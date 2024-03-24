Wing Factory Spring Valley
Food
Salads + Bowls
- Regular Balsamic Salad$11.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
- Regular Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
- Regular Caesar Salad$10.99
- Regular Greek Salad$10.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
- Large Balsamic Salad$12.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
- Large Caesar Salad$12.99
- Large Greek Salad$12.99
Served with your choice of salad dressing
Appetizers
- (8) Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- Onion Rings$6.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- Zucchini Sticks$6.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- (8) Cheese Sticks$7.99
Add a choice of dipping sauce
- Wing Factory Platter$15.99
6 cheese sticks, 6 jalapeño poppers, zucchini sticks & onion rings. Add choice of dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sticks$10.99
Fresh warm breadsticks topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tenders with sauce of your choice
- (10) Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Breadsticks
Fries
- Small French Fries$2.99
- Regular French Fries$3.99
- Large French Fries$4.99
- Truffle Fries$4.99
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Regular Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken Fries$8.99
- Regular Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken Fries$13.99
- Regular Mac & Cheese Buffalo Fries$14.99
- Large Mac & Cheese Buffalo Fries$16.99
- Regular Pulled Pork Fries$12.99
- Large Pulled Pork Fries$13.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots$8.99
- Regular Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots$12.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots$13.99
- Small Tater Tots$2.99
- Regular Tater Tots$3.99
- Large Tater Tots$4.99
Baby Back Ribs
Wings
- 5 PCS Boneless Wings$10.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 10 PCS Boneless Wings$21.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 15 PCS Boneless Wings$31.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 20 PCS Boneless Wings$37.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 25 PCS Boneless Wings$43.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 5 PCS Bone-In Wings$10.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 10 PCS Bone-In Wings$21.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 15 PCS Bone-In Wings$31.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 20 PCS Bone-In Wings$37.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 25 PCS Bone-In Wings$43.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 5 PCS Salt & Pepper Wings$10.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
- 10 PCS Salt & Pepper Wings$21.99
Choose a sauce and add a dipping sauce
Tenders
Burgers I Sandwiches I Wraps
- Factory Angus Burger$12.99
All of our burgers are 1/2 lbs patties 100 angus beef cooked to perfection. Most popular burger is our cheese burger. If you want to double up, then order the factory angus burger...double everything!!
- Buffalo Chicken Burger$9.99
This is one of our favorite burgers at wing factory the buffalo chicken burger. Nothing but deliciousness
- Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy or grilled
- Buffalo Chicken (Taquitos)$9.99
3 fried flour tortillas with chicken inside with your choice of sauce topped with tomato, onion, lettuce and chipotle ranch
Sides
Candy
Drinks
2 Liter Soda
Bottles and Cans
- Bottle Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Bottle Orange Juice$2.50
- Bottle Raspberry Lemonade Juice$2.50
- Bottle Apple Juice$2.50
- Bottle Lemonade Juice$2.50
- Bottle Water$1.89
