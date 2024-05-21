Bogey's Pub
Regular Menu
First Pitch
- Italian Beef Eggrolls$12.00
Italian beef, provolone and mild giardiniera rolled in wonton wrappers and fried. Served with au jus.
- Loaded Skins$12.00+
4 Potato Skins topped with your choice. Classic: Queso, shredded cheese, bacon bits and green onion. Served with sour cream and shredded lettuce. BBQ-Pulled pork, shredded cheese, BBQ drizzle and green onions. Served with sour cream and coleslaw.
- Cheddar Cheese Curds$10.00
Breaded cheddar cheese curds. Served with Marinara
- Spicy Cheese Balls$10.00
Spicy cheese curds Served with Avocado Ranch
- Roasted Garlic Hummus$10.00
Served with grilled pita and assorted vegetables.
- Chicharones$7.00
Fried Pork Skins with Cajun seasoning. Served with chipotle ranch.
Team Effort
- Bogey Dillas$13.00
Classic 12" tortilla, melted jack cheese. Served with corn pico, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and salsa on the side. Choice of seasoned cheese, seasoned beef, or taco chicken. Upgrade to chipotle chicken-With corn pico, roasted red peppers, and melted jack cheese.
- Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips with white queso, corn pico, shredded jack cheese blend and black olives. Topped with sour cream, green onions and jalapenos. Choice of seasoned beef or chicken. Stacked (Traditional) or Reversed (Chips onside)
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip. Served with warm tortilla chips Sub pita or veggies +2
- Pretzel Bites$6.00+
Warm pretzel bites. Served with queso and spicy mustard. 1/2 6 Full 12
- The 3 Pointer$13.00
Warm tortilla chips. Served with salsa, guacamole and queso
- Chips and Queso$8.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
Winging It
- Da Mayor's Wings$9.00+
Bogey's signature wings tossed in the sauce of your choice! Served with carrots and celery. Please allow 15 minute cook time Add an included side for 2
- Pig Wings$15.00
3 thick cut bone in pork shanks coated in our very own apple wood rub and slow smoked. Tossed in our house BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw Add an included side +2
- Boneless Wings$13.00
Breaded and fried tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery. Add an included side 2
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Bread with our seasoned flour and fried. Served with fries and your choice for dipping sauce. Available grilled without breading. Have them tossed in any of our sauces!
KC Style
- Taste of KC$18.00
One authentic KC style grilled dog plus one pulled pork slider. Served with our House BBQ sauce.
- KC Dog$12.00
Grilled hot dog topped with our house made pulled pork, smoked cheddar, onion strings and BBQ drizzle. Add Italian Sausage +5
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our very own mouthwatering smoked Pulled Pork tossed in BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
- Red Kingdom Tailgator$16.00
Our burger topped with pulled pork, bacon, smoked cheddar, onion strings, and BBQ drizzle
- KC Spicy$16.00
Fried chicken breast, our signature Jameson glaze, tomato, and slaw
Chicago Style
- Chicago Dog$12.00
Authentic Chicago style dog with Poppyseed Bun steamed and topped with green relish, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, onion, mustard, and celery salt. Add Italian Sausage +5
- Taste of Chicago$18.00
One authentic Chicago style steamed dog plus half of the Chicago style Italian Beef Served with our house made au jus
- Chicago Italian Beef$15.00
Thin sliced roasted beef, provolone, choice of mild or hot giardiniera on a fresh baked french roll. Served with a side of au jus. Ask for it WET! Add Italian Sausage +5 Add Sweet Peppers +0.75
- Sassidge Sandwitch$14.00
Grilled Italian sausage on a french roll. Topped with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and yellow mustard. Choice of mild or hot giardiniera
Bogey's Homeruns
- American Standard$16.00
Our burger topped with grilled onion, American cheese, pickles and spicy mustard
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00+
Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese and Avocado Ranch in Plain Tortilla
- Cubano$15.00
Ham and our house smoked pulled pork, swiss, pickles and spicy mustard on a pressed hoagie.
- French Onion Shroom Melt$16.00
Our burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolone, and garlic pepper aioli. Served with a side of au jus
- Jerk Sandwich$16.00
Chicken breast rubbed in spices and chargrilled topped with grilled pineapple and our house made jerk glaze
- Po Boy$15.00+
Fried, Grilled or Blackened Catfish or Shrimp with Cajun Slaw and Tomato on a Hoagie
- Smoked Bologna$15.00
Hand rubbed and house smoked bologna with American cheese. Topped with spicy mustard, lettuce and tomato. Served on sourdough bread.
- Trifecta Wrap$14.00
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, smoked cheddar, roasted peppers, tomato, arugula, garlic and pepper aioli in an herb tortilla
The Classics
- Bogey's BLT$14.00
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Smoked Gouda and Cheddar, and Garlic Pepper Aioli on Wheat Bread
- French Dip$15.00
Thin sliced roasted beef braised in our house made Au Jus and served on a hoagie bun. Topped with provolone cheese and caramelized onions. Served with a side of Au Jus
- Philly Steak$15.00
Thin sliced steak served on a hoagie bun. Topped with grilled onions, peppers and topped with queso sauce. Add mushrooms 0.75 Add Jalapenos 0.75 Sub for Provolone or Swiss
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00
A large Pork Tenderloin on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side. Choice of 1 sauce: Horseradish, Creamy Horseradish, Mayo or Black Pepper Aioli Available Fried or Grilled
- Big Melt$12.00
Cheddar, American, and Brie Melted on Sliced Brioche with a Parmesan Crust
- Turkey Melt$14.00
Our Big Melt with Turkey, caramelized onions, and Roasted Peppers
- Ham Melt$14.00
Our Big Melt with Ham and Grilled Tomato
- Classic Club$15.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Cheddar, and Aioli on Sourdough
- Corn Beef Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef and Sauerkraut with 1000 Island dressing and Swiss on Rye
- Turkey Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef and Sauerkraut with 1000 Island dressing and Swiss on Rye
You Build It
- Burger$15.00
Our Burger on Brioche Bun awaiting your wishes. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on the side
- Burger Sliders$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders$16.00
- Chicken Sandwich$18.75+
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken sandwich. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on the side.
- Italian Sausage$14.00
- Hot Dog$10.00
- Chili Cheese Dog$12.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken Breast with Provolone, Marinara, Sauteed Spinach, and Shaved Parmesan on a Brioche Bun
- Patty Melt$16.00
Our burger topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1000 dressing. Served on Jewish Rye