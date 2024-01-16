Skip to Main content
Wing King 2
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Poolside: Pound Ridge 87 Lockwood Avenue
We are not accepting online orders right now.
199 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
Food Menu
Beverages
Snacks
Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Food Menu
Finger Foods
Fry Basket
$5.95
Waffle Fry Basket
$5.95
Onion Ring Basket
$5.95
Truffle Fries
$7.95
Crabby Fries
$6.95
Chicken Tenders
$10.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95
Sliders
Cheese Burger
$9.95
Buffalo Chicken
$9.95
Nashville Hot
$9.95
Handhelds
CBR Panini
$12.95
Turkey Pesto Panini
$12.95
Grilled Cheese
$7.95
Hotdog
$3.95
Cajun Wrap
$11.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.95
Poolside Wrap
$11.95
914 Wrap
$11.95
Salads
Goat Cheese Pear Salad
$13.95
Garden Salad
$11.95
Caesar Salad
$12.95
Beverages
Coke Can
$2.50
Diet Coke Can
$2.50
Sprite Can
$2.50
Club Soda Can
$2.50
Ice Tea Can
$2.50
Ginger Ale Can
$2.50
Water Bottle
$2.00
Gatorade
$4.00
Milk Shake
$7.50
Slushy
$6.50
Snacks
Chips
$2.00
Oreos
$2.00
Candy
$2.00
Fruit Snacks
$3.00
Ice Cream
Bomb Pop
$4.00
Sponge Bob
$4.00
Cookies & Cream Cone
$4.50
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.50
Vanilla Sandwich
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Sandwich
$4.00
Strawberry Bar
$4.00
Coconut Bar
$4.00
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
$8.95
Hamburger & Fries
$8.95
Hotdog & Fries
$8.95
Grilled Cheese & Fries
$8.95
Wing King 2 Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 414-7984
199 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
Closed
• Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement