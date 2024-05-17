Johnson Memorial Health Cafeteria 1125 West Jefferson Street
Breakfast
- Bacon$1.09
- Sausage Patty$1.09
- Sausage Gravy$2.09
- Biscuit & Gravy$2.99
- Buttermilk Biscuit$0.89
- English Muffin$0.89
- Small Tater Tots$1.69
- French Toast$1.89
- Large Tater Tots$2.99
- Scrambled Eggs$1.49
- Fried Egg$0.99
- Hard boiled egg$0.99
- Omelet$3.99
- Breakfast Sandwich$3.79
- Oatmeal$1.29
- Cereal$0.69
- White Toast$0.89
- Cream of Wheat$1.29
Beverages
Johnson Memorial Health Cafeteria 1125 West Jefferson Street Location and Ordering Hours
(317) 736-3351
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM