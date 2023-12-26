Wine on High Bar & Retail
Sparkling Bottles
California
France
- Albrecht Cremant$20.00Out of stock
- Gerard Bertrand Cremant$25.00
- Ayala Brut Majeur Champagne$60.00Out of stock
- Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne$110.00
Expressive, Complex, Yellow Fruits, Nutty, With Brioche Notes
- Charles Krug Champ$20.00Out of stock
- Collet NV Champagne$47.00
- Devaux Champagne$60.00Out of stock
- Dom Perignon Champagne$295.00
- G.H Mumm Champagne$50.00
- Henriot Soverain Champagne$60.00
White Flowers, Citrus Fruit, Ripe Stone-Fruit, Smoky Chalk, And Persistent
- Lanson Brut Champagne$50.00
Citrus, Toasted Almond, Creamy, Chalky Minerality, Powerful And Elegant
- Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle Champagne$270.00
- Laurent Perrier Brut Champagne$60.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne$55.00
Aromatic, Yellow Fruit, Floral, Brioche, Fresh Nuttiness, Crisp, And Seductive.
- Palmer & Co Grand Terroirs Champagne$135.00
- Piper Heidsick Brut Champagne$60.00
Apple, Fresh Pear, Delicate Hints Of Citrus, Notes Of Almonds, Lively Bubbles, And Pure
- Louis Roederer Brut NV Brut Champagne Collection 242$84.00
- Ruinart Blanc (375) Brut Champagne$64.00
- Ruinart Blanc De Blancs NV Champagne$100.00Out of stock
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV Brut Champagne$65.00
A blend of Pinot Noir Meunier, and Chardonnay Intense aromas, yellow and white fruit, vanilla, and toasted brioche.
- Veuve Clicquot LGD Blanc Carousel Champange$170.00
- Charles Heidsieck Champagne Brut$70.00
- Roederer Cristal$450.00
- Taittinger Brut Champagne$75.00
- Billecart Salmon Champagne Rose$100.00
Strawberry, Raspberry, Balanced, Creamy, And Smooth
- Lanson Champagne Rose$71.00
Red Berry Notes, Fruity, Citrus, Hints Of Spice, Crisp, Rose Aromas, Well Balanced, And Fresh
- Laurent Perrier Champagne Rose$100.00Out of stock
- Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial Champagne$70.00
- Ruinart Brut Rose Champagne$103.00
Dried Strawberry, Apricots, Pastry, Elegant Bubbles, And Harmonious
- Veuve Clicquot NV Champagne Rose$80.00
Expresses Aromas Of Wild Strawberry, French Pastries, Full-Bodied, And Structured.
- JCB #21 Sparkling$28.00
- JCB #69 Rose$30.00
Greece
Italy
Oregon
Tasmania
Black Case Bottles
Sweet Wine Bottles
Argentina
Germany
Portugal
Sweet Red
Sweet White
Orange And Rose Bottles
Rose
Portugal
White Wine Bottles
Italy
Greece
Sauvignon Blanc
- Arona Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Astrolabe$25.00
- Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc$90.00
- Invivo SJP Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Mt. Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- Prisoner Wine Co Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc$22.00
- Raeburn Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Slo Down Winery Slo Jams Sauvignon Blanc$20.00
- Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2022 White Wine - New Zealand$17.00
The Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc is a fantastic 2022 vintage white wine hailing directly from New Zealand. Known for its fresh and vibrant taste, this wine is perfect for both enthusiasts and casual sippers.
France
Chardonnay
- Cakebread Chardonnay$50.00
- Clos Du Bois Chardonnay$11.00Out of stock
- Di Lenardo Monovitigno Chardonnay$16.00
- Dumol Western Reach Chardonnay$70.00
- Far Niente En Route Chardonnay$55.00
- Imagery 2021 Chardonnay$15.00Out of stock
- Niner Chardonnay$24.00
- Raeburn 2022 Chard$20.00
- Ramey Chardonnay$70.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay$46.00
- Stag's Leap Karia Chardonnay$40.00
- Talbot Kali Chardonnay$21.00Out of stock
- Trail Marker Chardonnay$35.00
- Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay - White Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$35.00
This is a 750ml bottle of Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay, a tasty white wine originating from California. Perfect for serving at dinner parties or enjoying a quiet evening at home.
