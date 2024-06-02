Wing Company Coats 174 N McKinley St
Featured Items
- Extreme Nachos
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos$15.99
- 5 Piece Snack
5 wings - Boneless or traditional served with your choice of side.$9.99
- 1/2 order of extreme nachos
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjoy this smaller option for a great meal for on your order enough to share for two.$9.99
Appetizers
- 1/2 order of extreme nachos
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjoy this smaller option for a great meal for on your order enough to share for two.$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like buffalo chicken wings in a bowl, served with hot tortilla chips.$9.99
- Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in Wing Co. hot sauce.$9.99
- Cheese Fries
Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack$7.29
- Mozz Sticks
Fried Wisconsin cheese, served with marinara sauce.$8.99
- Create Your Own Sampler
PIck 3 of these; Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Cauliflower, Fired Corn on the Cobb or Wing Co Fries Add 1 of these; 4 Boneless Wings, 4 traditional Wings, 2 pieces of our Southwest Eggrolls or Buffalo Chicken dip$15.49
- Extreme Nachos
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos$15.99
- Lg Corn
Sweet yellow corn cobbettes deep fried, tossed in our signature wet Lemon Pepper and dusted with Dry Lemon Pepper$5.99
- Fried Pickles
Corn masa coated pickle chips prepared golden-crisp.$7.99
- Loaded Fries
Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions$10.08
- Onion Rings
Sweet Spanish onions covered with a light, crunchy beer batter, served with sweet Thai ranch.$6.99
- Southwest Eggrolls
Smoked chicken, black beans, corn and cheese, fresh-blended with spices and rolled in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili.$11.99
- Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Spicy breaded cauliflower bites battered with Aleppo Pepper breading, fried crisp and served with a side of ranch$8.49
- Wing Co Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein$6.99
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
- 5 Piece Snack
5 wings - Boneless or traditional served with your choice of side.$9.99
Burgers
- BABA Mac N Cheesy
Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun, topped with BBQ sauce, fresh macaroni and cheese, pickle chips, battered onion rings and crispy bacon...Holy smokes! Served with Wing Co. fries.$13.99
- BABA Slamburger
Angus beef steak patty served on a brioche bun, topped with red onion, pickle chips, crispy bacon, Mozzarella cheese sticks, guacamole, fire roasted salsa and a fried egg...DANG! Served with Wing Co. fries.$14.99
- Here's The Beef
You can stop asking where the beef is. YOU FOUND IT! 2 Angus beef steak patties with cheese, thick-cut bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served with Wing Co. fries.$14.49
- Wing Burger
Angus beef steak patty, crispy chicken tenders, tossed in your favorite flavor, melted Cheddar Jack, golden onion rings with crispy lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Wing Co. fries.$11.99
- Build Your Own
Angus beef steak patty or chicken breast (grilled or fried). Served with Wing Co. fries.$10.99
- Turkey Burger$10.99
- Veggie Burger
Veggie burger made of corn and black beans served on a grilled brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and guacamole. Served on a grilled brioche bun with our legendary fries.$9.99
Desserts
- Fried Beignets
New Orleans style dessert topped with powdered sugar$7.99+
- Funnel Cake Fries
Everything you love about Funnel Cakes but in a smaller fry-like pieces! Topped with powdered sugar$5.99
- Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee
Raspberry and white chocolate swirled cheesecake with a toasted Creme Brulee topping garnished with a dollop of whipped cream$6.99
- Dessert Toppings
Choose from Smuckers; chocolate, vanilla, raspberry, caramel or honey
Family Packs
- 35 Pc Family Pack
35 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and 1 gallon of sweet or unsweet tea$54.99
- 50 Pc Family Pack
50 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 6 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea$69.99
- 100 Pc Family Pack
