddar, shredded Mozzarella cheese & Sweet Sauce on top
- 20" Boardwalk Style Pizza$32.99
Cheddar, shredded Mozzarella cheese & Sweet Sauce on top
- 14" Breakfast Pizza$23.99
White Pizza with Bacon, Ham and Eggs
- 16" Breakfast Pizza$26.99
White Pizza with Bacon, Ham and Eggs
- 18" Breakfast Pizza$29.99
White Pizza with Bacon, Ham and Eggs
- 20" Breakfast Pizza$33.99
White Pizza with Bacon, Ham and Eggs
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza (white)$23.99
Chunky Chicken, Bleu Cheese & Hot Sauce
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza (white)$26.99
Chunky Chicken, Bleu Cheese & Hot Sauce
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza (white)$29.99
Chunky Chicken, Bleu Cheese & Hot Sauce
- 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza (white)$33.99
Chunky Chicken, Bleu Cheese & Hot Sauce
- 14" Cheese Steak Pizza$23.99
Ribeye Steak, Sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Cheese Steak Pizza$26.99
Ribeye Steak, Sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 18" Cheese Steak Pizza$29.99
Ribeye Steak, Sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 20" Cheese Steak Pizza$33.99
Ribeye Steak, Sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$23.99
Chunky Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$26.99
Chunky Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$29.99
Chunky Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella
- 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$33.99
Chunky Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella
- 14" Chicken BBQ (white) Pizza$23.99
Chunky Chicken, mozzarella & BBQ Sauce
- 16" Chicken BBQ (white) Pizza$26.99
Chunky Chicken, mozzarella & BBQ Sauce
- 18" Chicken BBQ (white) Pizza$29.99
Chunky Chicken, mozzarella & BBQ Sauce
- 20" Chicken BBQ (white) Pizza$33.99
Chunky Chicken, mozzarella & BBQ Sauce
- 14" Chicken Fajita Pizza$23.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers and onions
- 16" Chicken Fajita Pizza$26.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers and onions
- 18" Chicken Fajita Pizza$29.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers and onions
- 20" Chicken Fajita Pizza$33.99
Grilled chicken, green and Red peppers and onions
- 14" Greek Pizza$23.99
Black Olives, spinich, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & Feta Cheese
- 16" Greek Pizza$26.99
Black Olives, spinich, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & Feta Cheese
- 18" Greek Pizza$29.99
Black Olives, spinich, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & Feta Cheese
- 20" Greek Pizza$33.99
Black Olives, spinich, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & Feta Cheese
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$20.99
Gourmet Ham and Pineapple chunks
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$23.99
Gourmet Ham and Pineapple chunks
- 18" Hawaiian Pizza$27.99
Gourmet Ham and Pineapple chunks
- 20" Hawaiian Pizza$32.99
Gourmet Ham and Pineapple chunks
- 14" Maggie Red Top Pizza$19.99
corn meal crust with chedder cheese and sweet sauce on top
- 16" Maggie Red Top Pizza$22.99
corn meal crust with chedder cheese and sweet sauce on top
- 18" Maggie Red Top Pizza$25.99
corn meal crust with chedder cheese and sweet sauce on top
- 20" Maggie Red top Pizza$29.99
corn meal crust with chedder cheese and sweet sauce on top
- 14" Margherita Pizza$23.99
Fresh Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes
- 16" Margherita Pizza$26.99
Fresh Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes
- 18" Margherita Pizza$29.99
Fresh Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes
- 20" Margherita Pizza$33.99
Fresh Mozzarella & parmesan cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza$23.99
Ham, bacon, meatballs, Pepperoni & Sausage
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$26.99
Ham, bacon, meatballs, Pepperoni & Sausage
- 18" Meat Lovers Pizza$29.99
Ham, bacon, meatballs, Pepperoni & Sausage
- 20" Meat Lovers Pizza$33.99
Ham, bacon, meatballs, Pepperoni & Sausage
- 14" Taco Pizza$23.99
Steak, tomato, Lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & Hot Sauce, w /sour cream, salsa on top
- 16" Taco Pizza$26.99
Steak, tomato, Lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & Hot Sauce, w /sour cream, salsa on top
- 18" Taco Pizza$29.99
Steak, tomato, Lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & Hot Sauce, w /sour cream, salsa on top
- 20" Taco Pizza$33.99
Steak, tomato, Lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & Hot Sauce, w /sour cream, salsa on top
- 14" Three Cheese Pizza$23.99
White Pizza w /Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmigiano
- 16" Three Cheese Pizza$26.99
White Pizza w /Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmigiano
- 18" Three Cheese Pizza$29.99
White Pizza w /Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmigiano
- 20" Three Cheese Pizza$33.99
White Pizza w /Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmigiano
- 14" Veggie Pizza$20.99
Brocolli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, green peppers, black olives & Spinich
- 16" Veggie Pizza$23.99
Brocolli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, green peppers, black olives & Spinich
- 18" Veggie Pizza$27.99