- Capri Sun$1.00
- Can Orange Crush$1.00
- Can Pepsi$1.00
- Can Pepsi Zero$1.00
- Can Pepsi Diet$1.00
- Can Cherry Pepsi$1.00
- Can Starry$1.00
- Can Brisk Iced Tea$1.00
- Can Mountain Dew$1.00
- Can Root Beer$1.00
Combos
Quick Combos
- 5 PC Wings Combo$13.99
- 10 PC Wings Combo$23.99
- 5 PC Boneless Wings Combo$12.99
- 10 PC Boneless Wings Combo$23.99
- Regular Buffalo Fries Combo$15.99
Comes with fries or 3 breadsticks and regular soda
- Large Buffalo Fries Combo$16.99
Comes with fries or 3 breadsticks and regular soda
- 1/4 Rack & 5 Wings Combo$21.99
- Slider Special Combo$10.99
- 4 PC Tenders Combo$11.99
- 8 PC Tenders Combo$22.99
Family Combos
- 25 Wings Family Combo$55.99
- 25 Tenders Family Combo$56.99
- 12 Wings & 12 Tenders Family Combo$48.99
- 1/2 Rack & 12 Wings Family Combo$48.99
- 1/2 Rack & 12 Tenders Family Combo$49.99
- Full Rack & 25 Wings Family Combo$84.99
- Full Rack & 25 Tenders Family Combo$84.99
- 25 Wings & 25 Tenders Family Combo$89.99
- 50 Wings Family Combo$89.99
- 50 Tenders Family Combo$93.99
- 40 Boneless Wing Family Combo$69.99
Bar
Beer
- 16oz .394 Pale Ale$3.99
- 16oz 2 Towns Pacific Pineapple$4.99
- 16oz 805$3.99
- 16oz 805 Cerveza$3.99
- 16oz Alpine Duet IPA$4.99
- 16oz Bud Light$3.99
- 16oz Coors Light$3.99
- 16oz Elysian Space Dust$4.99
- 16oz Harland Japanese Lager$4.99
- 16oz Hazy IPA$4.99
- 16oz Lagunitas Dalmation IPA$4.99
- 16oz Latitude 33 Blood Orange$4.99
- 16oz Mango Cart IPA$4.99
- 16oz Michelob$3.99
- 16oz Modelo Especial$3.99
- 16oz Modern Times Orderville$4.99
- 16oz Pacifico$3.99
- 16oz SDSU Alesmith$3.99
- 16oz Shocktop$4.99
- 16oz Stella Artois$3.99
- 16oz Stone Delicious$4.99
- 16oz Stone IPA$4.99
- 16oz Weekend Vibes IPA$4.99
- 22oz .394 Pale Ale$7.99
- 22oz 2 Towns Pacific Pineapple$8.99
- 22oz 805$7.99
- 22oz 805 Cerveza$7.99
- 22oz Alpine Duet IPA$8.99
- 22oz Bud Light$7.99
- 22oz Coors Light$7.99
- 22oz Elysian Space Dust$8.99
- 22oz Harland Japanese Lager$8.99
- 22oz Hazy IPA$8.99
- 22oz Lagunitas Dalmation IPA$8.99
- 22oz Latitude 33 Blood Orange$8.99
- 22oz Mango Cart IPA$8.99
- 22oz Michelob$7.99
- 22oz Modelo Especial$7.99
- 22oz Modern Times Orderville$8.99
- 22oz Pacifico$7.99
- 22oz SDSU Alesmith$7.99
- 22oz Shocktop$8.99
- 22oz Stella Artois$7.99
- 22oz Stone Delicious$8.99
- 22oz Stone IPA$8.99
- 22oz Weekend Vibes IPA$8.99
- Pitcher .394 Pale Ale$28.99
- Pitcher 2 Towns Pacific Pineapple$34.99
- Pitcher 805$28.99
- Pitcher 805 Cerveza$28.99
- Pitcher Alpine Duet IPA$34.99
- Pitcher Bud Light$28.99
- Pitcher Coors Light$28.99
- Pitcher Elysian Space Dust$34.99
- Pitcher Harland Japanese Lager$34.99
- Pitcher Hazy IPA$34.99
- Pitcher Lagunitas Dalmation IPA$34.99
- Pitcher Latitude 33 Blood Orange$34.99
- Pitcher Mango Cart IPA$34.99
- Pitcher Michelob$28.99
- Pitcher Modelo Especial$28.99
- Pitcher Modern Times Orderville$34.99
- Pitcher Pacifico$28.99
- Pitcher SDSU Alesmith$28.99
- Pitcher Shocktop$34.99
- Pitcher Stella Artois$28.99
- Pitcher Stone Delicious$34.99
- Pitcher Stone IPA$34.99
- Pitcher Weekend Vibes IPA$34.99
- Growler 805$21.99
- Growler .394 Pale Ale$21.99
- Growler 2 Towns Pacific Pineapple$28.99
- Growler 805 Cerveza$21.99
- Growler Alpine Duet IPA$28.99
- Growler Bud Light$21.99
- Growler Coors Light$21.99
- Growler Elysian Space Dust$28.99
- Growler Harland Japanese Lager$28.99
- Growler Hazy IPA$28.99
- Growler Lagunitas Dalmation IPA$28.99
- Growler Latitude 33 Blood Orange$28.99
- Growler Mango Cart IPA$28.99
- Growler Michelob$21.99
- Growler Modelo Especial$21.99
- Growler Modern Times Orderville$28.99
- Growler Pacifico$21.99
- Growler SDSU Alesmith$21.99
- Growler Shocktop$28.99
- Growler Stella Artois$21.99
- Growler Stone Delicious$28.99
- Growler Stone IPA$28.99
- Growler Weekend Vibes IPA$28.99