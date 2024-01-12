Wing Factory - Chula Vista 333 H Street
Food
Salads + Bowls
- Regular Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
- Regular Greek Salad$10.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
- Large Greek Salad$12.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
- Regular Caesar Salad$10.99
- Large Caesar Salad$12.99
- Regular Balsamic Salad$11.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
- Large Balsamic Salad$12.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
Appetizers
- (10) Chicken Nuggets$4.99
- (8) Cheese Sticks$7.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- (8) Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sticks$10.99
Fresh warm breadsticks topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tenders with sauce of your choice
- Onion Rings$6.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- Wing Factory Platter$15.99
6 cheese sticks, 6 jalapeño poppers, zucchini sticks & onion rings. Add choice of dipping sauce
- Zucchini Sticks$6.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
Breadsticks
Fries
Baby Back Ribs
Wings
Tenders
Burgers I Sandwiches I Wraps
- Factory Angus Burger$12.99
All of our burgers are 1/2 lbs patties 100 angus beef cooked to perfection. Most popular burger is our cheese burger. If you want to double up, then order the factory angus burger...double everything!!
- Buffalo Chicken Burger$9.99
This is one of our favorite burgers at wing factory the buffalo chicken burger. Nothing but deliciousness
- Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy or grilled
- Buffalo Chicken (Taquitos)$9.99
3 fried flour tortillas with chicken inside with your choice of sauce topped with tomato, onion, lettuce and chipotle ranch
Sides
Drinks
2 Liter Soda
Shakes
Cans
Combos
Quick Combos
- 5 PC Wings Combo$13.99
- 10 PC Wings Combo$23.99
- 5 PC Boneless Wings Combo$12.99
- 10 PC Boneless Wings Combo$23.99
- 4 PC Tenders Combo$11.99
- 8 PC Tenders Combo$22.99
- Regular Buffalo Fries Combo$15.99
Comes with fries or 3 breadsticks and regular soda
- Large Buffalo Fries Combo$16.99
Comes with fries or 3 breadsticks and regular soda
- Slider Special Combo$10.99
- 1/4 Rack & 5 Wings Combo$21.99
Family Combos
- 25 Wings Family Combo$55.99
- 25 Tenders Family Combo$56.99
- 12 Wings & 12 Tenders Family Combo$48.99
- 1/2 Rack & 12 Wings Family Combo$48.99
- 1/2 Rack & 12 Tenders Family Combo$49.99
- Full Rack & 25 Wings Family Combo$84.99
- Full Rack & 25 Tenders Family Combo$84.99
- 25 Wings & 25 Tenders Family Combo$89.99
- 50 Wings Family Combo$89.99
- 50 Tenders Family Combo$93.99
- 40 Boneless Wing Family Combo$69.99