Brocolli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, green peppers, black olives & Spinich
- 20" Veggie Pizza$32.99
Brocolli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, green peppers, black olives & Spinich
- 14" Half White Half Red Pizza$13.99
Half red / half white comes with mozzarella on 1/2 and White garlick on other 1/2
- 16" Half White Half Red Pizza$16.99
Half red / half white comes with mozzarella on 1/2 and White garlick on other 1/2
- 18" Half White Half Red Pizza$18.99
Half red / half white comes with mozzarella on 1/2 and White garlick on other 1/2
- 20" Half White Half Red Pizza$20.99
Half red / half white comes with mozzarella on 1/2 and White garlick on other 1/2
Stromboli
- 8" Personal Buffalo Chicken Steak Stromboli$13.99
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Buffalo Chicken Steak Stromboli$22.99
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken Steak Stromboli$26.99
Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 8" Personal Cheese Stromboli$11.99
Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Cheese Stromboli$17.99
Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Cheese Stromboli$20.99
Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 8" Personal Cheesesteak Stromboli$13.99
Ribeye steak, Mozzarella cheese with Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Cheesesteak Stromboli$22.99
Ribeye steak, Mozzarella cheese with Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Cheesesteak Stromboli$26.99
Ribeye steak, Mozzarella cheese with Sauce on the side
- 8" Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$12.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$18.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$22.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 8" Personal Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli$13.99
Chicken, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli$22.99
Chicken, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli$26.99
Chicken, Mozzarella cheese and Sauce on the side
- 8" Personal Chicken Fajita Stromboli$12.99
Chunky Grilled Chicken, Green pepper, onions Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Chicken Fajita Stromboli$18.99
Chunky Grilled Chicken, Green pepper, onions Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Chicken Fajita Stromboli$22.99
Chunky Grilled Chicken, Green pepper, onions Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 8" Personal Ham Stromboli$11.99
Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce on the Side & Parmesan cheese and oregano on top
- 12" Med Ham Stromboli$17.99
Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce on the Side & Parmesan cheese and oregano on top
- 16" Large Ham Stromboli$20.99
Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce on the Side & Parmesan cheese and oregano on top
- 8" Personal Hawaiian Stromboli$13.99
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella and Sauce on the side
- 12"Med Hawaiian Stromboli$22.99
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Hawaiian Stromboli$26.99
Pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella and Sauce on the side
- 8" Personal Italian Sausage Stromboli$12.99
Fresh Italian roped Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Italian Sausage Stromboli$18.99
Fresh Italian roped Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Italian Sausage Stromboli$22.99
Fresh Italian roped Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 8" Personal Italian Stromboli$12.99
Cooked Salami, Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Italian Stromboli$18.99
Cooked Salami, Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Italian Stromboli$22.99
Cooked Salami, Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 8" Personal Meat Lovers Stromboli$13.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Meat Lovers Stromboli$22.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Meat Lovers Stromboli$26.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 8" Personal Pepperoni Stromboli$12.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 12" Med Pepperoni Stromboli$18.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Large Pepperoni Stromboli$22.99
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 8" Personal Regular Stromboli$11.99
Cooked Salami, ham and Mozzarella with sauce on the side
- 12" Med Regular Stromboli$17.99
Cooked Salami, ham and Mozzarella with sauce on the side
- 16" Large Regular Stromboli$20.99
Cooked Salami, ham and Mozzarella with sauce on the side
- 8" Personal Veggie Stromboli$12.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives Mozzarella and Sauce on the side
- 12" Med Veggie Stromboli$18.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives Mozzarella and Sauce on the side
- 16" Large Veggie Stromboli$22.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives Mozzarella and Sauce on the side
Stuffed Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken "Stuffed" Pizza$32.99
BBQ Chicken, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
- 16" Buffalo Chicken "Stuffed" Pizza$32.99
Buffalo Chicken, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
- 16" Cheesesteak "Stuffed" Pizza$32.99
Steak, Mozzarella Cheese Sauce with extra Sauce on the side
- 16" Cheesesteak Supreme "Stuffed" Pizza$33.99
Steak, Fried Onions, Green Peppers, Sauce with Extra Sauce on the side