100 traditional or boneless wings in up to 4 flavors and 8 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 3 large sides and two gallon of sweet or unsweet tea$124.99
- 14 Pc Tender Family Pack
14 hand battered tenders in up to 3 flavors and 3 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 small sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea$34.99
- 21 Pc Tender Family Pack
21 hand battered tenders in up to 3 flavors and 4 dipping sauces of your choice. Comes with your choice of 2 large sides and one gallon of sweet or unsweet tea$58.89
- Double Wing Family Pack
20 wings, boneless or traditional and 10 hand battered tenders in your choice of 4 flavors with 4 dipping sauces, 2 large sides and 1 gallon of sweet or unsweet tea$60.99
Family Platters
Flat Bread Pizza
Kids Meals
- Kid Mac N Cheese
traditional mac and cheese with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink$5.99
- Kids Cheese quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink$5.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on texas toast with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink$5.99
- Kids Tenders
2 hand battetred tenders in a flavor of your choice with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink$5.99
Salads
- Asian Salad
Mixed greens, asian slaw, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, crispy wonton strips tossed in ginger vinaigrette$9.99
- Southwest Salad
Salad Greens tossed in jalapeno ranch and topped with Cajun-dusted Chicken, grilled peppers and onions, guacamole, roasted corn, fire roasted salsa, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips$10.99
- Wing Co House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of protein .$8.99
Sandwiches
- OUT OF STOCK3 tacos with 2oz slaw
Corn tortilla’s filled with roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.OUT OF STOCK$9.99
- BLT
Thick-cut hickory-smoked bacon, cool, crisp lettuce, garden-fresh tomatoes and mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Wing Co. fries.$7.99
- Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy
A crispy breaded pile of shrimpy goodness, served with crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes and a drizzle of Boom Boom Sauce on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.$10.49
- Fish Sandwich
A full half pound of crispy breaded fishy goodness, served on a brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with Wing Co. fries.$10.99
- Patty Melt
Angus beef steak patty on Texas toast, finished with grilled onions and Provolone cheese. Served with Wing Co. fries.$10.49
- Ribeye Sandwich
Juicy ribeye steak on grilled Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese. Served with Wing Co. fries.$13.99
- Texas Tender Sandwich
Succulent chicken tenders, grilled or crispy, tossed in our Texas ranch flavor on grilled Texas toast. Served with Wing Co. fries.$9.99
- Game Changer
A full half pound all Angus beef hot dog served on a sub roll, topped with crispy bacon, tomato, jalapeno, chili, onions, queso cheese and mustard...Open wide!! Served with Wing Co. fries.$11.99
- Wingachanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with grille chicken, tomatoes, jalapenos and onions with shredded cheese, deepfired and topped with chili, queso, lettuce, salsa and sour cream$11.99
- Tino's French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef poached in au jus, served on a brioche bun, topped with mayo, fresh herbs, garlic, grilled onions, Provolone cheese and a side of au jus for dipping...YUMMY! Served with Wing Co. fries.$10.99
- Chicken Philly
The original, with mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese with mayonnaise on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.$11.99
- Philly Cheese Steak
The original, with mushrooms, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese with mayonnaise on a sub roll. Served with Wing Co. fries.$11.99
Sauces
- 12 oz ranch$5.99
- 6oz ranch$3.99
- Au jus$0.69+
- backdraft
The Fireman's most feared type of heat$0.69+
- bbq
Sweet & Tangy$0.69+
- blue cheese$0.69+
- boom boom$0.69+
- cajun
With the Heat of the Bayou$0.69+
- code yellow
Mustard-based with heat of jalapenos$0.69+
- creeper reaper
Only for the bravest of souls$0.69+
- dry cajun$0.69+
- dry jerk$0.69+
- dry lemon pepper$0.69+
- french fry seasoning
