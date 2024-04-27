Wing Kings | McRae
FOOD
Appetizers
- House O Rings$8.99
Hand battered Onion rings served with a side of honey mustard.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Hand battered deep fried pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch dressing.
- Kings Loaded Fries$9.99
House fries topped with crispy fried chicken, drizzled with your choice of any signature sauces and ranch.
- The Kings Trio$9.99
Hand tossed mozzarella sticks, house fried pickles & mushrooms served with our house made sauces.
- House Mozzarella Sticks$9.99Out of stock
Hand breaded mozzarella sticks, served with a side of marinara sauce.
- King Mushrooms$9.99
Hand breaded mushrooms served with a side of jalapeño ranch.
- Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
Hand battered Jumbo Shrimp with your choice of one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Combos
- Six Kings Boneless$9.99
6 Jumbo boneless bites w/ your choice of sauce, side and 12oz drink.
- Kings Jumbo$9.99
2 Jumbo tender w/ your choice of sauce, side and 12oz drink.
- Nashville Twins$10.99
2 Kings sliders w/ your choice of sauce, side and 12oz drink.
- Six Kings Bone-in$11.99
6 Jumbo wings w/ your choice of sauce, side and 12oz drink.
- Ten Kings Boneless$13.99
10 Jumbo boneless bites w/ your choice of sauce, fries and drink
- Ten Kings Bone-in$14.99
10 Jumbo wings w/ your choice of sauce, fries and a drink
- Six Jumbo Shrimp$14.99
6 Jumbo Shrimp hand battered with your choice of a signature sauce. Served with fries, drink and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- The Royal$20.99
2 Jumbo Tenders, 2 Kings Sliders w/ your choice of sauce, fries and 2 drinks.
Wings Menu
- 10 Bone-in$12.99
10 Jumbo Wings w/ your choice of sauce and side. Choose up to 2 Sauces
- 15 Bone-in$17.99
15 Jumbo wings w/ your choice of sauce Choose up to 3 Sauces
- 20 Bone-in$21.99
20 Jumbo wings w/ your choice of sauce. Choose up to 4 Sauces
- 10 Boneless$10.99
10 Jumbo boneless bites w/ your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 of our signature sauces
- 15 Boneless$15.99
15 Jumbo boneless bites w/ your choice of sauce. Choose up to 3 of our signature sauces
- 20 Boneless$19.99
20 Jumbo boneless bites w/ your choice of sauce. Choose up to 4 of our signature sauces
- 3 Jumbo Tenders$9.99
3 Jumbo Crispy Chicken tenders tossed in any of our signature sauces.
- 5 Jumbo Tenders$14.99
5 Jumbo Crispy Chicken tenders tossed in any of our signature sauces.
- 7 Jumbo Tenders$18.99
7 Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in any of our signature sauces
Sandwiches/ Wraps
- The Kings Chicken Combo$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces, slaw, pickles and our King’s sauce served with a side of fries and 12oz drink.
- Kings Chicken Sandwhich$6.99
Crispy chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces, slaw, pickles and our King’s sauce.
- The Kings Chicken Wrap Combo$11.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a drizzle of our King's sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with a side of fries and 12oz drink.
- The Kings Chicken Wrap$6.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a drizzle of our King's sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Something Green
- Kings Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken served over harvest greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato wedges. Served with ranch dressing.
- Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Your choice of Grilled chicken or Crispy Fried chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, topped with croutons, parmesan cheese and drizzled with our Avocado Caesar Dressing.
Party Packs
- Thirty Birdies$49.99
30 Bone-In or Bone-Less (Choose up to 3 sauces) + 2 orders of fries + 6 dips and a side of veggie sticks.
- The Big FIVE-O$79.99
50 Bone-In or Bone-Less (Choose up to 5 sauces) + 2 orders of fries + 8 dips and a side of veggie sticks.
- 100 Wing Special$119.99
100 Bone-In or Bone-Less Wings (Choose up to 6 sauces) + 3 orders of fries + (4) 8oz dips and a side of veggie sticks.
Little Ones
Sides
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- House Fries$3.99
House Fries Seasoned to Perfection
- Side Salad$3.99
Side Salad with Cherry tomatoes and diced carrots served with your choice of dressing
- Big O' Tender$2.99
1 Jumbo tender Fried or Grilled with your choice of a signature sauce served with your choice of dressing.
- Slider$3.99
1 Slider w/ your choice of dressing
- Veggie sticks$4.99
Fresh Celery sticks and Carrot sticks served with a side of dressing
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50