Black Case
Riesling
California
Red Wine Bottles
Black Case
- Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvingon$180.00
- Far Niente Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$140.00Out of stock
- Fisher Coach Insignia 16 Cabernet Sauvignon$130.00Out of stock
- Forman Cabernet Sauvignon$130.00
- Frank Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00Out of stock
- Hall Kathryn Cabernet Sauvignon$220.00Out of stock
- Leonetti Cellars Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon$160.00Out of stock
- Macauley Stagecoach Cabernet Sauvignon$190.00Out of stock
- Mt. Veeder Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon$145.00
- Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$190.00
- Opus One Cabernet Sauvignon$480.00
- Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon$200.00
- Quintessa Rutherford Cabernet Sauvingnon$240.00
- Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon$105.00
- Roy Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$320.00
- Roy Estate Mr. Evans Cabernet Sauvignon$260.00
- Shafer 1.5 Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$265.00
- Tuck Beckstoffer Dancing Hares Cabernet Sauvignon$150.00
- Joseph Phelps Insignia Red$325.00
- Domaine Taupenot-Merme Nuits St. George 17$200.00
- Opus One Overture Red Blend$230.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
- 75 Wine Co. Cabernet Sauvignon$21.00
- Alexander Val Vineyard 2020$25.00
- Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon$75.00
- Brandlin Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon$110.00
- Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon$93.00
- Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- Charles Krug Generations Cabernet Sauvignon$225.00
- Charles Smith Substance Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Crossroads Cabernet Sauvignon$96.00
- Duckhorn Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Duckhorn Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Flora Springs Trilogy Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
- Ghost Block Estate Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon$90.00
- Giguiere EstateThe Herdsman Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Goldschmidt Katherine Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Greg Norman Knight's Valley Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
- Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Hall Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Hedges C.M.S. Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
- Hedges Red Mountain AVA Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
- Immortal Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- JCB Unity Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Luke Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
- Macauley Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- Matchbook Mossback$30.00
- Michael Mondavi Animo Cabernet Sauvignon$90.00
- Mount Eden Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon$105.00
- My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon$65.00
- Nickel & Nickel John C. Sullenger Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Ramey Cabernet Sauvignon$70.00
- Raymond 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon Red Label$50.00
- Revelry Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
- Robert Mondavi The Estates$50.00
- Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Shannon Ridge Buck Shack$20.00
- Spottswoode Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon$100.00
- Terra Valentine Cabernet Sauvignon$43.00
- The Merf Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00
- Trentadue La Storia Cabernet Sauvignon$36.00
- True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
California
- Bonny Doon Le Cigar Orange$20.00
- Cline Cellars Cashmere Red$15.00
- Darioush Caravan Red Blend$65.00
- Dove & Stone Red Blend$20.00
- Dry Creek Vineyards Mariner Red$40.00
- Duckhorn Paraduxx Red$55.00
- Harvey & Harriet Red$30.00
- Orin Swift 8 Years Desert Red Blend$50.00
- Prisoner Wine Co Prisioner Red Blend$55.00
- Prisoner Wine Co Prisoner Magnums$105.00
- Robert Mondavi Red Blend$90.00
- Slo Down Winery Sexual Chocolate Red Blend$27.00
- Stringer Metal Bender Red Blend$45.00
- Tapestry Red Blend$20.00
- White Hall Rassi Red Blend$35.00
- White Hall Tre Leoni Red Blend$36.00
France
- Cante Cigale Red Blend$18.00
- Chanson Marsannay Burgundy$35.00Out of stock
Black fruit, earthy, tobacco, spice, rich, juicy, lingering tart cherry, and silky refined tannins.
- Gabriel Chevalier Pinot Noir$25.00
Cherry, strawberry, blackberry, licorice, leather, undergrowth vegetal notes, and roundness.