- 16" Chicken Parm "Stuffed" Pizza$32.99
Breaded Chicken, Sauce, mozzarella with Sauce on the side
- 16" Eggplant Parm "Stuffed" pizza$32.99Out of stock
Eggplant Parm, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the Side
- 16" Meatball Parm "Stuffed" pizza$32.99
Meatballs, Sauce Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
- 16" Meatlovers "Stuffed" Pizza$28.99
Ham, Meaballs, Pepperoni, Sausage, bacon, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the Side
- 16" Sausage Peppers & Onions Stuffed Pizza$33.99
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella with Sauce on the side
- 16" Taco "Stuffed" Pizza$28.99
Steak, tomato, Lettuce, onions, bleu cheese & Hot Sauce Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce on the side
- 16" Veal Parm "Stuffed" Pizza$32.99
Veal Parm, Sauce,, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
- 16" Veggie "Stuffed" Pizza$32.99
Tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, broccoli, sweet peppers, black olives, Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Sauce on the side
Pizza Slices
Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
- BLT Club$12.99
Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, toast with Chips & Pickle
- Chicken Salad Club$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Mayo, toast with Chips & Pickle
- Ham Club$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Mayo, toast with Chips & Pickle
- Roast Beef Club$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Mayo, toast with Chips & Pickle
- Tuna Salad Club$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Mayo, toast with Chips & Pickle
- Turkey Club$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Mayo, toast with Chips & Pickle
Deli Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad$7.99
Chicken Salad
- Corn Beef$7.99
Corn Beef
- Corn Beef Special$8.99
Corn Beef, Mr Ron's cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
- Ham$7.99
Ham
- Roast Beef$7.99
Roast Beef,
- Roast Beef Special$8.99
Roast Beef, Mr Ron's cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
- Tuna Salad$7.99
Tuna Salad
- Turkey Breast$7.99
Turkey Breast
- Turkey Breast Special$8.99
Roast Beef, Mr Ron's cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
Grilled Sandwiches
Hoagies
- 6" American Hoagie$6.99
American Cheese, Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 12" American Hoagie$12.99
American Cheese, Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 20"American Hoagie$22.99
American Cheese, Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 30" "Belly Buster" American Hoagie$32.99
American Cheese, Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 6" Ham & American Cheese Hoagie$6.99
American Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 12" Ham & American Cheese Hoagie$12.99
American Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 20"Ham & American Cheese Hoagie$22.99
American Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 30" "Belly Buster" Ham & American Cheese Hoagie$32.99
American Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
- 6" Italian Deluxe Hoagie$8.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami, Cooked Ham, Capicola, pepper ham, Peppeeroni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions salt, pepper & oregano w oil
- 12" Italian Deluxe Hoagie$14.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami, Cooked Ham, Capicola, pepper ham, Peppeeroni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions salt, pepper & oregano w oil
- 20" Italian Deluxe Hoagie$25.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami, Cooked Ham, Capicola, pepper ham, Peppeeroni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions salt, pepper & oregano w oil
- 30" "Belly Buster" Italian Deluxe Hoagie$35.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami, Cooked Ham, Capicola, pepper ham, Peppeeroni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions salt, pepper & oregano w oil
- 6" Italian Hoagie$6.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami ,Cooked Ham, Capicola Provolone Cheese, Lettuce ,tomatoes, Onions, oregano & oil
- 12" Italian Hoagie$12.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami ,Cooked Ham, Capicola Provolone Cheese, Lettuce ,tomatoes, Onions, oregano & oil
- 20" Italian Hoagie$22.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami ,Cooked Ham, Capicola Provolone Cheese, Lettuce ,tomatoes, Onions, oregano & oil
- 30" "Belly Buster" Italian Hoagie$32.99
Cook Salami, Hard Salami ,Cooked Ham, Capicola Provolone Cheese, Lettuce ,tomatoes, Onions, oregano & oil
- 6" Pepper Ham Hoagie$8.99
Pepper Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper, Oregano & Oil
- 12" Pepper Ham Hoagie$14.99
Pepper Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper, Oregano & Oil
- 20" Pepper Ham Hoagie$25.99
Pepper Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper, Oregano & Oil
- 30" "Belly Buster" Pepper Ham Hoagie$35.99
Pepper Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper, Oregano & Oil
- 6" Roast Beef Hoagie$8.99
Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper, Oregano & Oil
- 12" Roast Beef Hoagie$14.99
Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper, Oregano & Oil
- 20" Roast Beef Hoagie