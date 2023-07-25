2x points for loyalty members
Wing Kings PHX 2836 E Indian School Rd Suite A1
FOOD
Crunchy Starters
House Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99
Hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara.
King Mushrooms
$10.99
Hand breaded mushrooms served with jalapeno ranch.
Kings Loaded Fries
$8.99
House fries topped with crispy fried chicken, drizzled with your choice of any signature sauces and ranch.
Fried Pickles
$9.99
Hand battered deep fried pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch dressing.
Jumbo Shrimp
$14.99
Hand battered shrimp with your choice of sauce.
House O Rings
$7.99
Hand battered Onion rings served with a side of jalapeño ranch.
Combos
Wings Menu
Sandwiches
The Kings Chicken Combo
$14.49
Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, pickles and a drizzle of our King’s sauce.
Nashville Chicken Combo
$14.49
Nashville dry rub crispy Chicken with Cheddar cheese, pickles and a drizzle of our King’s sauce.
Kings Chicken
$7.99
Nashville Chicken
$7.99
Something Green
Party Packs
Sides
Desserts
Wing Kings PHX Location and Ordering Hours
(915) 873-6842
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM