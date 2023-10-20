Wing Slap
Wings
Wings (classic or boneless) 8pcs for $10 15pcs for $19 20pcs for $25 30pcs for $35 50pcs for $60 75pcs for $90 100pcs for $110
Crispy Slappin Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Crispy & juicy chicken, pickles, choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese served with cajun chips.
Chicken Club Salad
$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar & jack cheeses, chopped crispy chicken, hard boiled eggs, choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$11.00
Tortilla chips, Jalapeno Cheese sauce(Sauce on Side), Chopped Buffalo Boneless Wings, Pico de gallo, ranch or blue cheese
Slap a Side
Carrot and Celery Sticks
$3.00
Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Hand Cut Fries
$4.00
Crispy hand cut fries with cajun seasoning.
Cheese Fries
$6.00
Crispy Elote Corn
$6.00
Crispy corn (off the cob), Cajun Spice, Ranch dressing, Cilantro, Parmesan Cheese
Wing Slap Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 304-8154
Open now • Closes at 12AM