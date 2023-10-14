Wing Fusion 1405 South Orange Ave
Flavored Wings
Orange Fusion
Fresh squeezed orange juice infused with lemon pepper spice, fresh herbs, and sweet and spicy fusion
Honey Habanero Fusion
Fresh mango, poblano, and honey quick burn with a sweet finish
Sticky Asian Fusion
Crispy, sticky, sweet, and savory
Honey Mustard Fusion
Trifecta, three mustard blend
Lemon - Obey
Unique blend of spices, zesty, tangy dry rub, and fresh herbs
Nawlin's Fusion
Masterful Creole blend of herbs and spices
Parmesan Garlic
Fried, sautéed, baked, and tossed in fresh garlic and Parmesan mix
Just Jerk
Plain jerk marinade, 24 hour marinade
BBQ Jerk
Sweet Chili Wing Sauce
Korean BBQ Wing Sauce
Honey BBQ Wing Sauce
Lemon Pepper Dry Spice
Sweet Teriyaki Wing Sauce
Classic Buffalo Wings
Very Hot Buffalo Sauce
Teriyaki Bourbon Fusion
Meal Combos
Chicken Tenders Combo - 4 Tenders
4 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.
Chicken Tenders Combo - 8 Tenders
8 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.
Chicken Tenders Combo - 12 Tenders
| 8 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.
Chicken Wings Combo - 6 Wings
6 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side
Chicken Wings Combo - 10 Wings
10 crispy fried chicken wings with a choice of side.
Chicken Wings Combo - 20 Wings
20 crispy fried chicken wings with a choice of side.
Wing/Tender Combo - 4/4/2
4 crispy fried chicken wings and 4 crispy fried chicken tenders with a choice of side.