Skip to Main content
Willow Lake Watering Hole & Mercantile
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Willow Lake Watering Hole & Mercantile 110 Old Kyle Road
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Drinks
Retail
Liquor
Drinks
Draft Beers
M.B Kölsch,
$6.00
R.B Hazy Haze IPA
$8.00
R.B Goodtime Amber,
$7.00
M.B Juicy IPA,
$7.00
Canned Beers
Tecate
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Shiner
$6.00
Lone Star 16 oz
$4.00
McConauhaze
$7.00
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Margarita
$10.00
N/A Beverage
Bottle Water
$2.00
Canned Soda
$2.00
Wine
Red Wine GL
$12.00
White Wine GL
$12.00
Rose GL
$12.00
Mimosa
Mimosa
$8.00
Retail
Tshirts
$25.00
Koozies
$3.00
Hats
$30.00
Bandana
$10.00
Employee Tshirt
$15.00
Liquor
Vodka
Tito's
$5.00
DBL Tito's
$10.00
Shots
Green Tea
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Kamakize
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Alabama Slammer
$8.00
Mexican Candy
$8.00
4 Horsemen
$8.00
Irish Carbomb
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Tequila Slammer
$8.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
$8.00
Willow Lake Watering Hole & Mercantile Location and Hours
(210) 995-2810
110 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley, TX 78676
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement