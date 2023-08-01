Food Menu

STARTERS

BSKT FF

$5.95

BSKT TOTS

$5.95

BSKT CHIPS

$5.95

BSKT SWEET FF

$6.50

Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne

SM FF

$3.00

SM TOTS

$3.00

SM CHIPS

$3.00

SM SWEET FF

$3.75

Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne

CHICK LIVERS

$6.00

CHICK NACHOS

$9.95

Served with chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side

CHILI NACHOS

$9.95

Served with chili, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side

EGG ROLLS

$8.00

JAP POPPERS

$7.00

CHEESEBALLS

$7.50

MOZZ STICKS

$7.50

POTSTICKERS

$7.50

PRETZELS W/QUESO

$6.95

OYSTERS

$11.95

Served with med, hot or xxx

SHRIMP

$10.95

Served with med, hot or xxx

QUESADILLA

$6.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.95

BREADED APPS

OKRA

$6.50

PICKLES

$6.50

MUSHROOMS

$6.50

O'RINGS

$6.50

SQUASH

$6.50

GR BEANS

$6.50

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

CHICK FING SALAD

$10.95

Get it rolled in any wing sauce

CHEF SALAD

$10.95

OYSTER SAL

$11.95

SHRIMP SAL

$11.95

WINGS

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$22.00

20 Wings

$28.50

KING SAMPLER

$36.00

5 sets of 5 (your choice) served with 4 dressings

50 Wings

$65.00

100 Wings

$120.00

5 BNLS

$7.50

10 BNLS

$15.00

15 BNLS

$22.00

20 BNLS

$28.50

KING BNLS

$36.00

5 sets of 5 (your choice) served with 4 dressings

50 BNLS

$65.00

100 BNLS

$120.00

FINGERS

5 Fingers

$8.25

10 Fingers

$16.00

15 Fingers

$24.00

20 Fingers

$32.00

50 Fingers

$77.00

100 Fingers

$152.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomato & onion

AMERICAN BURGER

$10.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

BLK & BLEU

$11.95

Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted boar's head bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & onion

COWBOY BURGER

$11.95

BBQ sauce, bacon & American cheese topped with two double-dipped onions rings, lettuce & tomato

PATTY MELT

$11.95

Served on toast with two beef patties, American cheese, and grilled onions

ANGRY BURGER

$11.95

Jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

DBL BURGER

$11.95

SANDWICHES

2 Hot Dogs

$8.95

Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)

BUFF SAND

$10.95

Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato choice of ranch or bleu cheese

CHICK & WAFFLES

$12.00

Crispy waffle topped with four fingers, served with hot honey butter and maple syrup

CHICK SAL SAND

$9.45

Served with lettuce and tomato

2 CORN DOGS

$8.95

Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)

FISH SAND

$10.45

American cheese, lettuce & tomato

FRENCH DIP

$10.45

Sliced boar's head roast beef with melted provolone served with au jus. Served on hoagie roll

GR CHICK SAND

$10.50

Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato

HAM & CHEESE

$10.45

Boar's head ham & American cheese

TURKEY SAND

$10.45

Served hot with provolone and lettuce and tomato

ANGRY CHICK SAND

$11.00

Fried or grilled, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato

CLUB SAND

$11.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

BLT

$10.00

CHEESESTEAKS

CLASSIC PHILLY

$10.50

Chicken or steak, onion, pepper & provolone

BUFF CHICK PHILLY

$10.50

Buffalo medium sauce, onions, pepper & provolone

GODFATHER PHILLY

$10.50

Steak, mushroom, marinara & provolone

ANGRY PHILLY

$10.50

Chicken or steak, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese

KING TOTS

PHILLY TOTS

$12.50

Steak or chicken, onion, pepper & provolone

BUFF TOTS

$12.50

Grilled chicken, buffalo med sauce & provolone

STK QUESO TOTCHOS

$12.50

Grilled steak, queso, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream

ANGRY TOTS

$12.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno & pepper jack

SEAFOOD BASKETS

Fish & Chips

$12.95

2 flounder filets fried to perfection

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Oyster Basket

$14.95

Pick 2 Seafood Basket

$13.95

Fish, shrimp, oysters

Seafood Platter

$16.95

LIGHTER SIDE

6 Oz Chicken Breast

$9.95

Served with steamed broccoli or side salad

Grilled Chicken Philly Bowl

$9.95

Served with onions and peppers topped with lettuce and tomato optional cheese

Grilled Shrimp

$13.95

Served with steamed broccoli or side salad

Grilled Kid Finger W Broccoli

$7.50

SIDES

JAR DRESSING

$6.50

JAR SAUCE

$6.50

BROCCOLI

$3.50

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

1 CORN DOG (NO FF)

$2.50

Extra Dressing

$1.00

SM FF

$3.00

Gallon of Tea

$6.00

1 HOT DOG (NO FF)

$2.50

1 HOT DOG ATW (NO FF)

$4.00

With mustard, chili, slaw, and onion

SM CHIPS

$3.00

POT SAL

$3.50

$QUESO

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.50

SM SWT FF

$3.50

SM TOTS

$3.00

$SLAW

$3.50

$Small Slaw

$1.00

DESSERTS

Fried Cheesecake

$5.00

Funnel Fries

$7.50

KIDS MENU

3 KID WING

$6.95

KID FINGERS

$6.95

KID GRILL CHEESE

$6.95

KID HOT DOG

$6.95

KID CORN DOG

$6.95

KID CHEESEBURG

$6.95

FALL SPECIALS

CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

Hand battered mozzarella curds served with ranch or marinara

MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

10 mini turkey corndogs served with mustard

BLT CRABCAKE SLIDERS

$10.00

(3) 1 oz crabcakes on mini buns topped with baconm, lettuce and tomato served with garlic aioli

CATFISH BITES

$9.00

Crispy Fried USA Farm raised catfish nuggets served with tartar sauce

ELK BURGER

$14.00

8 oz ground elk burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips and chipotle mayo

SOFT DRINKS

NA Beverages (Copy)

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

CLUB SODA

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

CRANBERRY

$3.50

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

HALF/HALF TEA

$2.99

KID DRINK

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.99

MILK

$3.50

ORANGE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.50

RED BULL

$3.50

SPRITE

$2.99

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.99

TONIC

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

WATER

$WATER

$0.75

1 GALLON TEA

$6.00