- Chateau Bel Air Jean & Gabriel, Lussac St. Emilion$30.00
- Chateau Bellevue Peycharneau St. Foy$23.00
- Chateau Billeron Bouquey Saint-Emilion BDX$25.00
- Chateau Bourdieu N1 Blaye Cotes De BDX$25.00
- Chateau German Bordeaux$15.00
- Chateau La Griffe Bordeaux$20.00
- Chateau Le Monteil D' Arsac Haut-Medoc$23.00
- Chateau Peyredon Lagravette Bordeaux$30.00
- Chateau Teyssier St. Emilion Grand Cru BDX$30.00
- Clos Del Mas Priorat$25.00
- Domaine Des Terres Falmat Carignan$25.00Out of stock
- Le Ferme De Gicon CDR$14.00
- Domaine De Servans Cotes Du Rhone$18.00
- E. Guigal 2017 CDP$63.00
Black cherry, red fruit, subtle toasted hazelnut, rich, balanced, with complex tannins and maturity.
- Juliette Avril CDP$40.00
Lush black cherry, plum, juicy, brisk acidity, salty granite minerality, and very approachable.
- M. Chapoutier La Bernadine CDP$58.00
Morello cherry, black currant, plum, roast coffee, cinnamon, complex yet subtle.
- Domaine Michel Juillot 2020 CDP$25.00
Fresh raspberry, red fruits, herbal notes, balanced, with hints of earthiness and mushrooms.
- E. Guigal Red$43.00
Italy
- Altesino Brunello di Montalcino$80.00
- Collosorbo Brunello$55.00
- Podere La Vigna Brunello$60.00
- Roberto Cipresso Brunello$80.00
- Argiano Toscana Red$21.00
- Avignonese Cantaloro$17.00
- Antonio Sanguineti Nessun Dorma Toscano$20.00
- Cantina Tollo Aldiano Montepulciano$18.00
- Castello Di Albola Chianti$18.00
- San Felice Chianti$25.00
- Cesari Justo Rosso Red Blend$15.00
- Cesari Moma Red Blend$20.00
- Cottanera Contrada Diciassettesalme Red Blend$30.00
- Enrico Santini Poggio Al Moro Red Blend$27.00
- Cleto Chiarli Centario Lambrusco$16.00
- Gagliardo Barolo$65.00
- Massimo Rivetti Rivetti Barolo$50.00
- Viberti Barolo$65.00
- Masseria Surani Primitivo$20.00
- Mauro Molino Nebbiolo$25.00
- Vaona Odino Valpolicella$17.00
Malbec
Pinot Noir
- Argyle Pinot Noir$25.00
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir$53.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$22.00
- Colene Clemens Dopp Creek Pinot Noir$35.00
- Devil's Corner Pinot Noir$26.00
- Elouan Pinot Noir$21.00
- Etude Lyric Pinot Noir$18.00
- Far Niente En Route Pinot Noir$55.00
- Hitching Post Hometown Pinot Noir$30.00
- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir$30.00
- Lucky Star Pinot Noir$12.00
- Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir$20.00
- Murdoch Hill Pinot Noir$30.00
- Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Pinot Noir$35.00
- Penner Ash Pinot Noir$65.00
- Redgate Pinot Noir$20.00
- Stoller Pinot Noir$25.00
- Trail Marker Pinot Noir$35.00
- Willful Wine Co Pinot Noir$33.00
Spain
- Altos Ibericos Rioja$20.00
- Senorio De Pecina Cosecha Tempranillo$17.00
- Bitch Grenache$15.00
- Pagos Los Balancines Crash Grenache$14.00
- Thistoledown Thorny Devil Grenache$25.00
- Dumol Wild Moutainside Syrah$70.00
- Bodega Borsao Berloa Red Blend$19.00
- Cellar Can Blau Red Blend$20.00
- Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrell$20.00
- Sierra Salinas MO Monastrell$15.00