Our in house seasoning for our legendary fries. A little sweet and the perfect touch!$0.69+
- garlic parm
Italian cheese with a hint of garlic$0.69+
- gold
Sweet & tangy mustard-based BBQ flavor$0.69+
- guacamole$0.69+
- hawaiian
exotic island flavor$0.69+
- honey mustard$0.69+
- hot
Classic flavor with stimulating warmth$0.69+
- jalapeno ranch$0.69+
- lemon pepper
Citrus zing with black pepper$0.69+
- marinara$0.69+
- medium
Classic buffalo with medium heat$0.69+
- mild
Classic flavor with mild heat$0.69+
- old bay$0.69+
- ranch$0.69+
- salsa
Fire roasted salsa$0.69+
- sour cream$0.69+
- sweet chili
Sweet with a taste of chili powder$0.69+
- sweet thai ranch
A delicate mix of Sweet Chili and our In-House ranch with other herbs and spices$0.69+
- teriyaki
Balanced blend of soy, pineapple and sweet$0.69+
- texas ranch
Mild heat with ranch flavoring$0.69+
- dry ranch$0.69+
- 6 oz fry seasoning$8.99
- Pint of wing sauce$9.29
Sides
- AppleSauce
Motts Applesauce$0.64
- Battered Fry
A crispier alternative to our tradional fries$3.29
- Carrot Sticks
10-15 carrot slices$1.99
- Celery Sticks
10-15 celery slices$1.99
- Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)
2 pieces of sweet yellow corn cobbettes deep fried, tossed in our signature wet Lemon Pepper and dusted with Dry Lemon Pepper$3.49
- Dips$1.25
- Flat Bread (2 Pcs)$2.00
- Lg Buffalo Chips$7.49
- Lg Creamy Cole Slaw$5.29
- Lg Fries$5.49
- Lg Mac N Cheese$5.59
- Lg Seasonal Veggies
A mix of eggplant, squash, zucchini and onions$5.29
- Side Salad
Mixed greens with shredded cheese, red onion, tomato and cucumber with your choice of dressing$3.99
- Sm Buffalo Chips$3.99
- Sm Creamy Cole Slaw$3.29
- Sm Fries$3.49
- Sm Mac N Cheese$3.59
- Sm Seasonal Veggies
A mix of eggplant, squash, zucchini and onions$3.29
- Stix
A mix of 10-15 carrot and celery sticks. Served with your choice of dipping sauce$1.99
- Sub Battered Fry$1.79
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Texas Toast 2 Pc$2.00
- onion rings$3.99
Soft Drinks
- Cheerwine$3.29
- Coffee$3.29
- Cranberry Juice$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Gallon Lemonade$4.99
- Gallon Sweet Tea$4.99
- Gallon Unsweet Tea$4.99
- Ginger Ale$3.29
- LG TOGO DRINK$4.09
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Orange Juice$3.29
- Pepsi$3.29
- Pineapple Juice$3.29
- Pink Lemonade$3.29
- Red Bull Can$4.99
- Shirley Temple$3.59
- Sierra Mist$3.29
- Sunkist$3.29
- Tea$3.29
- Unsweet Tea$3.29
- Water
- half and half$3.29
UP Charge Misc
- 2oz Queso$0.99
- 6 oz Queso$2.49
- 12 oz Queso$4.99
- add 2 tenders
Your choice of grilled or Crispy$4.29
- add a patty$4.29
- add cheese small to ff
Your choice of shreeded or queso cheese$1.19
- add cheese to large ff
Your choice of shreeded or queso cheese$2.38
- add cheese/bacon to large ff
Your choice of shreeded or queso cheese$4.76
- add cheese/bacon to small ff
Your choice of shreeded or queso cheese$2.38
- add chili$1.19
- add chili/cheese to large ff
Your choice of shreeded or queso cheese$4.76
- add chili/cheese to small ff
Your choice of shreeded or queso cheese$2.38
- add shrimp (5)
Your choice of grilled or crispy$4.29
- add steak$4.29
- Make Small FF Loaded
Wing Co fries topped with chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos and sour cream$2.79
- Sub Buffalo Chips$1.79
- Sub Large Fry$1.79
- Sub Onion Rings$1.99
- Sub Sweet Pot. Fry$2.99
- Bowl of Chili$2.99
- Sub Mac n Cheese$1.79
- Add Bacon$1.19
- 3 fried shrimp skewer
- 2 pc bacon bloody mary
- 2pc celery
- 2 pc boneless
- 3 grilled shrimp
Wings
Wraps
- Wing Co Legendary Wrap
Our wraps are made on a flour tortilla with fresh garden lettuce, tomato, onion, and a blend of Monterey cheese and Cheddar blend, with your choice of protein and one of our signature flavors. Served with Wing Co fries$9.99
- Southwest Wrap
Your Choice of protein grilled fajita style with grilled onions, peppers, sweet corn and cheddar jack cheese. Served with Wing Co Fries$9.99
- Asian Chicken Wrap
Lightly fried chicken, asian slaw, bell peppers, red onions, cucumbers and wonton strips served with a ginger vinaigrette. Served with Wing Co fries$9.99
- Cheeseburger Wrap
Top-quality, grilled Angus beef, chopped and wrapped in a flour tortilla with tomatoes, onion, lettuce, a blend of cheddar jack cheese and topped with our homemade code yellow spicy mustard sauce. Served with Wing Co fries$9.99