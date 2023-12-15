Wing Kings Trawood 3150 Trawood Dr
FOOD
Crunchy Starters
- House Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara.
- King Mushrooms$9.99
Hand breaded mushrooms served with jalapeño ranch.
- Kings Loaded Fries$7.99
House fries topped with crispy fried chicken, drizzled with your choice of any signature sauces and ranch.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Hand battered deep fried pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch dressing.
- Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
Hand battered shrimp with your choice of sauce.
- House O Rings$6.99
Hand battered Onion rings served with a side of honey mustard.
Combos
- Six Kings Bone-in$9.99
6 Jumbo wings w/ your choice of sauce and side.
- Six Kings Boneless$9.99
6 Jumbo boneless bites w/ your choice of sauce and side.
- Kings Jumbo$9.99
2 Jumbo tender w/ your choice of sauce and side.
- Nashville Twins$9.99
2 Kings sliders w/ your choice of sauce and side.
- The Royal$19.99
2 Jumbo tenders & Kings sliders w/ your choice of sauce and fries.
Wings Menu
Sandwiches/ Wraps
- The Kings Chicken Combo$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces, slaw, pickles and our King’s sauce.
- Nashville Chicken Combo$12.99
Nashville dry rub crispy chicken, slaw, pickles and our King’s sauce.
- The Kings Chicken Wrap Combo$12.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a drizzle of our King's sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Nashville Chicken Wrap Combo$12.99
Nashville dry rub crispy chicken with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a drizzle of our King's sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Kings Chicken Sandwhich$6.99
Crispy chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces, slaw, pickles and our King’s sauce.
- Nashville Chicken Sandwhich$6.99
Nashville dry rub crispy chicken, slaw, pickles and our King’s sauce.
- The Kings Chicken Wrap$6.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a drizzle of our King's sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Nashville Chicken Wrap$6.99
Nashville dry rub crispy chicken with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a drizzle of our King's sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.