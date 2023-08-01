Wing King Cafe Charlotte
Food Menu
STARTERS
BSKT FF
BSKT TOTS
BSKT CHIPS
BSKT SWEET FF
Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne
SM FF
SM TOTS
SM CHIPS
SM SWEET FF
Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne
CHICK LIVERS
CHICK NACHOS
Served with chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side
CHILI NACHOS
Served with chili, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side
EGG ROLLS
JAP POPPERS
CHEESEBALLS
MOZZ STICKS
POTSTICKERS
PRETZELS W/QUESO
OYSTERS
Served with med, hot or xxx
SHRIMP
Served with med, hot or xxx
QUESADILLA
CHIPS AND SALSA
SALADS
WINGS
FINGERS
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Served with lettuce, tomato & onion
AMERICAN BURGER
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
BLK & BLEU
Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted boar's head bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & onion
COWBOY BURGER
BBQ sauce, bacon & American cheese topped with two double-dipped onions rings, lettuce & tomato
PATTY MELT
Served on toast with two beef patties, American cheese, and grilled onions
ANGRY BURGER
Jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
DBL BURGER
SANDWICHES
2 Hot Dogs
Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)
BUFF SAND
Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato choice of ranch or bleu cheese
CHICK & WAFFLES
Crispy waffle topped with four fingers, served with hot honey butter and maple syrup
CHICK SAL SAND
Served with lettuce and tomato
2 CORN DOGS
Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)
FISH SAND
American cheese, lettuce & tomato
FRENCH DIP
Sliced boar's head roast beef with melted provolone served with au jus. Served on hoagie roll
GR CHICK SAND
Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato
HAM & CHEESE
Boar's head ham & American cheese
TURKEY SAND
Served hot with provolone and lettuce and tomato
ANGRY CHICK SAND
Fried or grilled, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato
CLUB SAND
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
BLT
CHEESESTEAKS
KING TOTS
SEAFOOD BASKETS
LIGHTER SIDE
SIDES
JAR DRESSING
JAR SAUCE
BROCCOLI
Carrots
Celery
1 CORN DOG (NO FF)
Extra Dressing
SM FF
Gallon of Tea
1 HOT DOG (NO FF)
1 HOT DOG ATW (NO FF)
With mustard, chili, slaw, and onion
SM CHIPS
POT SAL
$QUESO
Extra Dressing
Extra Sauce
Side Salad
SM SWT FF
SM TOTS
$SLAW
$Small Slaw
KIDS MENU
FALL SPECIALS
CHEESE CURDS
Hand battered mozzarella curds served with ranch or marinara
MINI CORN DOGS
10 mini turkey corndogs served with mustard
BLT CRABCAKE SLIDERS
(3) 1 oz crabcakes on mini buns topped with baconm, lettuce and tomato served with garlic aioli
CATFISH BITES
Crispy Fried USA Farm raised catfish nuggets served with tartar sauce
ELK BURGER
8 oz ground elk burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips and chipotle mayo