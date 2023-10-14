Flavored Wings

Orange Fusion

Fresh squeezed orange juice infused with lemon pepper spice, fresh herbs, and sweet and spicy fusion

Honey Habanero Fusion

Fresh mango, poblano, and honey quick burn with a sweet finish

Sticky Asian Fusion

Crispy, sticky, sweet, and savory

Honey Mustard Fusion

Trifecta, three mustard blend

Lemon - Obey

Unique blend of spices, zesty, tangy dry rub, and fresh herbs

Nawlin's Fusion

Masterful Creole blend of herbs and spices

Parmesan Garlic

Fried, sautéed, baked, and tossed in fresh garlic and Parmesan mix

Just Jerk

Plain jerk marinade, 24 hour marinade

BBQ Jerk

Sweet Chili Wing Sauce

Korean BBQ Wing Sauce

Honey BBQ Wing Sauce

Lemon Pepper Dry Spice

Sweet Teriyaki Wing Sauce

Classic Buffalo Wings

Very Hot Buffalo Sauce

Teriyaki Bourbon Fusion

Meal Combos

Chicken Tenders Combo - 4 Tenders

$7.36

4 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.

Chicken Tenders Combo - 8 Tenders

$12.26

8 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.

Chicken Tenders Combo - 12 Tenders

$15.26

| 8 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.

Chicken Wings Combo - 6 Wings

$12.26

6 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side

Chicken Wings Combo - 10 Wings

$10.77

10 crispy fried chicken wings with a choice of side.

Chicken Wings Combo - 20 Wings

$25.77

20 crispy fried chicken wings with a choice of side.

Wing/Tender Combo - 4/4/2

$14.77

4 crispy fried chicken wings and 4 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.

Tenders

4 Tenders

$6.38

8 Tender

$11.28

12 Tenders

$16.23

16 Tenders

$21.12

Chicken Sandiwch Combo

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.88

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.89

BLT Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.87

Sides

Crispy Fries

$6.99

Cheesy Fries

$7.99

Creamy Spinach & Toasted Pita

$8.99

Yukon Garlic Mash Potato

$6.99

Truffled Potato Wedge

$7.99

Candied Brussel Sprout

$7.99

Broccolini & Baby Carrots

$7.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Minute Maid Strawberry

$2.99