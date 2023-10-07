Wing King Cafe Fort Mill
STARTERS
BSKT CHIPS
BSKT FF
BSKT SWEET FF
Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne
BSKT TOTS
CHEESE QUESO
CHICK LIVERS
CHICK NACHOS
Served with chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side
CHICK QUESO
Lettuce & tomato, salsa & sour cream served on the side
CHILI NACHOS
Served with chili, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side
EGG ROLLS
JAP POPPERS
JY CHEESE BALLS
MOZZ STICKS
OYSTERS
Served with med, hot or xxx
POTSTICKERS
PRETZELS
SHRIMP
Served with med, hot or xxx
SM CHIPS
SM FF
SM SWEET FF
Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne
SM TOTS
STEAK QUESO
Lettuce & tomato, salsa & sour cream served on the side
SALADS
WINGS
5 Boneless Wings
10 Wings
10 Boneless Wings
15 Wings
15 BONELESS Wings
20 Wings
20 Boneless Wings
50 Wings
50 Boneless Wings
100 Wings
100 Boneless Wings
KING SAMPLER
5 sets of 5 (your choice) served with 4 dressings
BONELESS KING
5 sets of 5 (your choice) served with 4 dressings
CHICK FINGERS
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Served with lettuce, tomato & onion
AMERICAN BURG
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
BLK & BLEU
Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted boar's head bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & onion
The Cowboy Burger
BBQ sauce, bacon & American cheese topped with two double-dipped onions rings, lettuce & tomato
PATTY MELT
Served on toast with two beef patties, American cheese, and grilled onions
ANGRY BURG
Jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
SANDWICHES and More
2 Hot Dogs
Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)
BUFF SAND
Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato choice of ranch or bleu cheese
CHICK & WAFFLES
Crispy waffle topped with four fingers, served with hot honey butter and maple syrup
CHICK SAL SAND
Served with lettuce and tomato
2 CORN DOGS
Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)
FISH SAND
American cheese, lettuce & tomato
FRENCH DIP
Sliced boar's head roast beef with melted provolone served with au jus. Served on hoagie roll
GR CHICK SAND
Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato
HAM & CHEESE
Boar's head ham & American cheese
TURKEY SAND
Served hot with provolone and lettuce and tomato
ANGRY CHICK SAND
Fried or grilled, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato
CLUB SAND
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
BLT
CHEESE STEAKS
KING TOTS
SEAFOOD BASKETS
On Lighter The Side
SIDES
JAR DRESSING
JAR SAUCE
BROCCOLI
Carrots
Celery
1 CORN DOG (NO FF)
Extra Dressing
SM FF
Gallon of Tea
1 HOT DOG (NO FF)
1 HOT DOG ATW (NO FF)
With mustard, chili, slaw, and onion
SM CHIPS
POT SAL
QUESO
Side of Sauce
SIDE OF WING SAUCE
Side Salad
SM SWT FF
SM TOTS
KIDS MENU
FALL SPECIALS
CHEESE CURDS
Hand battered mozzarella curds served with ranch or marinara
MINI CORN DOGS
10 mini turkey corndogs served with mustard
BLT CRABCAKE SLIDERS
(3) 1 oz crabcakes on mini buns topped with baconm, lettuce and tomato served with garlic aioli
CATFISH BITES
Crispy Fried USA Farm raised catfish nuggets served with tartar sauce
ELK BURGER
8 oz ground elk burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips and chipotle mayo